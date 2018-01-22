I like stories about Russian ingenuity. I know they're probably not true, but they really ought to be. NASA spent five years and forty million dollars, the story goes, developing a biro that would write in space. The Russians used pencils. That sort of thing.
The most recent is about indirect artillery fire - the sort in which the gunners fire hopefully into the air relying on their maths skills to predict where the shell will land. Thankfully the cerebral activity of gunner officers is usually augmented by forward spotters, who can report where the shell lands and instruct corrections. A hundred years ago, frail canvas biplanes would hover above no-man's land, or poor sods would be hoisted in balloons. Today we've spent millions developing highly skilled forward observers, trained special forces, equipped with high frequency burst radios, laser target designators and the like. The Russians use drones from eBay with go-pro cams.
Modern steels, unworn gun tubes and munitions assembled by sober workers are century old technologies easy to achieve today. Add simple electronic fire calculators and eBay drones and you have - or rather the Russians do - an indirect fire artillery capability that recently destroyed two Ukranian mechanised infantry battalions in the space of fifteen minutes.
Our generals are worried. Defence development in the UK is like the Great War; we fling another billion of public money into research and advance a few millimetres. Or not at all. Our ships are equipped with fire control systems that can track a cricket ball but not a Russian or Chinese boosted missile. We simply can't seem to produce the bangs for the bucks any more, whereas Russia, with the GDP of Italy, races ahead with advanced weapons and systems.
Service chiefs naturally call for more money in much the same way as they call for reinforcements. And I agree that more men, more ships and more tanks are better (the army now has more horses than tanks). But will throwing billions more at defence contractors produce results? It hasn't so far.
So here's a suggestion. For as long as I've known we've resisted Russian and Chinese spying on our miltech and hardware. Now is the time to turn the tables. Now that we want to make exactly the same leaps without doing the research - i.e. by stealing their secrets - we need to invest more in spies, invest more in bribing their scientists and call for the flower of English womanhood to volunteer itself to staff honey traps for Chinese generals. We should send a battalion of plane spotters to Ukraine, mount 'scientific' research expeditions, equip our trawlers with GCHQ spy gear. Any of which, I suspect, would pay greater dividends than throwing cash at the fatcats of our second rate defence companies.
I have no knowledge of defence systems, but based on your observations Raedwald (and I have no reason to doubt them) it sounds like the Russians have absorbed the advice: KISS ....... Keep it simple, stupid.
A few years ago, a manager in my department was faced with an angry resident who was apoplectic that a rotating road surveillance camera had been mounted near his very grand house .... getting a clear view of his property as it turned.
The civil and electronic engineers he consulted to try and remedy this were considering several expensive solutions .... including moving the whole contraption along the carriageway.
I said "why don't you just mount a plate on the upright, so when the camera turns with a view of the property the view is blocked?"
Silence for a few seconds ..... then one of the engineers said "that's a very good idea."
KISS!
Or recognize Russia as an ally, especially as they relate to muslim terrorism.
The next war yUK fights will be in Britain against an insurgency, that's assuming you don't surrender without a fight. The days of empire receded after Suez-get used to it.
Whytf are NATO playing soldiers in Ukraine anyway? Do they want to make sure the Russian gas pipeline that Europe is totally dependent on is in-secure?
imho, it ain't so much about kit, materiel, it's more to do with have we mustered enough blokes of sufficient determination, capability and wherewithal to don and use it?
The British Army Brass suffers from a total absence of belief in the boys, in the kit, in their role and with MoD enforcing the feminization of the ranks - will only futher fuck things up, figuratively and metaphorically.
On the Russkies, the situation is (when compared to British Army) somewhat reversed, the boys on the front - who knows but the brass and the senior bods are well motivated.
Oh and one other thing, Russia aren't the threat, Germany is more of a threat - the Fourth Reich is running Europe - didn't any one tell the Army Brass - Germany won the peace.
