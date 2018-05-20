Venezuela - when Socialists take power

There's an election today in Venezuela, but don't get excited. We all already know that the Socialist dictator Maduro will win by an estimated 8m votes - his cronies have been forging ballot papers and stuffing ballot boxes all week. Corrupt elections are one of the first changes that Socialists make to democracies. Little Owen Jones would no doubt rationalise electoral fraud as legitimate just so long as it's to cement Socialist power - anything, including genocide, is OK for lefties.
On that subject, can you imagine Pete Waterman, for example, making a comedy movie about the extermination camps, with Hitler, Goebbels, Jodl, Ribbentrop and the rest of the scum Nazi gang played by comedic actors? Yet Armando Ianucci, a man of supposed talent and intelligence, takes great pride in doing so about Stalin. It's part of the Socialist rehabilitation of Stalin's Soviet Union. Thirty millions exterminated? It's fine, it's OK, they were killed by Socialists, not Nazis, we're told. I'm showing it to my young German chums next week and I'll let you know their reaction.
On social media, on the streets, and now even on mainstream broadcasts the spite, vituperation, hate and sheer nastiness of the left is in the ascendant. It's chillingly reminiscent of the early days of the NSDAP. Bullying opponents, intimidating democratic debate, shouting down contrary views are all becoming normalised.
Today Venezuela, tomorrow the United Kingdom.
Only if we let them.
A decent PM rather than the FFC would easily see ZaNu off for good. Their party may have grown to 400,000 but that is likely their full strength because the vast majority of the marx-shite that sane Labourites have kept down for 100 years are now boosting their ranks. 400 thou pieces of shit is not too bad for a country of 70 million.
If we had against them actual Conservatives instead of BluLabour womiccumalobus dross led by a female creature who regularly has her gob wrapped around cultural Marxist jargon and bullshit--"mansplaining" being a recent example--ZaNu would be in trouble from the off.
