Snouts in the universities pension trough

Of course, as the FT reports, the next best job to being a Vice-Chancellor is to be a member of the 8-man University Pension Scheme Executive Committee; they were paid an average of £488,000 each in 2016/17. Plus, no doubt, the pension benefits.
There's only one problem with this academic cornucopia, under which VCs have grown fat as butter and as rich as pre-reformation abbots and even the Head of the School of Pig Farrowing at Steeple Bumstead earns more than the Prime Minister. We can't afford it. The pension fund has assets of £60bn but liabilities of £77.5bn. Something needs to be done.
Part of the problem is that each participating institution doesn't have to balance its books; Steeple Bumstead can award its teaching staff the most outrageous salaries, salaries that accumulate pension liabilities way beyond the institution's own contributions and share, but the scheme as a whole must meet the costs. The universities can't increase student fees any further, as this will kill the goose. And all those podgy-fingered vice chancellors feasting at their high tables on fine foods and wines won't take a cut in their wedge. So either the taxpayer bails the broke USS out or the pension fund cuts its benefits .... and you can probably see which way this is going.
|Glynis Breakwell, Bath Uni VC on a wedge of £451,000. Not sure who the bloke is.
...the Government pays 18%....
Errr, shurely shome mishtake? That would be the taxpayer, who also indemnifies the whole foetid pile against pension risk of all kinds. Like every public sector scheme I can think of.
The fact that teachers, nurses, doctors, police, firemen and the rest see themselves as hard-done-by in part because they have no understanding whatever of the generosity of their emoluments (while they're all on stress leave for a year) is laughable. Or would be, were it not crippling the rest of us.
Oh, and by the way; the pension scheme liabilities are illusory. It's an actuarial calculation that, with annuity rates at an all time low, then if all the liabilities fell due eventually there wouldn't be enough money in the pot. But watch the deficit disappear like snow off a dike (can I say that?) when Government Actuary rates rise in the future.
In the meantime, snorfle, grunt, it's a great excuse to bung more taxpayers' money in the trough to "cover the deficit". Any you can bet the Vice Chancellor's well-padded arse that when the fund's in surplus, they won't be giving any back!
I object to these remarks. I taught for fifty years in Further and Higher Education and worked bloody hard. The pay was never generous and nor is the pension.
No doubt the top administrators are lavishly paid, as they are in any business, but the vast mass of workers are not.
Of course there are a few layabouts and malingerers, but they are a very small minority.
Anon - I have nothing but respect and regard for nearly all of my own tutors, both first and second degrees, whom I suspect are (were) your peers. Today there's a different breed. They feel entitled, they scorn real scholarship for money, value mediocrity and simply can't write or teach adequately. Things have changed much in this century.
Given they are all part of the concerted effort to dumb down the population and, inevitably, self-educated to Common Purpose level, this comes as no surprise.
Local Government is but an envious step behind.
"The fact that teachers, nurses, doctors, police, firemen and the rest see themselves as hard-done-by in part because they have no understanding whatever of the generosity of their emoluments (while they're all on stress leave for a year) is laughable."
Steady on sunshine. It's lucky you didn't say that to my face or else you'd be picking your teeth up off the deck. After 23 years service in the RN (submarine service since you ask), and loss of hearing, I'm rather struggling to see why you are bitching about me getting a huge £12,000 pa. If I ever become unemployed I cannot claim unemployment benefit because I have a "pension"
Radders has a point vis-a-vis the Universities, but the rank and file who have to pick up the pieces, like nurses, firefighters and members of the Armed Forces earn every f*cking penny they get.
As we used to say in the submarine service "Shut and clip your lip"
anonymous. You missed out. The figures show clearly that pensions in academia are wildly out of control.
And the hit on public sector pensions is now some £1.5 trillion - pretty much the same as, and therefore doubling, the national debt. Our kids, grandkids and their kids will be paying for this.
Quod erat demonstrandum, you might say.
Agree. The CO of the new Queen Elizabeth as a four-striper is on a basic wedge of £73k - £84k for managing a £3bn asset with up to 40 aircraft, 680 crew plus air side personnel. About a fifth of a Vice Chancellor's wedge for managing buildings worth perhaps a single aircraft and maybe 150 staff.
Service pensions are not generous enough by any measure.
Radders,
not sure the answer is to ramp up less generous service pensions to match those of academia when the proper answer would be to slash the academia pensions to the levels of those in Service.
After working for 40 years in the private sector (the last 18 years being self employed) I'd kill for the 'meagre' £12k someone is agitated about.
Fortunately I'm mortgage-free. That's where I made MY investment.
