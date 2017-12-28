Roundup of 2017- part 1

AI
Video footage new this year showing entire factories with not a single visible human, just scores of robotic articulated entities cutting, grinding, milling, pressing, welding and finishing. And of course the porn market is driving refinements to produce a robot hand that can grip a, er, cucumber safely. Last year I printed this chart as a warning against the directions from which migrant waves will come; this year I print it to show the blocs most vulnerable to stage 1 manufacturing robotic replacement. They're the same. We face a double whammy.
Regulation of Social Media
The headlines this year have been about the abuse issues on social media; MPs in particular, who want to use social media to self-publicise, are unaccustomed the level of vitriol that they attract from some folk - some clearly illegal, but much of it just robust abusive invective. They are pushing for more regulation.
In fact the real issue about social media in 2017 is how vital to democracy unencumbered access to it is. With Facebook and Twitter struggling to control unacceptable content, crude and thus unfair shortcuts, including AI, are being used to censor postings.
I think 2018 may bring the realisation that access to social media equals access to democracy - and attempts to restrict access for legal uses equal attempts to gag voters. As facebook in particular is looking to the lucrative political advertising stream, the Electoral Commission must speed up from its snail's pace to face this challenge.
|Yvette Cooper will never escape the internet's long memory
A year ago I suggested the HoL would prove in 2017 a Brexit thorn that needed desperate remedies. Well, in the event it didn't. The government's stated intention - to 'let them talk until they wet themselves' - proved effective. The prospect of damp red benches with no effective outcome clearly didn't appeal to their Lordships. I'm going to recycle this for 2018 - it's all or bust this year for the anti-democratic refuseniks. They may destroy their privilege in the process, or see TM flood the Lords with People's Peers (I'm still free, Prime Minister) but will they emerge over the parapit?
|No puddles on the leather in 2017 - but in 2018?
2 comments:
Only generalisations can be made for anything related to politics or finance so I can safely say that:
1. the markets will continue as they started the year
2. conflict will continue to be rife
3. Brexit will STILL be happening
Rinse and repeat for 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022.........
The only things I wish for in any New Year are health and happiness to my nearest and dearest...... oh, and your good self too Radders!
If PMT.May would amend the various Parliament Acts so they only applied to budgets and she reinstated the hereditary peers etc-undoing all the damage done to democracy in this country since Blair then I would feel a lot happier about BrexSSHite. I think a lot of remainers would. Brexit could become something really good.
