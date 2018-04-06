Sadiq Khan on the back foot, Tower Hamlets on Lockdown

It would be foolish to suggest the Mayor is responsible for a dramatic spike in violent crime that has seen London's murder rate exceed that of New York for the first time. But for a mayor who spends the bulk of his time and effort self-publicising, with a thumb in every issue from global warming to meetings with the EU's Brexit team, his lack of engagement with the death and bloodshed on his own streets makes him look silly and trivial.
Back in November he made what looked like a state visit to India and Pakistan, a tour that involved several changes of local native costume each day, with internet bandwidth straining to convey the tsunami of publicity pictures sent back to London. It was all intended to sell Khan to every south asian community in London, and all at the taxpayer's expense. However, Khan's vanity, his overweening narcissism, his ambition and his high opinion of himself aren't helping him; though his ratings in London appear high, I suspect this is artificial, and that his true support is a thin shell. People expect officer-like responsible behaviour from their leaders, not craven excuses and hiding from view.
It is encouraging that despite the mayor, rather than because of him, the London Assembly has taken full charge of arrangements for the May 3rd elections in Tower Hamlets. Following the crook Lutfer Rahman's defenestration as London's most corrupt mayor and the borough being run from Whitehall under emergency measures, the GLA is determined not to allow any repeat. The transcript of the March meeting of the Police and Crime committee is here - detailing measures that include
- A ban on the use of any language other than English in polling stations
- Police guarding every single polling station
- Staff & Police with body-worn cameras to record breaches of the RPA
- Taped 'no go' areas marked outside stations to exclude Muslim intimidators from getting too close to voters
- Training in election law / RPA for all 620 Tower Hamlets officers
- A specialist election law squad to tackle VIP and high profile Muslim intimidators (imams etc)
- All police leave cancelled for May 3rd
- Electoral Commission have carried out special checks on the Electoral Register
- IVR making good progress, all HMOs scrutinised
Chief Superintendent Sue Williams QPM I have also invested in my Faith Officer, who in the last election, the general election, went around to all the different faith establishments and talked about spiritual influencing, talked about electoral fraud, and was able to give people a little bit more information about what is right and what is wrong, because a lot of the general public do not understand. What we have said is we would be happy to repeat that process with the Faith Officer leading up to the mayoral election as well.So, a useless mayor on the back foot and being exposed for what he is, and Tower Hamlets being recovered for democracy with a strong pushback against Bangladeshi electoral fraud and intimidation. Reasons to be cheerful.
|Praying for a second term? Khan affected a variety of native costumes on his tour
16 comments:
give people a little bit more information about what is right and what is wrong, because a lot of the general public do not understand.
and after that nice,polite and respectful Faith Officer had had his tea and biscuits the Imam went back to planning weddings for 12 year olds and telling his congregation how Allah insist they vote because according to the ROP that IS the RIGHT thing.
For once I agree with Jack Ketch.
A BRITISH election would not require a Faith Officer to explain to the community how democracy and a democratic election is supposed to work. And there would be no need to tell them that a faith-based, block-vote is not appropriate.
We've imported a corrupt community from the 3rd world and allowed them to live in accordance with their own culture. It doesn't matter what the politically-correct British authorities say now, we will have 3rd-world standard elections in parts of the country for decades to come; maybe permanently.
For once I agree with Jack Ketch.
Don't worry it will pass :P (actually if you hadn't noticed already I agree with the majority of people here on most things,most of the time, except...except the B-word).
I would guess that 100% of the London murderers/murdered, are black.
Dadad,
Yeah, well, your are quite rightly pointing out the bleedin' obvious.
Clearly one is not allowed to publicly declare such a sentiment as that no doubt would be classed as "waythist"
Free speech anyone?
Some small reassurance to be had from Raedwald's report - after private individuals had to spend their own time and money challenging Lufthur Rahman's antics.
Rahman hasn't exactly been contrite as I understand it about what he got up to - if his goons get up to their customary antics only some actual prosecutions and stiff fines will dissuade them from applying traditional methods to the political process. With Alison Saunders still at CPS - a strict application of the law seems quite a remote possibility.
Khan should be under the microscope for the Tower Hamlets elections.
The role of "the mayor" is an imposition from the EU, there is one for every EU administrative area. The purpose of the mayor is to make a lot of noise and ballyhoo, while the serious business of taking over to control and ensure that every aspect of a formerly free people's day to day existence is undertaken by unelected officers.
In London, where we had removed this role, held by Ken Livingstone seemingly interminably through the 70's and 80's, as leader of the GLC, we were just beginning to recover, though the manner in which the dissolution took place was unnecessarily expensive. There was no need to pass everything back to the individual boroughs, with a place as big as London there are reasons for those boroughs to legislatively co-operate with each other.
