Is the government wargaming a civil war outcome?

.. this veto will be exercised unless Britain accepts EU governance over everything from tax policy to competition, regulatory standards, and environmental rules, and accepts the sweeping extra-territorial reach of the European Court (ECJ). “Nobody should underestimate the risks,” he said. Indeed not. The withdrawal treaty itself could be blocked at the last moment by the European Parliament or by challenges from any quarter at the ECJ. What is clear is that Brussels is exploiting this latent threat, hoping to pressure Britain into staying in the customs union and remaining subject to the core legal machinery of the EU.....
AEP also gives us the first explicit broadsheet reference to the potential for civil war. It's been some 380 years since this spectre first haunted our lands; brother against brother, neighbour against neighbour, a dreadful savage bloodletting born of intractable beliefs. I thought the potential was long behind us, long behind Europe - until Yugoslavia. Then people with the same cars and fridges as you and I, watching the same US TV imports, genocidally slaughtered, starved, bombed and terrorised each other. So I guess we have to accept it here as a possible, though God hopes still distant, outcome.... A double retreat on both the single market and the customs union – clearly the objective of EU-ultras in the Lords, and Tory rebels in the Commons – would leave Britain a position that is self-evidently preposterous. This country would be emasculated, with no council veto, with half its laws passed by an alien legislature, effectively subject to a foreign supreme court – and reduced to a cuckold Parliament.
How can any British parliamentarian support such a formula? It cannot plausibly lead to a settled outcome. It must chafe so badly that passions erupt with volcanic fury within five years or sooner, further poisoning British relations with Europe, and nurturing a lethal sentiment in much of British society that this ancient island democracy has been subverted by a self-interested elite, if not betrayed by an outrageous ‘trahison des clercs’.
How will the government be wargaming this? The police, armed forces, security services must surely be doing so. Will the army stay loyal to a government imposing a reversal of Brexit and a surrender of our nation as a slave state to Brussels? Will the security service? The targets for the insurgents that must be defended will remain as always - fuel, power, communications, nuclear and defence installations, transport - but with a few twists that will make the wargames different from those played in the '50s, '60s and '70s.
First, our armed forces are simply not adequate if mobilised to guard civil installations. So PCSOs carrying SA80s, perhaps. Then there are the political divisions; if the insurgents target a Remoaner London, they only need to cut off food trucks for 48 hours to tip 70m people into anarchy. If they succeed in disrupting power, internet and water as well the whole country's resources will be committed to sorting the London mess.
If the army refuses to play, stays in barracks and locks the armouries then the Brexit counties hold most of the offensive assets. East coast sailors will know how easy the unguarded seaward approach to a huge small arms ammo depot, and I suspect most of such assets are outside the M25.
It's a ghastly topic to contemplate, I know. But I'm getting a feeling for the first time that actual plans are in preparation, old scenarios are being dusted down and decisions being made as to what to do with the Queen if it all goes tits-up.
There is, and will be for generations to come, enough angst,hatred and anger on both sides to nourish a seed of armed rebellion. No matter what variety of fudge we get in the end the country will remain divided -probably until our Grandkids decide to rejoin. But such nightmare scenarios always miss one crucial point.Do you really think the Great British sheeple are going to take to the streets next March....before Springwatch has aired? Build barricades when there are D list celebs in a jungle somewhere needing our votes? Chuck molotovs? Have you seen the price of petrol recently?
You need 5 35hr work weeks to cover one calender week. Plus holidays ect.
A 24x7 2 man security team for each of the 650 mps would therefore require 6500men, plus sickness / holidays ect.
418 council chief execs, plus borough solicitors, police chiefs, judges.
We've not even got to elected councillors yet and ran out of soldiers....
Probably not, lets ask Jo Cox just to be sure though
I've said for some time that the EU - which claims to have prevented war in Europe for the past 70 years - is simply going to result in a whole series of "IRA-style" national conflicts. And I expect they know it.
