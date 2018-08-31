Frank Field and Trad Labour

I had a decent taste of Trad Labour in the People's Republic of South Yorkshire in the era of the miners' strike. The name was a joke, a pisstake of the Yorky Wolfie Smiths who postured and blustered and, like all empty pots, made much noise. The real heavy lifting was done by quieter Labour councillors and officers often drawn from the men that voters respected at work; pit deputies, mining and quarrying mechanical and electrical engineers, tutors at the local Tech, steel smelters, tool makers, railway engineers and the like. I liked those calm, confident men for whom nothing was impossible. They were committed to their class, to their county and to their country. They could coil a steel sheet as thick as your thigh, but it was the unexpected that fazed them. Emissaries from that there London came down to tell them not to say "Find us a cup of tea, will you, Pet" and similar things. They retreated into silence, and into the vacuum came Wimmin with green hair and Pronounced Views.
I've never met Frank Field, but I like him. Just as I liked Tam Dalyell, whom I did know. Tam chaired the all-party Parliamentary Archeology group at the time of the Iraq war, and we enjoyed a lively correspondence on the dangers of damage to unique sites in Iraq by both sides, and I've kept a score of his brief notes scrawled on Commons compliments slips with which he encouraged, fortified and thanked those with whom he worked.
It was no surprise that on the news of Mr Field's relinquishing the Labour whip yesterday, little Owen Jones proved his moral diminutiveness with a jejune, sulky, petulant Twitter post.
Well, I can guess the reaction of the Trad Labour lads I knew. They always had a very fine understanding of what was proper behaviour - and for a 76-year old MP who has represented his constituency since 1979, they'd know damn well that even his most bitter enemies in Parliament owed him gracious words. Field complained of Labour 'nastiness' and Jones has helpfully just proved his point.
14 comments:
Frank Field is one of a too small number of MPs in Parliament over the past 40 years, from any Party, who really deserve the description "Honourable."
If he doesn't stand at the next election, he will deserve a seat in a drastically reformed House of Lords.
PS. And back in the '70s/'80s you didn't have to be one of the green-haired, wimmin brigade, to resent being told to "fetch us a cup of tea love" ..... if you weren't employed as the tea-lady, of course.
we enjoyed a lively correspondence on the dangers of damage to unique sites in Iraq by both sides,
I sense a story that could use the telling, if you haven't already? As to FF; did JC, as a backbencher, ever vote with his party??!
They haven't yet been wholly broken of the habit ...
http://raedwald.blogspot.com/2008/08/you-can-take-man-out-of-sunderland.html
We don't say "Pet". (I'm born, bred and still reside in the southern West Riding, a.k.a. "South Yorkshire"). "Pet" is used much further North.
I think they say "Duck" around Leeds, they certainly do across the Pennines.
We say "Love". And yes, that includes one man to another, e.g. "Now then old love", or "Cheers mi love", etc.
For that matter, we "mash" tea. (This definitely includes Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire as well, or at least the North Midlands).
And "Get kettle on" will be said by anybody to anybody. Nothing sexist about it at all, the ones saying it will have the same thing said to them.
I cherish Owen Jones (and Polly Toynbe, Will Hutton) because what they say is inevitably riddled with errors and reliably wrong. Whatever they say you know that the reverse is more likely - so I suspect that the risk of deselection was not the cause of Frank Field's enlightenment, merely one symptom among many.
Apols for dialect errors. The landlord of a pub in Mexborough once threw me out when I asked his wife for a roll. I'd never heard of a bloody cob. The women were generally cool, though; a young lady in a Doncaster nightclub once asked me solicitously "Is thy not wam? I'm fair sweatin, me" and won my heart.
R, your nightclub girl reminds of the all-time greatest chat-up line addressed by a friend of mine, to the lady who later became his wife, on the occasion of their first meeting - also at a dance: "You don't sweat much for a fat lass".
He was from Warrington, and she from Oldham - if that assists your dialect researches at all. And she wasn't fat at all.
I've often wondered why I used to vote Labour - pre Thatcher - and I think it was that I believed that Labour genuinely believed in nurturing and bettering I and the people around me.
It was always a bit of a stretch to believe that the internationalists and world socialists were in the Labour Party to help me.
Frank Field is the former, and Jones the latter.
Without realising it, Jones is contributing to Labour's demise.
Jones is one of those people empowered by the rise of the internet. The effete little people whose intellectual prowess and Twitter are an ideal match, 140 characters seemingly best suited to the bitchy, nasty comment.
One of those little men, without principles or morals, merely opinions which are easily swayed, as he tacks through life frantically to overcome his limitations.
First he liked Corbyn, then someone whispered the word "old" and he became a fierce critic, then he saw the old geezer was popular and is now a fawning toady. Truly a moral pygmy, star writer for the most hypocritical rag imaginable. A marriage made in heaven.
Where's Dennis Skinner in all of this? He's usually mouthing off about something or other but seems uncharacteristically quiet; doesn't he have an opinion about how the commies in his party are treating the few good men and women who are still there?
Field was my M.P. not so long ago, not sure I'd have voted for him but at least I understood what he was and I knew he wasn't my enemy, something that could not be said of most of his colleagues.
DeeDee: Frank Field is one of a too small number of MPs in Parliament over the past 40 years, from any Party, who really deserve the description "Honourable."
Whole heartedly agree.
DP111
The reassuring thing about Owen Jones is that he will be ritually humiliated and lynched by his own ilk in due course. No need for the rest of us to be involved.
As a life-long Conservative voter, I can say that if Labour was full of "Frank Fields", then I would become a Labour voter. But it isn't; Labour has filled up with nasty Nazis and people full of self-entitlement, none of whom know anything about the northern shires. Quite honestly, just how shite do you have to be to be viewed as much worse than our current cabinet?
Post a Comment