Denmark hardens compulsory integration of Muslim 'ghettoes'

Rokhaia, her due date fast approaching, flared with anger at the mandatory preschool program approved by the government last month: Already, she said, her daughter was being taught so much about Christmas in kindergarten that she came home begging for presents from Santa Claus.One of the measures being implemented is that "Starting at the age of 1, 'ghetto children' must be separated from their families for at least 25 hours a week, not including nap time, for mandatory instruction in 'Danish values,' including the traditions of Christmas and Easter, and Danish language."
“Nobody should tell me whether or how my daughter should go to preschool. Or when,” she said. “I’d rather lose my benefits than submit to force.”
All across Europe, amongst the old, original EU members rather than the newcomers of the Visegrad group, laws to force reluctant Muslims to integrate are gaining traction. Burqa bans, bans on Saudi and foreign funding of mosques and imams, clampdowns on arranged marriages and female genital mutilation and measures to force integration are becoming mainstream.
One measure yet to be adopted by any European state is a ban on first-cousin marriages. Though these are unlawful in China and in many US states (and a criminal offence in others) it remains legal in Europe to marry your first cousin. Some 55% of Muslim marriages in the UK are first cousin unions, producing, as such things do, the most terrifying crop of deformed, seriously malformed or mentally subnormal offspring who are a serious burden to the NHS. Labour minister Phil Woolas called this the 'elephant in the room' and said in 2008 that "If you have a child with your cousin the likelihood is there'll be a genetic problem" - yet the UK has not yet taken action to ban the vile practice.
|Legal first cousin marriages (blue) or not (other)
8 comments:
Or its just blundering in to a civil war.
Its hard not to see Rokhias point
She was born here
Her parents were born here
What right does anyone have to say her values are wrong?
It would have been easy to do 50 years ago, now, who's going to go in to the ghettos and collect the kids every day?
How long until the mosques set up their own counter classes telling the kids the evil Christians are abducting them to corrupt them
Don't you just love politicians?
They seem to have all of the answers... NOT.
Instead of keeping these people out in the first place, they have decided to fight fascism with fascism.
I am sure that will solve everything...
It might even be the final solution.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPjzfGChGlE&t=11s
Seems a crazy way to go about it but look on the bright side: it may (a) make many decide to leave and (b) stop many form wanting to come.
Downside to this is that just across the water is a benefit giving, kowtowing push-over country just letting anyone in.
First cousin marriage is clearly the preferred method of the usual religions and key to them keeping their flock trapped into the faith - after all, education is the path to enlightenment and the Muzzies can't afford (or even allow) anyone to question the faith....
DNA tests pre-marriage should be mandatory.
Stop more arriving and make it too expensive for them to outbreed us. Recognise their marriages and charge those with more than one wife with bigamy. They can divorce and pay alimony to their surplus wives/kids who must then leave the UK or they can all go with a few thousand to help them on their way. Cheaper than a civil war.
The Sergeant Major says :- "possibly we have passed peak islam" ... fucking dream on you idiot. You are as much of a problem as the invaders.
Anon 11.51 - not a message for race warriors, I'm sure. Why not take your swastika tattoos out for a walk this afternoon and chill out a bit?
Raedwald said @ 12:16
'Anon 11.51 - not a message for race warriors, I'm sure. Why not take your swastika tattoos out for a walk this afternoon and chill out a bit?'
Godwin's Law (or Godwin's Rule of Nazi Analogies) is an Internet adage asserting that "As an online discussion grows longer, the probability of a comparison involving Nazis or Hitler approaches 1"— that is, if an online discussion (regardless of topic or scope) goes on long enough, sooner or later someone will compare someone or something to Hitler or Nazism.
You lose
Steve
Post a Comment