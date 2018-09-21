The Robbins Plan is dead. Time for a change of course.

We all knew that the Robbins Plan was dead in the water. It was rejected by the EU and Mrs May's own colleagues, by the intelligent press and by grassroots Brexiteers long before Mrs May started packing for her trip to Salzburg. Everyone knew, it seems, except Mrs May herself. Her evident open shock and distress at yesterday's rejection made clear she actually believed beforehand that it had some realistic chance of success.
And whatever one's regard for Mrs May's intellect or her judgement, it's impossible not to admire her tenacity and resilience. The sheer boorishness and bullying incivility of the EU capos yesterday will have sparked a tiny flame of resentment in the hearts of many non-Brexit Britons; she may be a bloody useless plank, but she's our bloody useless plank. Thank you, gents.
Likewise, many non-Brexit Brits will also have been irritated at being told that the EU capos want us to vote again, after they've smashed the windows and keyed the car and left a horse's head in blighty's bed. Malta is fast becoming a failed State, run by a criminal cabal with the island's politicians in their pockets, a place where inquisitive journalists can be murdered with impunity. I'd suggest Joseph Muscat would be better employed trying to restore justice and the rule of law to his mafia-fouled little country. And Herr Macron has been listening for too long to his granny's quavering fears.
The Federasts simply don't understand the 'hearts and minds' thing, do they? With every move they alienate more and more Brits, create greater hostility and make a future relationship more difficult.
Well, I can't tell you what the deal should be, but I'm confident there will be some last-minute accommodation, if we don't blink first. A Federast was quoted yesterday as saying 'don't think it's five minutes to midnight; it's more like half-past eight'. Well, I'd put it at about a quarter past ten myself, but point taken. Now will someone please convince Mrs May that we need a change of plan?
8 comments:
Whilst I agree with the overall thrust of your post Raedwald, I find it ironic that some of the wisest words on this mess came from the mouths of Manny Macron and Donald "the Don" Tusk.
Both told May that the "Robbins plan" was bollocks since it undermined their iconic and unique "single" market, and they were right!
We really have got a doozie on our hands, haven't we.
The British people told Treason May that the Chequers deal was not acceptable, long before she went to Salzburg. That should have been the end of it. We could not have had clearer proof that she isn't working for US.
I have no sympathy for her whatsoever. She brought this humiliation on herself by plotting with Rasputin Robbins to keep us half-in the EU.
She must go back to a Canada+ deal: completely out of the Single Market and Customs Unions and challenge the EU to force Ireland to impose a hard border. Or we leave under WTO.
There's been a lot of detailed negotiations about practical issues, so an agreement on trade, like Canada or Canada+ plus acceptance of a virtual border between the UK and the Republic of Ireland and we are done. It could be agreed, in principle, within a week if necessary. It's an agreement that I think would pass in Parliament.
If the EU want something else, tough. We'll go WTO and open border with ROI unilaterally. We can always negotiate fine details later without the artificial time pressure.
Yanis Varoufakis told us this would happen many years ago.
I like the guy and regularly read his blog.
In a nutshell, we have zero wiggle room, it's their terms, using their rules, in a game set up by them.
Theresa May reminds me of the old joke. How many psychiatrists does it take to change a light bulb?
It doesn't matter, the real question is, does the light bulb want to change?
By chance May may be following the right course, for now. By bending over backwards to accommodate the EU she has induced them to demonstrate their awfullnes. Thus when we get to the point of offering them the Foreign Office option the government will have more backing. Hopefully that stage will be handled by someone else, it's clearly not May's forte.
Smoking Scot--Bollocks. And the Greek leftist was neither use nor ornament to his country.
Radders--Your affection for a treasonous cow such as May does you little credit. She may be YOUR treasonous cow but what bothers me is that she will likely escape without punishment for her crimes. Lord Haw Haw was hanged for blathering shite on the radio. She has done far more to try and destroy this country.
WTO now and no deal since none is possible with scum. And May out on her fat arse in the most humiliating manner possible.
Remains in particular seem to forget that we already had a renegotiation with the EU. It was handled by David Cameron, and then he had us vote on it: Remain in the EU under the new terms; or Leave the EU.
The government and both the campaigns assured us that Leave meant leaving the EU treaties (and therefore leaving all the EU competences such as the CCP, EAW, CFP, CAP, CJEU, EMU, MFF, etc, etc). And no further negotiation or referendums.
