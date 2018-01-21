Diehard Remoaners will drop to 15%

There is also a prediction that a rump of diehard Remoaners will continue; currently estimated at twenty something percent, half the referendum total, this rump is predicted to shrink to some 15% or fewer of implacable EUphiles, some of whom will devote every second of their lives and every pound of their fortunes to punishing their fellow citizens for disobeying.
These are not ordinary people. These are the wealthy, the powerful, the influencers and manipulators who are used to pulling the levers of society. With access to money and media and the support of global finance and government, they remain incandescent and consumed by bile, derision and contempt for we ordinary folk who dared to disobey them. Gina Miller, her face contorted in fury and hate, on live TV becoming a caricature of a bitterly unhinged woman now showing her years. AC Grayling's very public and ongoing meltdown on Twitter. Blair. Campbell. Adonis. All will be part of the 15% that will never let it go.
Gina Miller before and after the Referendum
To turn their hateful words against them, these haters will eventually die off and then our country will be united in our freedom.
I am no fan of Gina Miller's opinions and actions. However, I think your photos of her are unfair. The 'before' picture looks to me like 'rather a long time before'. In the second picture, the facial distortion looks consistent with Bell's Palsy. If that's correct, she has my sympathy.
We need to start an annual "Heath Award" for the Europhiles ..... to recognise their devotion to the EU; their ability to lie about its intentions and the depth of their sulk.
At the moment I nominate Adonis, who appeared on Nigel Farage's LBC Show last weekend. He ranted for 20 minutes, sounding increasingly hysterical about the "peasants" appalling disregard for the opinions of the pro-EU Elite and almost entirely played the man "Farage" not the ball.
Sorry Raedwald, you are being played. Remain wheel out Blair, Miller, Adonis, Heseltine, to distract us from what our Remain government is doing. Why else do you suppose Remain field such obviously silly people? It's the magicians stock in trade: we watch one hand whilst the trick is performed by the other. Except this is rather more important.
Why do you think there was a 9 month delay to invoke Art50? The government knew there was an issue within a few days of the Referendum - it was in the Times. The government could have had a Parliamentary vote (as they had to anyway) but immediately. How could they have lost so close to the Referendum?
The delay, the Art50 process itself, the magically invoked "transition" prevent us taking advantage of properly Leaving the EU. Effectively Theresa May has locked us into the EU for five more years after the vote. That makes plenty of time for "events" to give our establishment the excuse to reverse Leave.
I am a member of a professional engineering institution: yesterday morning I opened the monthly magazine and discovered an article by one Tony Blair. This poisonous little rodent is attempting to corrupt UK institutions from within and no-one can access articles like this except members so the criticism will be limited. And you can bet the farm that he is doing this over a whole spectrum of UK institutions.
Budgie's right again.
The noted ardent supporters of Remain will be beholden to some higher power who has either bought them or hold some other 'secret fact' about them that keeps them in line. They have nothing to lose on a personal basis therefore must have some hidden agenda keeping them on-topic and as rabid as they appear.
Are they 'on a promise' for future riches or are they simply well-place individuals that have been co-opted to the cause?
Either way they simply can't be so stupid as to believe all the shite they spout about the EU. No-one is THAT blind/stupid - not without an ulterior motive.
“Both find by a clear margin that we don't want another referendum. And the indications are that a growing number of Brits are now accepting the last one.”
This may be true but I believe that the elites, and here I include Mrs. May, the majority of Parliament, the Civil Service, EU funded organisations such as the CBI etc. intend to keep us in the EU “regulatory framework” (viz accepting FoM, all new and existing EU laws, the expansion of the EU to include further eastern European states, in the SM/CU/CAP/CFP etc.) until they feel they can conveniently just ignore the referendum result with the signing of a new EU treaty.
Such touching faith in 'polls' after the debacles of recent times-and the one about 'should there be a referendum to accept the Brexit terms or not' shows almost exactly 1/3 for Yes, 1/3 for No and 1/3 Dunno (or perhaps "don't care" which would seem likely to me). https://tinyurl.com/ybavrzv7 -both remainers and BrexSShiteurs having forgotten in their 'debates' that a large chunk of the country is a bit 'meh' about the whole thing.
Loving your description of me -if I might be classed as a Die Hard Remainer-despite increasingly arguing against a 2nd Referendum and for a 'No Deal'('better a terrible end than a terror without end' as the Germans say)- as wealthy and elite. That made my afternoon, thank you x
I disagree with Budgie on much but I have a horrible feeling he may be right about this. Certainly PMT.May's behaviour the last couple of days should give yer average BrexSShiteur pause for thought.
I have adopted a very simple approach to the remainers I meet. I ask:
"How exactly will Brexit affect you personally?"
I have yet to receive a coherent answer.
