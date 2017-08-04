Italy acts whilst sclerotic EU dithers

In just the same way that Austria, Hungary and a few of the Balks acted independently of the EU to close the Balkans route for economic migrants last year, Italy is now taking unilateral measures to block the NGO 'taxi service' from points three miles from the Libyan coast to Sicily. The first NGO taxiboat, The Iuventis, operated by a German NGO, has been seized. The Italians have implemented three new requirements; first, migrants picked up should be landed at Libyan, not Italian ports. Second, Italian police and security to be on all NGO vessels to monitor whether, as alleged, the taxi boats are in radio contact with the smuggling gangs, and rendezvous are being arranged to transfer migrants. Finally, ship to ship transfers at sea are banned.
This is against a background of noises from Austria that she will move armoured vehicles to the Italian border, and stringent French border closures on all entry points from Italy to the West. Hungary is also making determined efforts to pushback against the Soros-funded undermining of European national identity and his suspected covert funding of the Libyan NGO taxi boats.
And what has the EU been doing whilst all this has been done? Nothing. Nada. Rien.
5 comments:
And about time too!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPjzfGChGlE
This is why nation states exist. They will take action to protect and preserve their own.
A bureaucratic oligarchy will only take action to preserve itself.
"This is why nation states exist. They will take action to protect and preserve their own."
Not true in Britain though now is it? Because, here we have a quisling claque of political and establishment determined to do [the bidding of the NWO - soros inc] anything other than protecting and preserving "their own".
Why do our own leaders inclusive of mother theresa hold us in such uttr contempt let it be said that, the tories barring one or two [JRM, Redwood] are equally as bad as the Communists some name the lav party - who vehemently believe that visiting something akin to Venezuela would be good for Britain - betrayers, they betray this great nation and we pay them to dismantle the country, are we fucking mental, are we going to go down without a murmur of dissent?
Get rid of Brussels yes, yes indeed but then always the real problem is the UK administration and Westminster.
Agree with anon @08:15...
...and for those that did not fully understand this (myself included) the referendum has revealed the extent of their disgraceful attitude to their paymasters.
There are far too many escaped milk monitors in this country, and we need to send a few to go on fact finding missions to such places as Syria, Libya, North Korea and Eritrea.
right-writes
We had a couple of young Italians staying with us, lovely and friendly but proud of their Italian cuisine. They didn't want to become part of some Eunation.
"What about all these 'refugees' to Italy? Will they feel Italian or will they be 'Europeans'?"
The 'inaction' of the EU now makes sense.