Don't Chinese Generals eschew European women on the grounds that their lady-bits are at 90 degrees to the horizontal when standing, instead of 0 degrees?
Quantity has a quality all of its own is an adage well worth considering, which is why we should have re-opened a Harrier production line and filled those carriers with them.
Cascadian & Ravenscar nail it - the threat to our way of life is from Greater Germania, with its insane attitudes and imported Anti-Christians - we should be allies with the Russians & Chinese.
Our enemy is the EU.
'...equip our trawlers with GCHQ spy gear.' Good idea, except that a deep-sea fishing fleet is another asset we no longer have thanks to our enemies without and within.
I visited the museum at RAF Cosford last week and I had exactly the same thoughts on where our military mojo had gone. Think about this. After WWII Britain was bust; we had no money. But that didn't stop us from inventing some awesome military stuff and we pretty much led the world. Things like the EE Lightning, the Hawker Kestrel (forerunner to the Harrier Jump Jet) and various missile systems. But we had no money? Maybe that's the trick; remove the funding and tell them to get inventive with almost no budget. Oh, and remove all the fat-cat top brass.
If defence procurement was carried out by people with a real prospect of having to depend on the kit procured things would improve.
" and call for the flower of English womanhood to volunteer itself to staff honey traps for Chinese generals."
Yes. Unspoken here it the fact that the flower of English womanhood wouldn't sway a Russian general who has the run of the Russian hen house, so to speak.
Back on topic, don't forget with Pakistani spies right at the heart of Congress for the last eight years, pretty much anything on Democratic computers in Congress has been spilled across the interwebs.
And thanks to Clinton at State, everything there too.
So the Russian R&D budget during the Obama administration might have stretched to a couple of meals in Islamabad or a 56K dial up modem to which ever Cloud repository the Awan brothers stashed all their data.
This should be easy for me, I was an Artillery Forward Observer for six years - and an NGO (Naval Gunfire Observer). However this whole Russia thing is not the direction we should be looking. Russia is not ready for a big conventional war and won't be for several decades. The only reason she hasn't been invaded yet (Wolfowist Doctrine?) is she's got a shedload of nukes and can deliver a 20 or 30 megaton warhead on a city near you anytime.
Russian thinking now is to do more with less. On a tactical level they regularly out-think Western military powers and are quite ingenious with their positioning. Nothing is ever wasted. Russia's whole campaign in Syria to defeat ISIS was so cheap in Western terms it was embarrassing: under 5 billion dollars. Like others on here I don't believe she's the main threat.
The main threat to indigenous Europeans is the European political class and that threat is existential in the long term. Why? The ideology comes down to this: "if you can't get the change you want change the people" - and that's exactly what they are doing. Mass immigration is their weapon of choice and they know what it will yield.
Steve
How much of Britain's GDP is based on arms sales? I suspect a considerable amount indeed and, like the American MIC the rhetoric is in proportion to the sales they need to make.
With China and Russia taking up more of the arms market (stack 'em high, sell 'em cheap) the other major Western arms producers don't have as much of a market as they had in previous, oil-rich, years therefore need to manufacture conflict to keep the production lines going.
Witness the aggression by America against - insert practically any country you wish in here - and the supporting countries (our famous 'special relationship') where such regional disturbances are helpful in shifting military stock - whether or not it's suitable for purpose.
The level of investment by the arms industry is far too significant to be cut back as it will destroy those countries economic outlook so we see a constant scaremongering to justify continued production and, in their eyes, many potential opportunities whether justified or not.
Cranking out the most expensive, generally useless, arms is the easiest way possible to guarantee their continual replacement (F35?). Cheap, reliable equipment will remain useful for decades (AK47) and I know which of those two has killed the most people.
It's a mugs game - the taxpayers, of course, are the biggest mugs of all, played by the military (recently) and the media (constantly). No wonder Russia relies on a nuclear deterrent - it's served them well for half a century.
