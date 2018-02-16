Rejecting moral relativity is not Puritanism

But I do want to stop 'aid workers' in their 40s, 50s and God help us '60s using their positions of power and trust to sexually use very young girls from some of the most vulnerable, poor, disadvantaged and helpless places in the world. Paying women for sex is not a good thing, but where there is a degree of power equality and willingness on both sides it degrades only those involved. This is not the case in aid zones, in places where the UN flag flies, where the gross disparity in situation of the abuser and the consentor to sex makes it, in my eyes, rape. And please don't tell me that 'those girls look older than 13' or 'those African girls mature quickly, you know' - it makes you part of the problem.
When I look into the helpless eyes of a person barely out of childhood who has nothing, absolutely nothing, and is dependent utterly on external aid and assistance, I really do believe that any man who harms or abuses such a one is better off throwing himself into the sea with a large rock tied to his neck. They certainly have no place in our society or that of any other people. They are pariah dogs, outcasts, lower than snakeshit.
The UN has seen ill-disciplined African 'peacekeepers' rape very young girls to a disgraceful extent in DRC and other intervention zones, but at least has a Code of Practice which just needs to be enforced. Unlike Oxfam, which has said in recent days that it does not prohibit its field staff from using local prostitutes on human rights grounds. This is reason enough for DFID to withhold all funding from Oxfam until it not only imposes this COP on all its field staff, but has the structure to enforce it. If Oxfam aid workers want to use whores, they can wait until they get back to London, Brussels or Copenhagen.
You did not mention boys.
And lets not target Oxfam only, Milliband/Clintons International Rescue is just as bad, as is Medicins sans Frontieres and no doubt many, many others.
Government funding of all charities should be terminated, they all seem to have lost their way since they ditched the CHRISTIAN charity model.
I now only give to The Salvation Army, for their work with those in this country who need help. I don't know for sure that they're free of the taint of taking advantage of those they're helping, or of sharp business practice, but I have absolute confidence that they are. I'm not a practising Christian (just a human, thanks) but I do see the point Cascadian is making and as I see it you don't need the old-bloke-with-the-beard flummery if you accept the values.
If only one could say the same of Certain Other Religious Groups.
I very much doubt that this vile, exploitative behaviour has been restricted to Oxfam.
The professional aid workers move from one charity to another. In fact Oxfam has admitted it allowed its disgraced employee to resign with dignity so he could take up a role at another aid organisation.
I expect the whole sector is tainted - just like the Hollywood scandal was not restricted to Weinstein and when the lid was lifted, "respectable" virtue-signallers like Spacey were found to have been indulging in similar practices.
The Aid Industry needs complete reform: simply banning exploitative men from using local prostitutes is only a tiny element of what is needed. The whole "business model" should change. Flying hordes of well paid, well-fed, luxuriously-accommodated "aid workers" into a disaster zone/very poor country - lording it over the local population is inappropriate. It's hardly surprising that when they are placed in a position of power, some of them exercise a "droit de seigneur."
The Big Money our Government has been shovelling at the likes of Oxfam has corrupted them. And THAT's where the reform should start. Cut the money they receive and make them change.
I would say that by digging it out of the churches, schools and orphanages here, we have left these people no alternative other than to try their hand at aid work.
Next thing is to reduce aid money, stolen from our pockets by our irresponsible government, then we will see how much aid gets to these children in those poor countries.
Once we have done that, we can offer to assist with the construction of useful infrastructure, like roads, power stations, docks, airstrips, schools, along with a strict policy of reducing immigration from these current hell-holes into the west.
I would say that would be a good start.
The morals will begin to take care of themselves, and the globalists will just have to put up with a bit more localism.
Taxpayers money should not be given to charities.
Once a charity has reached a certain gross income, it should be treated as a business fur tax purposes.
All charities above a certain gross income should have to pay business rates just like any other business.
And no fiddling by making each local shop a separate charity that just happens to have the same national or international name.
right-writes; I believe the correct term is not hell-hole, but shithole.
Are any of you surprised by all this? I am definitely not surprised. The only thing that has surprised me is the length of time it has taken to come to light; I can only conclude that various factions have colluded very hard to keep these vile practices hidden from the public.
And guess what? The left-liberals are, even now, trying in some thinly disguised way to defend Oxfam and other charities by issuing statements such as "oh this will only have a bad effect on the people it's meant to help". No mention at all that bone fide charity givers; those that really want to see their money go to help people who really need it, have a choice. You don't have to give to Oxfam to do good.
Here was my choice and the choice of my family. One year we decided, after research, to not give birthday and Christmas presents to each other in that year and instead club together to help a Kenyan village directly. Through a project group we donated the money to buy a herd of goats, dig a water well and construct a sanitation block. The project group (a charity) took only 2% of the money donated to administer to the work done. And we knew the work had been completed because one of the villagers had moved to Britain to find work and he worked as a waiter in a local hotel. His delighted family sent pictures which he showed us on progress and the completed works.
People have a choice and they should exercise that choice by voting with their wallets.
All these fake charities (i.e., ones receiving 10% or more of their funding from the taxpayer) are corrupt. And that utter shit Clegg's quid pro quo for propping up Cameron by giving 0.7% of GDP to international bribery, sorry, aid, has exacerbated the problems and funded more, similar corruption abroad.
But we must not take our eyes off the OXFAM ball. They did it and they must be punished for it. We must not make excuses for them.
"But I do want to stop 'aid workers' in their 40s, 50s and God help us"
Let's just stop State aid! The West started out with good intentions with CMS and such like, then the 'aid' industry exploded, until the West has it through its collective mind that we owe these 'shitholes' for colonialism.
Now, living under the colonial yolk in the Belgian empire was pretty terrible if you happened to be black.
But that wasn't true of the harsh British Empire - remember the British ruled themselves pretty severely and there was no universal franchise even for Men until 1918 and then you had to be 21.
Anyway, 'aid' has now metastasised into a cancer.
It's not as if Glasgow high rise estates are the workers paradise.
Also the abuse of the coal face charity workers. Those little old women who stand spend all day in a smelly shop and who wouldn’t believe you, if you told them, where the money goes.
Charity work is a good number for those that haven’t the skills or nonce to get a proper fucking job. (No pun intended).
Doug Shoulders: " Also the abuse of the coal face charity workers."
According to the daily mail, one of the senior shop managers tried to persuade the woman who wanted to lay charges against her assailant, not to.
Punchline. The guy in question had allegedly assaulted the shop manager too.
Women, bless.
