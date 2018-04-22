If your teen kids are night owls, avoid Austria

Brits may be horrified, but Austria's nine state governments have for many years been able to regulate a host of social behaviour matters from car washing and noise to teen curfews. In particular, it was this last area that locals felt was most overdue for reform; 'county lines' differences allowed teens to cross from an early bedtime state to a party state to carry-on the night.
It reminds me of formative drinking years in Ipswich, where all pubs would close at 10.30pm without exception. On Wherstead Road, however, just outside the borough boundary, stood the 'Ostrich' - subject to Suffolk hours, and open until 11.00pm. I think they used to sell more beer in the last half hour of the day then they did all evening beforehand.
Anyway, the Austrian states have just agreed a common teen curfew. Under 14s must be safely indoors by 11.00pm, whilst 14 - 16 year olds can stay out until 1.00am. The curfews apply to tourists' kids as well as natives - and if breached can cost parents a hefty fine. Wine and beer are pretty unrestricted, but spirits can only be bought by over 18s. And from next year an unheard-of restriction bans under 18s from buying cigarettes. In one of Europe's most heavily smoking nations, it's a big move. Still, kids can still get their nicotine fix at home - the idea of 'passive smoking' simply hasn't taken root here.
4 comments:
The opening hours in York used to be similar. One side of the river they were 10am to 2:30pm and 5pm to 10:30pm. On the other say they were 10:30am to 3pm and 5:30pm to 11pm. There was a fair bit of drunken pedestrian traffic across the bridges.
As to Austria, those times are a lot later than I would have let my son out as a 14 year old.
Have they taken a leaf out of the Swiss book of democracy Raedwald?
How do these nine states govern?
I don't smoke, but I would be a bit worried about the new smoking restrictions... Thin edge?
As for smoking, smokers are free to smoke in I'd guess 60% - 70% of bars and restaurants. It's generally up to the owner, but establishments over a given size have to provide a non-smoking room. Ciggies are cheap - about £3.90 for a cheap brand pack, given the nearness of non-EU borders. The FPOe now in coalition government are staunch defenders of smokers' rights, though they face a strong anti-smoking movement plus the EU - tobaccophobic zealots.
It's not as Federal or devolved as Switzerland here but the States have a fair degree of autonomy, sometimes over the most unexpected things; my own state has its own approved model of fuse cupboard, or vertailer. While UK consumer units are the size of a first-aid box, mine is the size of a small fridge, made of 60kg of steel and called by the manufacturer without a hint of irony the 'Eco'. It's probably aimed at keeping the manufacturer, Schrack, in business. There's lots of protectionist stuff like that here - most of which simply ignores all the EU 'State Aid' restrictions.
It just goes to show how intrusive politics has become in everyone's lives - rules and legislation over peoples lives differing across the continent. So much for EU 'integration' eh?