Gerard Batten had the right idea when the London Assembly was formed along with the EU imposition of effin' Ken Livingstone again, after we thought we had got rid of the anti-semitic git. He proposed that a London wide assembly of borough councillors would meet every couple of somethings (weeks, months...) to discuss London wide issues, meanwhile the boroughs would compete against each other in some chosen manner... be it lowest taxes, lowest crime rates, best shopping, best education services... or all of those things… whatever.
So anyway, Sadiq Khan is no different to Boris Johnson, or Ken Livingstone, a massive ego, but when you scratch the surface there is nothing there.
And we have to pay for this, with constant attacks on various minorities, constant swaggering about, and one vanity project after another. None of which is cheap either, when "dear dear" Ken became mayor, the price was 90 pence per household for the year, during the last 17 years it has risen to nearly £400!
Meanwhile the rapid importation of foreigners continues apace and we feel more and more detached from our home towns, in a deliberately formulated EU policy designed to destroy democracy once and for all. Every socialist imposed service that we have come to grudgingly accept during the last hundred years is under significant pressure and the quality has plunged, but the price keeps rising. Something has to be done about those pesky voters, imagine their uppity cheek to vote to get rid of us!
Sadiq Khan is the son of a Tootin' bus driver and 471/2 years old...
All migrants to this nation need to have to wait 100 years to become citizens. That includes their children etc. After 100 years they will be assessed and if they have assimilated and been good folks they are in. If not then out 100 years or no.
The measure needs to be backdated to 1997 to remove the several million voters ZaNu has brought in since then.
That --plus the end of postal votes--will sink ZaNu and turn London back from being a Labour swamp.
All well and good to be seen to be doing the right thing Radders and as per usual the postal ballot will be absolutely the key election factor in that former part of London, referred to these days as "Tower Hamlets" (Isle of Dogs/Poplar)
As an aside, the post modern generation where critical thought and individuality is crushed at skool, imbued to love 'diversity and multiculti' - what a joke it isn't. But the city slickers, what are their real thoughts? I've often wondered about the city whizzkidz who (live?) and work in the Canary wharf complex, what they actually think of their 'fellow Londoners' down that way............no doubt are, shit scared when a Friday comes around and more, especially on a hot summers afternoon, when the gander is up, the drugs are beign, they've been wound up by a Medina trained fundo and during the fast when it comes around.
Really?
It's the postal ballot, that's what the fekkers our political claque and the Brit hating administration/quangocracy..... (UK election gerrymandering Kommissariat) need to BIN and the chances of that happy circumstance (binning hte postal vote) are the equivalent of fkcu all or, a UKIP council candidate winning a seat in said ward of 'Tower Hamlets'.
yeah, you know it, innit?
Meanwhile in NYC, beat coppers are seen, regularly out, night sticks, armed, in twos patrolling the streets, where the police have 'an office' just around every block and lo, the murder rates and crime statistics are way down - I wonder why?
Doesn't Northern Ireland also have faith-based block voting ?
hmmm...
there seems to be some competing narratives doing the Tower Hamlets rounds....
Breitbart seem to be saying that corruption investigations are underway - rather than "preventative measures ...
or are both true?
I didn't quote it because it was fairly insignificant; here's what was said
"Detective Superintendent Stuart Ryan (Special Enquiry Team, MPS): About 18 allegations so far this year, and it does feed into, to a certain extent, the code of conduct that was discussed earlier. So far, of those 18, 15 are comments made between councillors or candidates in mostly false representation, but reality is, looking through those crimes, which is my role, on how many of those will actually lead to any convictions in the end, only two of those have gone up to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) at the moment for early investigation advice."
Breitbart are quoting the Evening Standard which apparently claims a higher figure - but I can find no such figure in this March report. However, there may have been new allegations following nominations (e,g, candidates using false addresses and suchlike) which happened after the March meeting.
Dadad guessed that 100% of the victims are black. The BBC has a cart of faces here:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-43640475?intlink_from_url=http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/uk-england-london-43487490&link_location=live-reporting-story
Under the London Live column.
Not all black but mostly so.
Don Cox
Not all black but mostly so.
So many good old cockney names on that list like 'Odunuyi' and 'hassan' ,I wouldn't 'ave H'adam n eve'd it, gov.
A human life is a human life - guilty or innocent, black or white
No man is an iland, intire of it selfe; every man is a peece of the Continent, a part of the maine; if a clod bee washed away by the Sea, Europe is the lesse, as well as if a Promontorie were, as well as if a Mannor of thy friends or of thine owne were; any mans death diminishes me, because I am involved in Mankinde; And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; It tolls for thee...
Khan is no Rudi Giuliano is he? No he isn't is the answer to that question. Have a look at this car-smash interview posted on Guido; it will make any reasonable person cringe! - https://order-order.com/2018/04/05/khan-knife-crime-car-crash-mayor-admits-hasnt-met-bereaved-families/
Post a Comment