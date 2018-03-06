Martin Selmayr: Corruption at the heart of Europe

So it is simply astonishing that even these slime-dwelling creatures of the eighth Malbolge should find an act so corrupt, so blatantly devoid of any shred of probity, that it evinces a protest. But such is the appointment of Martin Selmayr to the Secretary-General's job - running all 33,000 of the EU's officials.
Politico.Eu carries the detailed story - the French are fuming because it is alleged the Germans have bribed widely to secure their man in post, a man without any senior Brussels civil service experience. It's as though Jeremy Corbyn appointed Owen Jones as Cabinet Secretary. It also appears that Selmayr was aware he'd got the job before the selection process even started.
"(Liberation journalist) Quatremer led the charge on Monday as the midday briefing turned into a veritable uprising, with reporters demanding that Selmayr himself come to the podium to answer questions about how he got his new job, whether the vacant positions were properly advertised and if other procedures were followed according to EU regulations.Right now they're all flinging enough ordure to ensure widespread coating. Well done, chaps.
“These institutions don’t belong to you,” Quatremer snapped at (Margaritis) Schinas in response to his assertion that all questions on the matter had already been asked and answered. “They belong to the European citizens, and it is our perfect right to ask you questions, to repeat the questions as often as we want, without you giving us lessons in morality,” Quatremer said before asking yet more questions.
“You say it was legal; the rules were respected,” he told Schinas. “It doesn’t look legal to me, and as a representative of French public opinion, I tell you there’s a problem here."
9 comments:
As I blogged recently, the EU is essentially a private club. They appoint who they want.
My spies tell me that William Rees Mogg and Boris Johnson are now undercover and travelling through Europe, hotly pursued by the Napoleon of Crime Martin Selmayr accompanied by his assassin and shikaree Kolonel Verhofstadt.
Information received is that they are now staying at a small hotel near to the Reichenbach Falls.
You ain't seen nothing yet. Watch out for a certain M. Schulz to re-appear in the EU Turdocracy. Germany runs the EU, as the paymaster who's going to stop them..
Radders - love this post and have linked to it
http://www.homoitalicus.it/2018/03/06/hold-the-front-page
Meanwhile in the yUK we have a prime minister so corrupt she stooped to bribe a bunch of Tangerine Treacherous Nazi Irish Cunts for their votes, and she only finally admitted to lying to us all last Friday. The Leader of the misnamed 'Opposition' is a secret agent for The Tufty Club, 00WillyWeasel.
Ah well, BrexSShite finalized (ie 'Canada Dry- so dry it blows away down the road ,like tumbleweed in a spaghetti western, where once unicorns lived ') it is refreshing to see the Germans are returning to their more traditional past time of getting one over on the French and the French whinging about it.
Meanwhile we hear nothing from the BBC, except an undercurrent or full spate of anti-Brexit,pro-EU propaganda.
" and each and every Eurocrat is mired in the putrescent feculence that flows from Brussels."
What a wonderful turn of phrase Radders, with the added bonus that it so perfectly encapsulates the whole rotten and corrupt structure that is the EU and all its multifarious misdeeds.
A pox on their house!
jack ketch said @ 13:10
'Meanwhile in the yUK we have a prime minister so corrupt she stooped to bribe a bunch of Tangerine Treacherous Nazi Irish Cunts for their votes..'
You bring nothing to the debate Mr Ketch.
Not.
One.
Thing.
You know Theresa May is not corrupt. Nothing in her background suggests she's corrupt. Corruption involves personal gain. Given the numbers a political deal with the DUP was inevitable.
For personal reasons related to your citizenship you want a stop on the UK's withdrawal from the EU. You're the only one here who wants something for himself. Tell me again who is corrupt?
Steve
Seconded, Steve @ 14:45 ....
Personally I just scroll past and avoid reading the filth.
Otherwise - well I'm so glad people are finally aware of what the euSSR is about. 'Twas ever thus - and we tried to uphold a higher standard. Supping without any sort of spoon didn't help us, though. Whether we can ever recover from the poison remains to be seen.
Post a Comment