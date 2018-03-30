Rules only apply to little people - part 43

A few days ago I emailed the EU's HR department, EPSO;
Hi - I'm a highly qualified individual now living in Austria and available for consultant and ad-hoc placement. I have over 30 years experience at senior level. I am seeking a highly paid position for a term of about 5 years - with expenses, grade A2 car, personal staff. Colleagues have advised me I need to use the 'Selmayr Process' for appointment but I cannot find it on your website. I'm afraid I've been working in England for many years where corruption is almost non-existent, so I have no idea if I should bribe an official or officials or even how to do so, but I presume (from what I have been told) that some sort of arrangement would be required for a fast-track 'Selmayr Process' appointment. I have always thought such things both illegal and immoral, but perhaps the rules do not apply to the EU? Perhaps you would be good enough to let me know exactly how to find my way around this fast track process. Mit freundlichen GrüßeThey responded
The European Personnel Selection Office is not in charge of the selection of high level management officials at the European Commission.
For further information we suggest that you contact the relevant services via the Europe Direct Contact Centre: https://europa.eu/european-union/contact_enOK, I was just having a dig - but it raises an important point that applies just as much to the public sector in the UK as to the deeply corrupt EU; the rules only apply to little people. All that stuff about equal opportunities, a fair go, openness, transparency and probity is just so much noise once you reach senior appointments. A job costing the taxpayer £250k a year is £1.25m over five years - where else could you spend this much public money with no competition, based on taste rather than merit, with the route closed to many best qualified?
Best regards
Perhaps we should expect no better of our cousins in Europe, where standards are low and levels of judicial and public corruption high, but surely we should aim to tackle these abuses head-on in a newly independent Britain?
2 comments:
Not sure about the lack of corruption in the UK:
Baroness Chakribarti got to the Lord's after a whitewash investigation on anti-Semitism.
Keith Vaz and his property empire (see also Peter Mandelson).
Any Trade Union leader where a loan (usually for a house) is written off.
Funnily enough they seem to have something in common.
I'm afraid I've been working in England for many years where corruption is almost non-existent
Or might it be the case our Great British Politicians and Civil Servants are just better at not getting caught? Makes one proud. Also corruption in the EU tends to be a bit primitive , tends to be about money, in the yUK its more likely to be 'subtle'-sex and stock options. When our Great British Politicians do get caught with their hands in the till (expenses scandal) the amounts tend to be trifling...in comparison to the corruption in the EU where people like Selmayr don't get out of their mistress' bed for less than a million.
