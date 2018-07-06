WELL, PRIME MINISTER, WERE YOU LYING OR NOT?

- An end to UK membership of the Customs UnionThe question that will be answered this weekend is simply - was she lying?
- An end to UK membership of the Single Market
- An end to the jurisdiction of the ECJ in the United Kingdom
A Prime Minister lying to Parliament is very serious indeed. A Prime Minister lying to the British people, as Blair has found, is more serious by far. For ever deprived of official honours, loathed, shunned and scorned by the people, a reputation in fouled rags, condemned to spend the rest of their pathetic lives in post-hoc apologia, begging for interviews on the 'Today' programme.
Well, Theresa, which future do you see for yourself?
Well Radders
I think we all know the answer.
Personally I wouldn't have a problem with staying in the single market at least for a transition period, on the Norway model, which has always been given a much worse press than it deserves.
However May seems determined to secure the worst possible arrangements by ensuring a crash and burn exit, having made no detectable preparation for what will be a deeply traumatc event.
Her plan such as it is will likely be rejected by the EU thereby ensuring endless overnight crunch summits of the sort loved by EU apparatckiks in the final weeks leading up to exit day.
May would have made a good mid level civil servant but lacks the charisma to lead from the front or the intellect and judgement to lead by example. I do not think she is evil, in the same way that Gordon Brown is not evil, but their lack of backbone meant their decisions had toxic outcomes.
I do not think we have reached peak fudge yet and there is more scope for can kicking. However you have to look on the bright side, she gave Boris enough rope and he has hung himself, Fox has also been shown to have feet of clay, which I always suspected. Gove just looks slightly odd and the new Home Secretary has not done anything to distinguish himself. In fact no one in the cabinet has distinguished themselves.
I think the Conservative Party is heading for an extinction event. I think JRM talks a good game but is unproven. At heart he is a City man playing at politics, sniping from the sidelines is easy but for example he has not widened his research group to euro sceptical MPs from other parties, which would give it more weight.
I have thought for some time that we will end up with worst possible deal, live with it for about 10 years and then when the next generation are fed up with it we will get the deal we need. Interesting times.
I agree with Cuffleyburgers, the Norway option is beckoning - or it's a clean break (and a 10 year sorting out period) or vassal state.
The Norway option (North's Flexcit plan) in a way, returns the UK to what it voted for in 1975 - a common market.
The only thing that sticks in one's craw is the idea that we must abide by treaty laws, overseen by the ECJ; these laws having been put together by parliaments that have never consulted their own peoples.
But, with the Norway option there is at least some ground to fight back and return Europe to a continent of democratic nations.
TM will get her 'just desserts' - which will be a well-paying position of her choice and a pension that makes even millionaires envious. Like all politicians, the prospect of official honours means nothing when set against financial security and a lifetime of secret admiration from her string-pullers (vis a vis Bliar).
I wonder who will be next in line to perpetuate the process? They'll hand it from one incompetent to another ad infinitum - as they started with the Camoron-to-May debacle - until someone gets hacked off enough to put a stop to it and judging by the long list of suitable applicants (/sarc) we'll still be in the EU until it collapses under its own hubris.
I just hope we're not roped in to any EU-final-survival package that drags us deeper into the mire before the inevitable happens. This is no longer about Brexit - this is about saving the EU (or trying).
@ Anonymous 09:21
Also agree with Cuffleyburgers & you - and I'm a Leave voter (who actually lives in Blighty rather than being safely installed in an EU state)
North's Flexcit plan is, well, the only actual plan other than "crash & burn". Certainly a lot more thought has gone into it than anything ever sound-bitten out by our govt or the fact-free rubbish of the "Ultras".
Also note - EFTA (inc Norway) is not overseen by the EU's ECJ - it has its own disputes resolution court. Treaty obligations need a resolution procedure - if you sign up for a treaty, you sign up for the rules - the WTO also has a "court" type body.
EFTA/EEA gets us out of the EU and out of the ECJ. May's other "promise" to leave the Single Market was the stupidest thing that the stupid woman has ever uttered - got up by just her and Nick Timothy. She needs to do a U turn - like we expect lying politicians to do.
(cue mouth foaming and cries of Traitor...)
I expect that the result of today's "crunch" meeting will be another dose of can kicking incompetence.
She was well chosen by the powers that be.
I cannot agree with those who would prefer to retain membership of the Single Market/Customs Union for that brings with it free movement of people - the very thing that we voted against. Free movement permits the hordes of Africa and the middle east to scrounge of our welfare state ad infinitum, it also depressess the wages of workers already here.
Please bear in mind that the EU cannot accept what for us would be a successful Brexit, they have to punish us, and I cannot see why people cannot understand that.
There is NO middle way, there is nothing that we would agree to that the EU would accept and almost certainly vice versa. Either we reverse the Brexit decision - fatal for our future "democracy", which would lie bleeding in the dust or we accept the short term pain and nausea and just get the hell out with no deal.
I only had to answer 10 captchas before getting to post my last comment.
Surely there is a better way to do this Raedwald?
BTW: I concur with Rapscallion...
Flexcit is NOT leaving the EU, the only reason that this has ever had any traction is because North is confident that he knows everything, and he is always right, and his acolytes accept that.
Where to start in a fact-free environment?
"membership of the Single Market/Customs Union for that brings with it free movement of people - the very thing that we voted against"
a) customs union is not the same as Single market & has nothing to do with free movement
b) EEA Art 112/113 allows suspension of free movement
c) We didn't vote on free movement, the question was about leaving the EU
"Flexcit is NOT leaving the EU"
d) This must be some other "Flexcit" that you are talking about. The one By North and others is about leaving the EU, via EFTA/EEA. Try reading it, it's linked from his EUReferendum site.
e) North actually is (mostly) right, and knows vastly more than most - certainly more than my MP (supposedly running the country!). He's studied the subject for a long while, and uses the cunning trick known as "research" rather than just "making stuff up"
(yes, I know, https://xkcd.com/386/)
The EU does not deal in facts, the whole thing is based on political fantasy, so you will do just fine anon!
Experts always assume that their facts are facts but the other man's facts are not.
This is not just about money and business, it is about our constitution and about real human beings with real human needs. The human condition is comprised of different facts.
The very reason that people voted to leave was because we are tired of facts, experts only ever have one agenda, and that is to protect their position through the presentation of their facts.
The fact is that facts are in the eye of the beholder.
There is no crash and burn option--that is remainiac lying bollocks.
We need no deal.
And we need to gather ourselves to make the Fish Faced Cow the first UK Prime minister to be punished for her antics in office.
Perhaps not as bad as she deserves but out without compo and her pension confiscated would be a good start.
