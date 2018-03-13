Russia must be taught its limits

At the risk of sounding like a weary headmaster whose rogue prodigy has yet again let him down, I'm very disappointed with Russia. I've defended Russia (whilst happily admitting that Putin really is just a ruthless thug) and still believe that Russia is Europe's natural ally in a global alignment of Enlightened North against primitive barbarous South. Personally, I was even prepared to forgive Litvenenko's murder. But this latest affront is an outrage too far.
It's easy to understand why we are the target. The UK is an attractive destination for Russian defectors, ex-spies and refugees from Russomafia thuggery; we have one of the world's best intelligence capabilities, a capable anti-terrorist capacity, a legal system largely free from bribery and corruption and easy access to Europe's best shops. If Russia can make defectors feel insecure in Britain, Putin must think, they will not feel safe anywhere.
Economic sanctions against Russia are merely cosmetic whilst Europe is dependent on Russian gas. Russia's breach is not so grave as to demand military retaliation. Something in between, I think, would suit; perhaps a cyber attack shutting down Russian transport, broadcasting or banking for 72 hours would make the message clear. Something of that sort. Without any direct link to the UK yet clear to Putin from whom the retaliation came.
Let's wait and see.
Update
=======
Wise comments and Tillerson's sacking have led me to believe I've made a right arse of this, and that Russia's guilt is very much more remote than I've assumed above.
Mea Culpa.
21 comments:
Hmm, perhaps. Mrs Maybe could be the useful idiot in this case, jumping to a conclusion before any evidence. As she's asking the Russian Ambassador for an explanation (& help), it suggest there is no clear path between, "The Russians make this nerve agent" & "It was used in the UK".
In all such events, it's helpful to ask, "Who benefits?"
And the one thing we mustn't do is tell them what we are going to do (if anything). Shutting down RT would be useful but if you want Putin himself to feel uncomfortable, then sequester the Russian money in banks and building (billions of it) that is owned by some dodgy oligarchs over here and let the oligarchs know that this is all Putin's fault that they have lost their money; then let the angry oligarchs do the rest.
What other group of state actors are on stage who might very credibly be argued as having lost their minds in the last 18 months?
Yes--the American cultural Marxist political establishment. Nerve agents might be hard to acquire but the CIA has the resources. A false flag operation designed to peddle the insane Neo-con drive for some type of war with Russia. Yes Putes has been dick-swinging too with all his new nukes claims. But given that everything possible is being done to kick it off with Russia it is surprising he has been as restrained as he has been.
Putin is a bad man seeking to hold his power and crush all dissent. Aside from the hysterical anti-Trump horseshit floated by the US middle class left--Demos and GOP alike--there is not the slightest evidence that Putin has designs on world domination. Unlike the much nastier and more dangerous Chicom puke Xe.
PS This should not be taken as support for the stopped clock, self-serving nonsense of Corbin. I am overjoyed to see Grandpa Death get it in the neck for any reason but the dangerous level of anti-Russian hysteria is just that--dangerous nonsense.
I expect she'll send a very strongly worded letter; stop Prince William from going to the World Cup and maybe summon the Ambassador and expel a couple of Russian diplomats.
She's no Iron Lady.
Not enough conviction in evidence and too many reasons to think that this is a mini-black flag event for my liking.
Parallels to blaming Assad over chemical/gas attacks - nothing to gain by Putin (given the already over-hyped anti-Russian rhetoric pervading the media). There's even speculation that Skripal has evidence to discredit the Trump dossier (no, I can't link to anything tangible). The late-in-the-day warning to the public to 'wet-wipe their clothes/phones' (FFS!) Credibility factor anyone????
On the upside? Plenty of media coverage to further the Russia-is-the-enemy meme that pervades everything we read. Distraction politics? Well, there's a thing......
No. Something smells and yes, it may well be as dangerous as a nerve agent - to US.
I don't discount or discredit any of the reasons for mistrust of Russia in terms listed by Raedweld but where is this everything-points-to-Russia hysteria going to end?
Must go - the Russians have burned my toast.......
I find the behaviour of the French authorities more frightening:
http://gatesofvienna.net/2018/03/pierre-cassen-just-in-case-an-accident-should-happen-to-us/
And given the behaviour of our lot in excluding three law abiding people from our country tells me that there is no limit to the depths of depravity those who invest our swamp and in most western countries, will not sink.
