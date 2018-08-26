Arron Banks
Arron Banks, writing in the Sunday Times:-
Ukip has served its very valuable purpose. Its former leader, Nigel
Farage, recently joined the Leave Means Leave campaign founded by
Richard Tice, who co-founded Leave.EU with me. As a Tory-led
organisation, it brings Nigel one step closer to home, and if we get a
Brexiteer Tory leader, the right could be reunited. I’m sure he is in
contact with leading Conservative figures, shaping things behind the
scenes.
Ah OK. I can see where the money's going.
Perhaps Nigel's threat to return as UKIP Leader next March when Batten's term ends has woken up the Conservative Brexiteers.
I didn't think that Aaron was accepted back into BlueRemain?
But that might be just a newspaper story.
Anyway, he is clearly wrong and he is grasping at straws to claim that Nigel by backing LML is now a tory.
I have been in UKIP for a very long time, and despite its constant undermining by duplicitous tories, and getting a bit close to the anti-muslim meme on occasion, is the only party that remains true to its brief.
What they are both doing is trying to use the tory party as an aid to their campaign, a new twist. I don't think that it is a good idea, better to build on what we have in UKIP. Banks's idea is to repeat what has happened to Labour with momentum, but the tory's have been around for much longer and seen it all before.
Unlike right-writes I haven't ever been a UKIP member: but since the mid-90s or so I've voted UKIP except for a couple of occasions when I voted for no-one since there was no suitable candidate. But I take issue with his mention of UKIP's "getting a bit close to the anti-muslim meme on occasion" - presumably referring to Batten? I don't think of myself as anti-Muslim, but I believe very firmly that our country should cease immediately bending backwards to accommodate Islam. This religion/worldview has changed the face of large tracts of urban England, through its mosques and the huge numbers of its adherents who have clustered together; polling since at least 9-11 has revealed consistently large percentages of Muslims who support "Islamist" (i.e. Muslim) terrorism or at least sympathise with terrorist motives; Islam is inherently totalitarian, expansionist, and can credibly be described as antithetical to Western values; our political class has behaved toward Islam like a rabbit caught in a car's headlights, crippled with liberal guilt, indecision, and a fundamental lack of faith in our ancient values, our culture...
For as long as this is allowed to continue, very many of those like myself will find inevitably that our views harden to the point of extreme intolerance. I do not want to see England having to resort to mass expulsions, suppression of foreigners from other continents, and even nastier measures.
Our enfeebled political class needs replacing. Unless something is done, I fear for the future.
Arron Banks? The Arron Banks who was stupid enough to get caught committing electoral skulduggery and fraud when everyone else, on both sides, was at it like there was no tomorrow and who , by his crass stupidity, may yet cause us all to suffer a 2nd plebis-cide-depending on how the courts jump?
"Electoral skullduggery"??
I'd like to know how anything Aaron Banks did affected peoples decision to vote the way they did. Show me ONE person who was directly influenced by anything he did? The Aaron Banks issue is relegated to the same level as 'Russian Collusion' charges made against Trump. Spare me your 'fake news'.
But I agree with Tony Harrison's concerns - we have the 'advantage' that we're smarter thinking and more resourceful than most other countries that have been infiltrated by Islam and that we have the ability to overturn any advances they may make in the interim. It might not be pretty but it will be effective.
Show me ONE person who was directly influenced by anything he did? Dave_G
Oh I agree entirely with you and with your assessment: that he was not only stupid enough to get caught but all his efforts produced no results, a waste of time. Talk about 'amateurish' and a 'loser'. But it gets worse, not only was AB lame enough to get caught doing something that didn't make any difference but what he did manage to do was give the Electoral Commission the excuse they needed which gave the very expensive lawyers-who-live-for-this-shit (formerly retained by Gina Miller) of this world the ammunition they needed.
Considering the scum on your team Ketch you display your usual brass neck.
And how is Banks likely to be responsible for a second vote? If he can manage that all on his own I'm sure we can force May out without too much trouble.
Arron Banks said: "... the right could be reunited ...". That's a whole lot of conflation in a very few words. Firstly of course splitting "the right" hardly qualifies as reuniting it. Then, what is "the right" anyway? Both "right" and "left" as terms have been so traduced that they have become meaningless. Then Nigel Farage has publicly joined Leave Means Leave. Not Leave.eu. Not Westmonster. And not the Tory party either.
Farage has faults, but he is a steadfast Leave leader. Banks may think Farage is "one step closer to home", but which is more important "home" or Leave? I think Farage is one step closer to re-joining the fight for Leave. Simply, Farage has joined the campaigning Leave organisation with the best prospects, which specifically has few overt ties to either UKIP or the Tory party. Leave Means Leave won't be stepping on any "left" or "right" toes.
I too can see where the money is going
Certainly all the disaster-capitalist money of people like Banks & Samug (oops Mogg ) & the Barclays & Murdoch ... OUT of Britain & into offshore funds.
How very patriotic of them.
We certainly need to combine.
G Tingey, What has (lack of) patriotism to do with having investments abroad? Almost everyone with a non-state pension pot has investments abroad - in round numbers: 20m out of 30m working people.