That's why they want their army
@jack ketch
"No matter what variety of fudge we get in the end the country will remain divided -probably until our Grandkids decide to rejoin"
Still away with the fairies I see jack. There won't be an EU to rejoin. Believe me Brexit is not their biggest problem, it's just their first big one. The election results in Italy, Germany and Austria bear witness to that, and then there are the not so compliant nations of Poland, Hungary and Slovakia
AEP said: "this veto will be exercised unless Britain accepts EU governance over everything". I did warn that the EU would not be reasonable. That is why we should have left after 12 months diplomatic notice, and only then negotiated with the EU - probably after deals with the Commonwealth and the USA.
The now likely scenario is almost too frightful to even imagine:
TM presides over the calamitous scenario posited by AEP
The peasants do not revolt but will never vote Tory again.
JC wins a landslide victory and becomes PM with JM as Chancellor.
The British people, having proved by their quiescence that you can do anything to them and they will not bother about retaliation, get the full Monty socialism and all the bile the communists can muster.
England, having a communist government and abandoned democracy and law and order, is no longer a place to do business. The pound plummets.
I'd better stop. I'm scaring myself to death.
Jack Ketch, The "angst, hatred and anger" is all synthetic on the Remain minority side, just a tool with which to threaten us. No one with any self-respect, and value for his own country, could want the UK to continue as a mere cash cow for the EU empire, even within it.
As an approximation at least half of the Remain voters I talked to in 2016 said the EU should be reformed. You have less support for your extreme view that the EU is just perfect than you imagine. And of course if you suppose that the UK can remain in and reform the EU, you haven't been paying attention for the last 46 years.
Envisaged by AEP, it is a bleak, quite terrifying prospect and the authorities, do they seek to make it happen, yes, yes I think they do, for illogical insane policy only begets social chaos and it 'seeds' societal breakdown - anarchy will ensue that's the 'logic'.
And if a history about the UK, and of the aftermath (of 'the anarchy Pt II') is ever written (likely not by a Brit). These future historians will acknowledge it, the 'curve ball' that Britons for 45 years continued to vote for it all and what you want is not necessarily what you get. By and through, abrogation of individual responsibilty, leaving them 'to get on with it' and taking 'your', 'ours' eye off the ball, it comes back to hit you very hard on the back of the head.
The Fish Faced Cow knows that a Brexit sell-out equals Corbin.
The ONLY chance the Tories have of winning the next one is a decent Brexit. If she peddles the same fudge as Grandpa Death then there is nothing between them for a sell-out and the anti-Bog vote won't turn out. Stupid bitch that she is still she cannot not know that.She cannot seriously expect that the people of this country would accept the shit the EU would heap on us under the single market/customs union etc.
She has her pensions but she would be a fool to imagine that ZaNu are not vindictive enough to take those off her. Not to mention that McNasty is quite venomous enough to stop paying to protect ex-Tory polits from the national purse.
That would be one of the very, very few upsides of ZaNu getting in. A chance to get at the cunts who enabled them to get in.
I suspect the Secret Services are well and truly signed up to the biggest payers. More mercenaries these days than patriots. The Skripal business implies much of that theory to be worthy of at least consideration.Truly we have more to fear from the American deep state, its EUSSR puppets and their Common Purpose elites than Russia or President Putin.
Cameron didn't win an outright majority in 2010, and only did so with the promise of a referendum in 2015. May lost seats because she was seen as useless on Brexit. Brexit holds the key, currently, the electoral success for the Tories.
The problem is that they don't see it that way. The majority of Tory MPs are Remainers, a lot of constituency party apparatchniks are remainers. Remain is a losing strategy for Tories. Labour don't need to win, they only need to be sure that Tories won't win.
Some Remainers don't accept the referendum result. Some Labour supporters protest against the results of elections. This is an unholy alliance between Left and Right.
If Tories want to win, now that May cannot hold another snap election, is to produce a successful Brexit. Ordinary Brits don't like being screwed by Johnny Foreigner - that's another key.