>If Russia can make defectors feel insecure in Britain, Putin must think, they will not feel safe anywhere.
But he's not exactly a 'defector'. The Russians themselves swapped him for the likes of Anna Chapman.
The big problem with the idea of retaliation is (a) it's too early to be sure about who did it; and (b) we all know, and Putin knows, that the current Britain doesn't have the stomach for a real fight with Russia. The people who run Britain can barely deal with mean tweets, and a robust US President, let alone a real enemy.
Does Putin need to encourage any more vilification from the west?
Would he really choose to use a poison that would point straight back at Russia?
Are there any combinations of western states that are circling Russia with weaponry?
Are any combinations of western states assisting ISIS (under its various names)in Syria?
Are any combinations of western states initiating / fomenting the war in the Ukraine/Crimea?
Why didn't the culprit hang a sign round Skripals neck saying " Russia did it "
One last question.
Has Putin got (western backed?) Russian political rivals inside Russia?
A botched hit really... there are precedents for using dupes but... cynically if he was targeted it was quite a sloppy job (collateral daughter) - given his age and the method if he'd just keeled over it'd likely have been waved on by plod...
Maybe there are other failures?
Given that his operational boss was/is the hawker of the "recent" DJT dodgy dossier and he'd been ostensibly out of play since 2004 - a 14 year gap...
The spooks are spooked (CIA's Brennan closely followed by GCHQ's Hannigan) -
MI6 retirees freelancing for Russian oligarchs and other shenanigans... the bigwig primadonnas stateside seem to be hell bent on getting their new cold war
Recalling the Anthrax deaths in the wake of 9/11 - purportedly DNA'd to US military stocks - the evidential bar must be set very high indeed.
I'm not happy at all that rural plod and MoD PR desk jockeys are gorging on this.
It might well be a botched Russian hit - but - other things must be considered before doing anything precipitously stupid.
afaics it's still a very murky business indeed.
Given the record of yUK spooks in fabricating nonsense eg the Iraq invasion and recently with the pee dossier, I am less than impressed that Russia has anything to do with the recent poisoning case. I would go as far as saying that if Ms Maybe says it is so, then it is not so.
Then again I believe that yUKs cyber capabilities are over estimated. Everything I see leads me to believe they are used against the british population, and as others have commented May is much more concerned about diminishing free speech especially by foreign "journalists" whom she regards as more dangerous than ISIS operatives.
If yUK really wants to enter a childish game of tit-for-tat, then perhaps they can arrange the poisoning of a certain agent COB. He is a suitably ridiculous target for the Dr Who and Harry Potter fans that seem to infest the "intelligence" services.
I smell a very large rodent, and I'm rather inclined to agree with RAC (13 March 2018 at 09:22)
It seems that TPTB are falling over themselves to blame Russia for everything; from Brexit, Trump, KUrz, Italian elections and anything else one cares to mention. They're just a convenient scapegoat.
Call me a cynical old bastard (which I am), but I can't help thinking that my gaze is being directed away from something else (and I strongly suspect that it's the news about all the poor girls that were abused in Telford) and God only knows how may other places. You see, it's just too neat.
We are told that it was a Russian nerve gas - yeah well, anybody could get hold of that couldn't they. If Russian nuke warheads go walkabouts, what's to stop an few canister of Novichok going walkies. So whilst the Russians might have made the stuff, it doesn't necessarily follow that they deployed it.
The critical point here is that there is no actual evidence that this "attempted murder" of an ex-Russian agent was actually conducted by the Russians. Moreover, the Russians are a lot of things, but stupid they ain't. If they really wanted to "rub out" Skripal they'd have done it a lot more efficiently than this.
May is just making noises, she is powerless. Remember, due to our ridiculously inefficient and "Green" energy system - produces next to F*ck all in the way of energy, we have to use gas (as coal is being run down). And who has all the gas - yep, Russia,
Somebody hasn't thought this thing through, and we are being lied to.
During last summer it was announced that the largest gas and oil field in Europe had been discovered under Sussex and Surrey, we have been happily fracking one of the hitherto largest European oil and gas fields, which is under Hampshire since the 1970's.
