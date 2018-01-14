Brexit - FAQs

Given that Project Fear is achieving peak risible on social media, now may be an appropriate moment to answer a few Remoaner points;
Brexit will mean Brits are banned from travelling in Europe
Brits will be able to travel in Europe visa-free but with passports, just as we have been since 1947, with stays of up to 3 months. No change.
British people will never be allowed to live abroad
Brits can live wherever they like in the world, and do. Generally one needs a source of income, health care arrangements and the consent of the country in which one wants to live. There has NEVER been an absolute, unconditional right to live in another EU country. Nor is there is a single EU wide standard, and individual national standards are likely to remain as they are now. No change.
Our children will be barred from the ERASMUS programme
UK access to ERASMUS will continue unconditionally until 2020. After that, the British Council, which funds and runs the UK programme, is committed to facilitating reciprocal access to Europe and the Commonwealth for young Brits.
Our children's access to EU universities will be restricted
This is probably a good thing if it happens but is sadly unlikely. EU universities are utterly second rate and rank way below the UK's HE sector. The EU27 don't have a single university in the international Top Ten; the UK has four. However, if young Tarquin is so irredeemably stupid that he can't even get a place on the media studies course at Steeple Bumstead, I'm sure that the University of Ibiza will still give him a place on the English degree course. For a fee.
Brexit will mean food prices will rise
The EU is deeply protectionist and maintains high food prices to ensure good incomes for EU farmers; imports to the EU are therefore heavily taxed. After Brexit it's entirely up to the UK whether to maintain these trade barriers or not - though there are implications for UK farm incomes if we scrap them. Whatever, the UK government will have its hands on the levers that determine retail food prices - and you can be reasonably certain that they will ensure no overall price rise, though the mix and origin of the nation's shopping basket may change.
The NHS will collapse after Brexit without EU staff
Simply, Bollocks. See the NHS' own breakdown of staff origin. Many EU staff who have gone home since 2016 - a small part of a small part of total staff - have done so because the £ used to buy €1.40 but now only buys €1.12. That's quite a drop in incentive for a Polish nurse working in the SE and also having to pay rent. EU churn will be compensated for by additional worldwide recruitment.
Right. I'm fed up with this now. The remoaners talk so much bollocks one could continue indefinitely.
It is impossible for T May to get a FTA within the 2 years. Totally impossible.
After our extra 2 years as a vassal state, we will then become a Third Country with a;ll that that entails.
Raedwald: "I'm fed up with this now. "
Well, yea! It's as if we've been in the EU for four hundred years, not fourty.
As ever, this has never been anything to do with facts - it has always been propaganda and, being propaganda, at the mercy (or abuse) of the media who, for the major part, are controlled entirely by the Globalists and/or special interest groups.
The public aren't daft (generally) and will be fully aware of these facts but the media simply will not even state this as being the case but continually blur the lines between fact and fiction.
A concerted campaign to deride, expose and condemn the various media outlets would be the most useful thing we can do to counter this subversion. If you comment on news sites, bring them into disrepute with exposure of their lies. Complain to the BBC on each and every occasion of misleading (or outright lies) made by them. Use a 'standard letter of complaint - with space for date/time of transmission etc - as, even though your complaint is likely to be ignored/passed off, they still have to deal with them and the more they get the more they'll be concerned for the exposure they will (eventually) come under.
Write to your MP (again, a standard letter may suffice) demanding that due process be instigated for blatant abuse of privilege or malfeasance etc.
It's no good us all sitting hear and simply agreeing that 'something must be done' - even as armchair activists we can make a difference.
Dave G, What you say is right and useful. However, the BBC are past masters at ignoring complaints. Some time ago I decided the only option was to not pay the TV Tax, so depriving the BBC of part of its income. That is the only real option we have to control the rotten BBC.
Raedwald said: "The remoaners talk so much bollocks one could continue indefinitely."
Indeed. It is continually remarkable how little the Remains know about the institution they profess to love. They don't know how the EU is run, where the power lies, or how much it controls us.
Instead the Remains are self-satisfied with ad hominem attacks on Leave voters (we're thick, etc) and whinges about the leaving process. Of course appeaser Theresa is making a complete cox up of Leave, so it is an easy target.
Yet May is following Remain advice to keep us locked into the EU, and paying it lots of our money. It is another oddity: Remains don't like the consequences of their own advice.
Let us just hope that Nigel is correct and that in ten years the whole effin' EU collapses...
There is not going to be any brexit all the while we live under the tyranny of the two party socialist state.
Quite so Jack. We could start with using real words rather than made up nonsenses.
"real words rather than made up nonsenses."-mike bravo
You mean like the made up nonsensical 'word' "Brexit" ?
I have to say, as someone normally counted in the Remainer camp, I wish I could claim those 'arguments' you list were simply BrexSShiteur propaganda/Project Fear and weren't at all common among Remainers. Unfortunately I can't.
It's embarrassing. Although I still think the 'Russians hackz0red brexit' was the Gold Standard of Remainer nonsense.
The whole thing would get a lot easier if we all just started dealing in facts, with the actual words on the actual paper.
jack,
I think most people will instantly understand the word "Brexit". It will have passed into common usage by now. It may even appear in the new Oxford Dictionary.
However, if you just wish to be obtuse, knock yourself out!
