Give to charity, but don't buy from an OXFAM shop

|You Spend
|£1.00
|Less 20% VAT*
|£0.17
|Sub total
|£0.83
|Less cost of trading
|£0.66
|Less OXFAM admin costs
|£0.05
|Sub total
|£0.12
|Less 5% political campaigning
|£0.01
|NET TO AID
|£0.11
|*VAT charged on gifts, cards, commissioned goods but not on donated items
|Source: 2017 accounts submitted to Charity Commission
First point is that VAT is chargeable on all those commissioned gift items - but not on donated goods. So if you're buying an old frock rather than a new greetings card, the net will be bigger. Oxfam shops are really just PR - a subtle way of pretending that the charity gets most of its money from public gifts and donations rather than from central government aid. Once you take off the costs of running the shops and the website, and the costs of HQ staff and executives, you're left with just 12p of that £1.00. And then OXFAM skims off a further 5% for its domestic lobbying and anti-poverty campaigning - leaving just 11p to go on aid and development.
For anyone paying £3 a month by direct debit, your yield is a bit better. But be aware that OXFAM has 11 executives earning over £100k pa. Assuming they're all at the midpoint of the first £100k+ band, it takes 37,000 x £3 direct debits just to meet their salary bill each month. News that 1,000 folk have cancelled their DDs as a result of the sex scandal will hardly dent them - unless another 36,000 join them.
Looking at the figures really does bring the waste into sharp contrast. The lesson is, if you want your money to reach the people in need, follow the suggestions in the comments, and please, please, look at the accounts before you spend.
4 comments:
Some years ago, a friendly city Councillor arranged for the showing of two films in the Local Council House
The Great Global,Warmng Swndle and
Not Evil, Just Wrong .
Both blew the whistle on the fhighly questionable official presentations of the theory of man-made global warming.
We were surprised to receive an aggrieved response from OXFAM officials.
Not far away, a big demonstration was going on against refurbishment of a local power station. We were surprised to learn that OXFAM was sending paid staff to suppor and organise it. Because of fears of disruption, we managed to organise a police presence n the door of our film show. That was sufficient discouragement to potential trouble makers.
In exchange for its propagandising of global Warmng/climate change OXFAM also receives EU funding
But you are also helping employment in your area with 66p in that £, and when the workers spend their money there will be a wealth multiplier. Charity begins at home?
Study a charity's accounts - freely available to the public - before donating, and avoid the businesses/fakes.
The generally-accepted definition of a fake charity is one which received 10% or more of its income from the taxpayer. Also, a real & effective charity will ensure 90% or more of donations actually reach its target, certainly not paying exorbitant directors' salaries.
Consider the 11% to 12% Oxfam shop yield example shown above...
@Sackerson
Oxfam shop staff are *paid* ?
Post a Comment