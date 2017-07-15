Desperate Federasts dig up Blair again

No sooner has Bloody Blair settled back in his casket then desperate Federasts have wielded flying shovels to dig him up again. The publication of the Great Repeal Bill has brought it home to the die-hard remoaners that we really are leaving; Tim Farron, who can now use his child's Oyster Card again on the buses, the egregious 'Lord' Adonis (an American nickname, surely, like those given to black jazz musicians?) and now the late Mr Barrister Tony Blair all seem to be moronic enough to imagine the UK could have another referendum, just in case we've changed our minds.
The Late Mr Blair now claims that Herr Juncker and Herr Verhofstadt are willing to crawl naked down the central corridor of Westminster Palace and kiss the Speaker's bare arse if only the UK reconsiders her decision to take £10bn a year away from the Evil Empire.
This desperation is risible. Guys, go and put Mr Barrister Tony Blair back in his casket and cover him up again.
Blair should be put back in his casket with a stake through his heart, the lid nailed down and several very strong garlic bulbs placed around it. When will he (and his sycophants) understand just how much the liar is hated.
The Parliamentary Remoaners and their pals in the broadcasting Media are a different matter: they are determined to stop Brexit or restrict it to the lightest possible Brexit-lite in the hope that we'll get sick of being controlled by Brussels with no vote and will be easily persuaded to re-join "when" they regain control of government.
If they look like succeeding, I hope Farage and colleagues will be organising a march on Parliament that will bring home to the anti-democrats within just what "the peasants" think of their treachery.
Blair is suggesting all the things the UK asked for before the referendum are now readily available.
There is no sign of this at all. But even if there were, the eu needed to have offered them before we left. That way we would never have gone.
Too late now.
When will everybody realise that leaving the EU is not an event but a process. It will take 10 years or more to extricate ourselves completely. March 2019 is merely one step upon the way and if that means EEA/EFTA then lets get on with it.
Why, the instant Blair opens that gob, does the MSM rush to make him headline news?
Yes Tony, we're going to take your word for it that all the things that the EU have publicly stated are NOT on the table for the UK, either in the 'negotiations' that Cameron undertook, or in the current Article 50 negotiations, are suddenly to be provided to us, if only we agree to stay.
How stupid do you think we are? No-one in this country would so much as piss on you if you were on fire, in fact plenty would add some more fuel, you are possibly one of the most hated men in the country, personally I'd say more so than Rolf Harris, and he's a convicted sex offender. In fact you trying to convince people to stay in the EU is likely to make people more likely to want to leave.
Words cannot describe the visceral hatred and loathing I have for these despicable traitors. Which part of "Leave" are these bastards struggling to understand. They spout "Democracy" till they're blue in the face, but cannot accept a democratic vote. Then there's Clegg and his double votes for the under 30's. Cheers you bastard, you've just relegated every over 30 to 2nd class citizens. Blair should suffer a traitors death a la 1600's. Hang, draw and quarter the verminous scumbag.
Rant over.