A couple of months later, a further announcement was made that in fact,t eh company that had spent millions of squids making this discovery, was completely wrong.
It would appear that our government would rather maintain high prices and depend on Russia and the Saudi's for our oil and gas.
It does make one wonder where our elected and appointed governors loyalties reside?
The further confirmation of this can only be our government's hostility to the old ties of America and the Commonwealth, where lip-service is paid, but without any loyalty.
Globalism is shite.
@Cascadian 13 March 2018 at 09:45
Bang on the money squire.
It is me, or is irony lost on TPTB when they detain for 3 days, Martin Sellner and his girlfriend along with Lauren Southern who arrived in the UK to give a speech about Free Speech at Speaker's Corner.
Amber Rudd with the rest of the Home Office machinery are nothing but fascists who abhor the notion of free speech (unless in complies with their version)
So, effectively free speeck is dead in the UK, and if you dissent or rail against the orthodoxy, your card is marked - as I have no doubt that mine is.
@RAC
Would he really choose to use a poison that would point straight back at Russia?
I'd wager headchopper folk in Syria wish they could get their hands on some....
There could be a another good reason in this post from EURef.
http://eureferendum.com/blogview.aspx?blogno=86798
Raedwald, my hero and excellent blogger. In the many years of following avidly, for the first time your esteemed commentators are at odds with your analysis to a one. As am I but heartened by the scepticism which mirrors my own post of today. Forgive the plug!
Oldrightie -
No, not the first time, old friend - and it won't be the last.
I really don't mind being wrong - I'd rather be wrong than remain in a state of ignorance. Yes, wise heads in the comments here are unanimous that the truth is not what the government are saying it is. I now suspect this is the case, and freely admit I've probably got this wrong.
The news just breaking that Rex Tillerson has been sacked adds strength to the collective view - yesterday he clearly blamed Russia, today he's out.
Hmmmm.
@ Oldrightie. Are your comments turned off OR, tried a couple of times and they don't work.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be the 21st FIFA World Cup, a quadrennial international football tournament contested by the men's national teams of the member associations of FIFA. It is scheduled to take place in Russia from 14 June to 15 July 2018, after the country was awarded the hosting rights on 2 December 2010.
Russia has never hosted the tournament and at a cost of £8.7 billion - and rising - they're not going to shoot themselves in the foot over a semi-retired MI6 asset living in Salisbury. The hit on Skripal actually failed.
Novichok
Design objectives (Wikipedia)
These agents were designed to achieve four objectives:
To be undetectable using standard NATO chemical detection equipment;
To defeat NATO chemical protective gear;
To be safer to handle;
To circumvent the Chemical Weapons Convention list of controlled precursors, classes of chemical and physical form.
All these objectives were claimed to have been achieved.
Some of these agents are binary weapons, in which precursors for the nerve agents are mixed in a munition to produce the agent just prior to its use. Because the precursors are generally significantly less hazardous than the agents themselves, this technique makes handling and transporting the munitions a great deal simpler. Additionally, precursors to the agents are usually much easier to stabilize than the agents themselves, so this technique also made it possible to increase the shelf life of the agents. This has the disadvantage that careless preparation may produce a non-optimal agent. During the 1980s and 1990s, binary versions of several Soviet agents were developed and are designated as "Novichok" agents.
I'm going with the 'non-optimal agent' on this one which puts me on the 'pull the other one' side. My guess is it was in the mail and that's why the police sergeant who went to the house got exposed. If it is Novichok they should all be dead as it's highly persistent and hugely lethal.
Now, I may have to be included in some sort of auto-da-fé if I'm wrong but I really don't see how Putin would sanction such a rubbish attack.
Steve
Treeza seems to be applying all the skill and deftness of touch she has shown in the Brexit negotiations. For instance I thought it was common knowledge that you don't issue ultimatums unless you are sure of your ground in the event of the possible binary outcomes: either, if they fail to meet your demands, you are ready and willing to inflict disproportionate damage on your opponent, or, if they do pull back, they are suitable humiliated and chastened.
The UK government is not in a position to do either, so would have been best advised to leave well alone.
Considering that we have even fewer reliable allies than usual at the moment, masterful inactivity is the order of the day.
Post a Comment