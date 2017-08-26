'Swivel Eyed' Brussels is 'Away with the Fairies' on Brexit

Mainland Brits and the Irish have been coming to terms with each other for around a thousand years. We both have a certain amount of experience. We both have skin in the game. We're both going for a solution that pretty much leaves the border exactly as it is. All of which has prompted the crude Brussels thugs and Berlaymont bullies to fling insults at us again last week. If they seriously think we're stupid enough to trade peace and mutual benefit for protecting the EU's tax coffers, they are away with the fairies. It simply won't happen.
The Guardian reports that senior EU clerks have been 'eye rolling' over the border issue; I suppose this is the same as being swivel-eyed. And they're certainly lunatic if they imagine either we or Eire will change our positions.
Negotiations start again on Monday, and the Federast freaks have pompously declared they will be producing an end-of-term report to opine on whether the UK has submitted sufficiently quietly to the Empire's demands. The answer, as we all already know, will be negative.
Failing the EU's exam will be a singular mark of success for our negotiating team and they should be rewarded at this point; greeting cards, tributes from the floor of the Commons, a crowd-funded champagne fund, a ticker tape reception for the Eurostar carrying them home are all possibilities.
However, the half time whistle has not yet blown - and we must knuckle down at this critical stage of the game and ensure that we DO fail their crooked little tests in the next few weeks.
2 comments:
At this point we should just walk away and deliver a hard Brexit in one week. I think they might wake up - but don't bet the farm on it.
What puzzles me is why the EU, and the Remains in this country, make such heavy weather of our leaving. Or perhaps, since we all know exactly why they do, the real issue is why the rest of us take such notice of it. Partly I suspect, it is because we do not trust Theresa May to deliver what we voted for.
The EU and the Remains could be repeatedly told that all we want is to have the same relationship with the EU as all the rest of the world does. That is neither difficult to understand, nor difficult to do. The government is certainly not making that case, but it should.
Everyone with a Tory constituency MP should make sure s/he is plagued by demands for practical remedies such as: a rebuttal unit to shoot down EU and Remain tripe; complaints about BBC bias; dissemination of Leave organisations such as http://facts4eu.org/ and similar.
Despite Raedwald's optimism here, and despite the fact we won the Leave vote battle, but we are losing the Leave war. Unless we all start doing more to help.
