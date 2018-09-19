EU enables remote customs clearances - no hard borders - in Austria

During the pilot phase, the organisers wrote
Trieste has a harbor with a space problem due to the narrow coastal area towards the city. Fürnitz is ideally located at the junction of the Baltic-Adriatic axis (Gdansk-Warsaw-Vienna-Villach-Trieste-Venice-Bologna) and the Tauern axis (Munich-Salzburg-Villach-Ljubljana-Zagreb-Belgrade-Sofia-Istanbul). In order to prevent delays in customs clearance and to reduce the burden on the environment, the Interreg project Smartlogi now wants to work on new forms of intelligent logistics, which should, among other things, enable a cross-border customs corridor.'Intelligent logistics' and 'customs corridors' mean that borders don't actually have to be located at borders, and that queues of trucks and containers can easily be avoided with advance clearances, computer tracking and so on - so that customs clearances are just an information exchange formality, rather than the physical impounding and holding of objects and vehicles at ports and border crossings.
The port of Trieste has a great interest in passing on goods as quickly as possible, since the area is limited by the nearby city of Trieste. Inevitably, loads are loaded onto trucks and transported across the streets. Numerous administrative and technological challenges currently prevent a so-called "modal shift" (shifting traffic from one mode of transport to the other) from road to rail.
In the Smartlogi project, the LCA in Fürnitz, which is perfectly connected to the various main traffic routes, would like to develop into a close cooperation partner of the Port of Trieste. The project is being funded with a total volume of approx. 1.3 million euros from the Interreg program Austria-Italy. In addition, the equity shares of the Carinthian project partners are being co-financed by the Carinthian Economic Development Fund (KWF).
Great opportunity for FürnitzIf this can be done for Trieste, why not for Ireland? Why can't Ireland's custom clearance point be in Calais, or Hamburg even? Why shouldn't there be a customs corridor from Dublin to Dover?
This is definitely a great opportunity for Fürnitz, said economic officer Ulrich Zafoschnig (ÖVP). He had received information from the Ministry of Finance that the necessary intergovernmental agreements should be made in September. Theoretically, customs clearance in Fürnitz could start this year, according to Zafoschnig.
I rather think this proves that the Irish Border Issue isn't actually an issue. I wonder if anyone's told Mr Robbins that he doesn't have to surrender the UK's sovereignty to Brussels after all?
Thanks you Raedwald.
We won't hear a word about this on the BBC, Sky, C4 or in the MSM.
The border with Ireland was never an issue. The EU used it as a political ploy to disrupt the likelihood of an EU/UK deal and the risk of a competitor on their doorstep. Had the rEU been keen on striking a deal then any 'difficulties with the border' would have been glossed over for the greater good of ever closer union (for the rEU).
I'm glad to say that (outside the Chequers offer) the EU attitude over the UK/Ireland border has backfired and I rather suspect some virtual border arrangement will be nodded through rather than give up on the offered 'divorce' payment. For the greater good, of course.
Robbins and his ilk want to surrender our sovereignty to Brussels anyway: they don't feel the need for any substantive reason beyond the fact that the EU represents a very much bigger bureaucratic empire in which top fonctionnaires can prosper. For them, Brussels is Whitehall with knobs on, plus croissants.
I wonder if anyone's told Mr Robbins that he doesn't have to surrender the UK's sovereignty to Brussels after all?
Too Late!
I hope that the spiteful way we have been dealt with by the EU backfires on them. They have done this just in case another country has the cheek to try and break free of this socialist superstate.
Jaded
