God, I love the British people!

This is the voice of Britain.
To hear the whiny, sneering, elitist metropolitan continuity-remoaners who loathe both their nation and their fellow citizens, read the Twitter feed #r4today from 7.20 onwards; a litany of vile, pompous, superior and spiteful personal abuse which I hope those who gave us such a fantastic Vox Pop never read. "You daft arses!" I shouted at the screen "You're exactly the reason why 17.4m people voted as they did!".
That's not the only reason I love the British people this morning. The day before yesterday, to counter the CA cheating allegations, I posted a quick Twitter meme - five minutes on photoshop using a partisan-selection from Wikipedia's pages. The figures at the top are accurate and from the Electoral Commission site. I do it once or twice a day. But this one grabbed attention and so far has had nearly 60,000 views - and some inspiring comments;
"Little old Brexit so proud we won against all that!"
"It's a tribute to the innate intelligence of the... brilliant British people that Vote Leave won"
"Makes you proud to be British don't it?"
"No wonder the press and academia hate the working mans voice they use our taxes against us."
And so on.
And ample evidence that the elitists, the metropolitan socialists, the Guardian-fodder both hate and fear the working class and ordinary Brits who have proved themselves so, so much more intelligent, more resilient, and more ready to make sacrifices for their children's good that the elitist sneerers would ever credit.
Thank you readers - leavers and remainer both. Thank you British people. I go into Easter now inspired and filled with hope.
|Yes, it's biased and selective - it's a piece of counter-propaganda.
10 comments:
I have not studied a huge amount of classical history, more of a recreational dilettante than a scholar, however it seems as if we are living through one of the struggles that have occurred periodically throughout history between the patricians and plebs.
The outcome is always the same - the plebs prevail. The only variable is the manner of their victory.
Brexit is a very British revolution, and will ripple through history.
Just looking at the list of Leave and Remain donors and all that comes to mind is "The Few" I seems to be a common thread in our history, Agincourt, Spanish Armada, Battle of Britain. . .
a slightly abridged version
We few, we happy few, we band of brothers;
For he that day that voted with me
Shall be my brother; be he ne'er so vile,
This day shall gentle his condition;
And remainers in England now a-bed
Shall think themselves accurs'd they voted in,
And hold their manhoods cheap whilst any speaks
That fought with us upon Referendum day.
Nicely put Rapscallion :)
It's surprising that the Japanese government should support Remain. Would they really want to be in a Chinese Union ?
Don Cox
If I ask really nicely, might it be possible to tweak the list to include two names that really make blood boil?
They are Gina Miller and Tony Blair.
Ken Clarke would be nice, but not essential.
more ready to make sacrifices for their children's good
Neither a quality unique to Leavers , nor indeed to the British. It is characteristic of , pretty much all, parents through out history and that includes our parents who voted to join the EEC.
Problem is that our parents aren't always right about what is good for us. A point some BrexSShiteurs will only understand, I fear, when our children and grandchildren vote to rejoin, and become a canton of, the Superstate formerly known as the "European Union", a land flowing with subsidised lait and Honig. I pray God, that such as David Davies, live long enough to savour it.
While Guido’s headline number may well be OTT (downside of using median numbers) this revelation of the Guardian’s app harvesting profile info on ‘friends’ of their 3.2 million active users (plus any no longer active) may well put the CA numbers into better perspective.
https://order-order.com/2018/03/29/590-million-facebook-profiles-potentially-harvested-by-guardian-app/
jack ketch @15:41
Dream on sunshine. When our children or grandchildren get round to a vote - there won't be a poxy EUSSR to join. It will have perished long before and I shall be pi$$ing on it's grave.
there won't be a poxy EUSSR to join
Rumours of its impending demise....
I shall be pi$$ing on it's grave.
That would, for most BrexSShiteurs, make a change from pissing on the graves of all those who fought and died to stop the rise of fascism.
jack ketch @16:14
Oh its going down squire, it's just a matter of time.
Your last comment says so much more about you than I ever could.
You really are quite despicable.
Post a Comment