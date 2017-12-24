For Hope, and our Future

It's now eighteen months since that momentous referendum, and we're still leaving. With every single day it becomes more and more difficult for the saboteurs to derail the process. The global corporates, their Federast and globalist dags, the Euro bien pensants, has-been politicians, are daily nearer to meltdown and daily more furious. This also makes them daily more dangerous; the dags are being goaded into petty acts of spite, with Remoaner HMRC officials prodded by the Treasury now demanding tax from private Leave referendum donors whilst the vastly richer global corporates escape scot free for their Remain gifts. We may have sighted land, but it will still take some skillful pilotage before we're tied up alongside.
ISIS are also just another terrorist organisation rather than a putative Caliphate. The government of Syria, with Russian help, have succeeded against the global corporates and their puppets, against the stupidity and venality of our own government and Foreign Office. We have reached the morning of the eve of Christmas with no successful Islamist attack on the West, just a failed terrorist act in Australia, a nation now more Eddie Izzard than Crocodile Dundee. There is a perceptible hardening of attitude towards Islamism, and the faint start of some pushback.
More than anything else, social media has enabled the idiocies of neoliberalism, the insanity of distorted morality, the fake news, lies, distortions and deceits of the malign, to be exposed to the disinfectant of sunlight and to laughter. Social media means a FTSE100 firm and a sharp witted nobody are equal. Nothing is more painful to these evils than laughter. May St Isidore, patron saint of the internet, intercede for succour and protection of universal access to social media.
At home and abroad we still face human challenges - abroad we have human populations outgrowing food, water, wealth and work, and with the richness of the West visible on their 3G screens forming a tsunami of human migration towards Europe. Do not, I beg you, direct hatred or vituperation towards these people, no matter how devious, dishonest, manipulating or self-interested their behaviour. We must work to keep them in their own nations, to emulate themselves the prizes of Western post-enlightenment Christian nations by adopting our norms and ways, however cruel we must be to keep them from our shores.
At home we are still failing our own people; ex-armed forces living rough, enduring hardship and privation without complaint. They stood on the line for you and me. We owe them. For our semi-feral urban children, victims of gross sexual abuse and exploitation, victims also of failed official care, of moral relativism, and of our selfishness. We must help them. And heartfelt thanks to all those who keep the law, demand nothing, discharge their social responsibility and ask only for a little pride, a little identity and a little recognition. We owe them, too.
As each day grows a little brighter I am inspired with hope. Not a surge, but a fleeting butterfly shadow of hope that flickers over the heart and soul. There is a future, a good future, and we can all help shape it. God really is with us if we allow him to be.
It is easy here, in the snow and the beauty, to the sound of bells and in a little 14th century church with vivid ancient wall paintings, to understand the miracle of the Nativity and the joy that the birth of the Christ child, Son of God, born to save the world, brought to mankind. With all my gratitude and thanks to you all, may you all have a peaceful Christmas.
13 comments:
Felicitations Raedwald and thanks for the fish so far this year.
We are with one of our daughters in Rome for the season... I never would have believed that there could be somewhere whose integrity could have been more denigrated by lefty government than London, but here it is. That stalwart member of the EU and its president, a "Papa Frank", being at the nadir of the conglomerate.
My daughter has been tramping from place to place around Yerp and is shortly off to India and the Far East for the final tranche, she has cheerfully volunteered that the currently much maligned Austria is the most attractive part, the place she is likely to go back to. There seems to still be a connection between government and the governed, from what I can fathom from her descriptions.
right-writes
more and more difficult for the saboteurs to derail the process.
Indeed, infact I would go as far as to say- as the token Remainer around these parts- that it is almost impossible for BrexSSHite to be stopped, mores the pity...because the EU wills it. It will be , I fear, neither a 'hard' nor a 'soft' BrexSSHite but rather a Great British 'FUDGE'. Neither fish nor foul (no typo there btw).
As my 60 a day haven't yet killed me I assume I am now near immortal and will live to see my children's children plebis-ciding us back into the EU (or by then the EUSSR). A thought that will console me in the dark days to come .
I would just like to thank you for taking the time to write your blog. I check in nearly every day and it's a delight when I see you've posted something new.
May you have a very happy Christmas and I wish you a peaceful and healthy new year.
Best wishes,
Sally
Lovely. Fröhliche Weihnachten!
Well said. Great message, well written. keep up the good blogging Raedwald. Merry Christmas.
Dear Raedwald,
Although I have never met you or heard what you sound like, I can normally put a voice to your writings. As I read your blog this morning, I did not hear your "voice"; I heard the voice of Her Majesty, Queen Elisabeth. Yes, this was her Queen's Speech. Or at least it should be!
All the very best to you and yours this Christmas Raedwald.
Kind regards,
Dave
I too love CHRISTmas and your post is a most seasonal one. Magic, Radders.
Excellent considerations, Raeders, and thank you for continuing to bring sanity amongst the MSM froth, and the wiggling, biased BBC.
(A couple of sentences in your post ominously echo the main theme of 'Munich', by Robert Harris. Austria gets a lot of mentions...)
Have a Happy Christmas, and enjoy whatever they do on December 31st in your village!
Seasonal good wishes to you and yours too Raedwald and thanks for the blogging - always thought provoking.
My concerns for the future stem from the lack of visible planning - there are no (known) plans for the economy, energy, infrastructure, health, peace - you name it, we seem to be fumbling our way from crisis to crisis, much of it out of the hands of the people and steered by vested (if plainly evil) intent.
Much of the future seems to look like it will be rosy for a 'limited number of people' (survivors?) and the UN's Agenda 21(30) still seems to be a viable plan and explanation for the 'limited numbers' I speak of.
We can only hope that good really does prevail over evil and that it won't actually take evil to restore a level of humanity and peace across this planet that works for everyone.
Beautiful post Radders.Very best wishes.
Myrige Cristes Mæsse, Raedwald.
Steve
Raeders,
Thank you for the past year of sane and enlightening comment. It is one of the few things that make me look forward to a new day.
Happy Christmas
Paul
I love your blog, Raedwald...... you always talk such sense. This is one of your best, thank you so much.
Wishing you and yours a very Happy Christmas.
Post a Comment