I concur with Budgie. Who wouldn't? Since the minute the result was known those who recovered first from the shock got their head's together. Cameron knew he had to resign, fall on his sword if you like, to delay - "delay and fight another day", they mumbled. And they did. Democracy was consumed at that point, we went back 300 years at that point.
So here we are and if June 2016 seems a long time ago then I suggest it will seem like an age has passed by the time we actually leave. The military call it attrition and that's what we the People are being subjected to - just watch the BBC, or Sky, for confirmation. I care nothing for them, we're at the nadir with politics in these islands.
Steve
I have yet to receive a coherent answer.- John Leak
It will forceably (ie against my will) make me an unEUmensch- take away not only my EU Citizenship but remove me from the protection of the ECHR (or will it? Not the way PMT.May is going). It will possibly mean my having to relocate to Germany (the wife is an EU national). It will certainly bring in further persecution of me as a Smoker and impoverish me by closing off my access to cheap EU tobacco.
The list goes on but you get the picture .
Here's an interesting article about Miller shortly before she made her speech at the University of Guyana Daisporta Conference last July. Seems her mother sussed out she'd be a royal pain in the backside, so shipped her off to boarding school. Unfortunately in the UK.
http://demerarawaves.com/2017/07/25/gina-miller-on-being-guyanese/
jack ketch said @ 14:59
'It will forceably (ie against my will) make me an unEUmensch- take away not only my EU Citizenship but remove me from the protection of the ECHR (or will it? Not the way PMT. May is going). It will possibly mean my having to relocate to Germany (the wife is an EU national). It will certainly bring in further persecution of me as a Smoker and impoverish me by closing off my access to cheap EU tobacco.'
You'd be far happier then if you were to relocate to this glorious EU member country? You could smoke your head off there under an EU sky and, inshallah, as the decades go by you'll be able to see the new minarets push upwards in every town and city. Enjoy,
Steve
@ Steve if you think the Islamification of Germany is going to take decades then you're probably mistaken. There was a judgement just this last week (Wuppertal I think).
And yes when the fascists of BrexSSHite decided they had the right to have me de-citizenised I did consider moving back to Germany because unlike the UK there was never any debate about EU countries 'respecting my rights' , after BrexSShite the 'old' EEC rules will apply or similar and anyone resident in the EU falls under the protection of the ECHR no matter their nationality.
But aside from that, as I was answering John's accusation, do you wish to contend that I'm wrong about how Brexit will effect me? Go on, I'd love to see a BrexSShiteur try and claim I won't lose my EU Citizenship....
Mina giller as they call her at the comments section of MailOnline.com
You want to smoke.
Which you can do here. Or in Germany.
And you can smoke after we leave. There is no change to smoking laws. The UK brought in its draconian laws WHILST A MEMBER OF THE EU.
You can't be an EU citizen as the UK won't be in the EU any more. any other EU country you can freely move to, right now. Before we leave. And enjoy all the rights of EU citizenship.
if you don't want to. Well...I didn't want to sell my house when made redundant. But shit happens. we are adults after all. And have to deal with the situation as it is. And not in a childish "its not fair!" sort of way.
I don't feel £350,000,000 is worth it so you don't have to worry about having a fag. there will probably, in fact almost certainly, be the restoration of duty free. Something the EU DENIED all its citizens when they used to enjoy cheaper fags, booze and perfumes. So look for ward to that.
Mr Ketch. You must have a real reason for wanting to stay in the EU?
Jack Ketch.
"the fascists of BrexSSHite decided they had the right to have me de-citizenised".
Ah, that why we're fascists! Well thanks for clearing that up. I can now sleep easier in my swastica adorned bed.
I'll lose my "EU citizenship" as well if that's any consolation.
"
Mr Ketch. You must have a real reason for wanting to stay in the EU?"
You weren't paying attention. The 'question' was how would BrexSShite effect me personally not whether or not those effects were actually a 'positive' or even imaginary. However I am pleased to see you agree I will be de-citizenized and lose my hEUman Rights. I'm still waiting for a BrexSShiteur to tell me I'm wrong on that one.
" The UK brought in its draconian laws WHILST A MEMBER OF THE EU." Precisely! Our own sovereign democratically elected parliament and the whimsical darlings therein IMPOSED it on us, the passed an Act of UK Law. So you agree that all the 'our laws made in Brussels' propaganda was just that, propaganda?
there will probably, in fact almost certainly, be the restoration of duty free.
Yeeeeees possibly but you can be sure the maximum amount, very best case, will be 250g of tobacco. Most likely it will be Oz/NZ rules...that's what fASH want.Under EU rules I can bring back as much as I want and that probably cheaper than Duty Free would have been.
It's not about 'me having a fag', smoking is just the easiest loss of our freedoms to illustrate. What the yUK.gove do to smokers they will do to the old, the fat, the drinkers, the whites and the Xians.
