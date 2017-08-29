There is a fascinating dialogue in the comments to the post below that highlights how history is re-written. It was during WWII, I suspect, that the US government realised that securing black commitment to the war effort was critical. The trope was then developed that the US government - in direct succession to Abe Lincoln's Union - was the manumitter of Southern slaves and the champion of freedom, and this was the reason the civil war had been fought. This is the version of history that has stuck. The alternative reality - that the war was about the Constitution, in which victory for the Union meant that local power and autonomy was made forever subservient to the central State - has been lost. The latter reality makes it personal, as the statues being pulled down are of men who fought for Localism, a particular passion of mine. It's easy to hate someone for supporting slavery, harder to condemn them for their support of Burke's Little Platoons.
And so to Lord Tebbit (one of the few life peers I am happy to acknowledge) and his gentle reminder in the Telegraph that Fascism sprung from the left. Bernard Shaw and Virginia Woolf were both proto-Nazis, as most Fabians were in those days, advocating extermination camps using gas to kill (but humanely, in the English way) the poor, the genetically wanting, the educationally subnormal and anyone else who threatened the racial purity of their Fabian paradise. The Lefty Swedes were still compulsorily ripping out the wombs and excising the testicles of the mentally sub-normal until 1975, thirty years after we hanged a number of Germans for doing the same thing. Please do read the good Lord's piece if you can. It's a reminder of the truth of the warning "Vote Socialist - Get Fascist"
The main difference between the two ideologies is that the communists believe that specialism comes from money, and that as long as the means of production are under the control of "the party" life will be a land of milk and honey.
The national socialists believed that the nation required the expertise of experienced industrialists to rebuild germany.
For this schism the communists thereafter referred to the nazi's as far right. When this happened the only European leader who had been really beastly was stalin, nobody knew what hitler would do to his scapegoats in the early days of his government.
I suppose that the nearest thing we have to nazism in this country is the Labour party, which practises much of the same ideology as the nazi party did.
As I've said elsewhere before. There is relatively little difference between communists and Nazis. Or socialists and fascists if you prefer. Both are socialists anyway and both want total control of all aspects of your life. I don't need to elaborate here what NSDAP means in German. Methods vary according to country and time, but the end result is much the same. Socialists just prefer to discriminate on the basis of class, perceived or actual, whereas the fascists, or rather the Nazis discriminated on the basis of race and also fabian eugenics. The end result is never in doubt and the last century has a total of over 100 million souls murdered in the name of socialism. Socialism in whatever form leads inevitably to the gas chamber or the bullet in the back of the head. The degree of socialism practiced is only an indicator of the time taken to get there.
Got a lot of time for Tebbit. Said hello to the guy in Waitrose only last week...
Good to see someone of Lord Tebbit's calibre and wisdom condemning Fascism as Left-wing (I can't read his piece because of the Telegraph's paywall). Of course it is; under the broad definition of Fascism being that political system where the needs of the State are paramount, and its People merely pawns to be manipulated, Communism and Socialism and National Socialism are simply different shades of Fascism.
