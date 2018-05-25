FROM THE DESK OF DR BARRISTER ADOKE ABOYONGO
Dear Friend,
GDPR Regulations
Important changes are coming into effect today that govern the way in which we here communicate with you.
To remind you, I am the only child of the Late Chief and Mrs Abingo Aboyongo, a very wealthy stick merchant based in Lagos. The fish-scorpion bite that caused my father's death was, I believe, deliberately administered by a business rival. As he died in prolonged agony, his limbs turning emerald green in a side effect of the deadly venom, he whispered to me that he had secreted forty five million dollars ($45,000,000) in a secret UK bank account, the profits of European stick exports. The tragic death of my mother in a concrete pump accident shortly after means I remain sole heir to this fortune.
Sadly, restrictive Nigerian currency import regulations mean that I am unable to withdraw my fortune in person. I therefore wrote to you last year asking for your help in securing withdrawal of cleared funds in return for a 30% share of the capital balance. You were kind enough to provide me then with your bank details, pin, password, memorable word, mother's maiden name and first pet name (Dingo - really?) at that time, shortly before you so tragically lost so much money from your accounts due to the negligence and incompetence of the banks.
If you wish to continue to receive these 419 emails, please click on the link below. This will take you to a website which will install a small and unobtrusive piece of software on your computer. In return you will share in a ONE THIRD part of my unclaimed wealth to spend as you wish, on marsupials or other pet species of your choice, or to replenish your much diminished bank accounts.
Yours most sincerely
Dr Barrister Adoke Aboyongo PhD MA BA(Hons) LLB
(Desk of)
8 comments:
I think that you have mistakenly made some sort of racial/cultural slur, when what you really needed to highlight was that the person that generated this message is in fact a senior civil servant at the Berleymont in Brussels.
The honourable Dr Barrister Adoke Aboyongo PhD MA BA(Hons) LLB is a good friend of mine and he feels very hurt by your insinuations sir.
Still... what's £40 billion between friends?
Are you sure that is not an email from the Ex Rt Hon Anthony Cottager Blair?
I'd stop giving this guy any money, the bottom has dropped out of the stick market now.
Thanks for spilling my morning tea. https://twitter.com/tompaine/status/999923681101922306
*snork* I'd have preferred that to the 100+ or so 'Are we still fwiends, do you still love us?' fucking euro Spam I have had this last week. *is rapidly going off the EU*
GDPR = stealth tax.
It was a novichok agent killed Dad and delivered on the end of his fishing rod, aka door handle. Putin was swimming close by.
Isn't he one of Bojo's special advisers?
