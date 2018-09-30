Global Corporates ramp up Brexit scares

The biggest threat to the future success of the United Kingdom is pinning our economic hopes on the global corporates, yet this is exactly what Mrs May, under the brainwashing of the CBI and Oliver Robbins, is trying to use Brexit to secure. Neither are the globals themselves backwards in adding their own lies to Project Fear; the latest last week were from the international car makers.
What they forgot to mention is that in ten years or so their cars will be banned for sale in Europe, their plants just so much scrap metal and wasteland, and their vast Euro workforces all redundant. That's not the fault of Brexit but of technological progress. An electric powered car has just something like 15% of the parts of an internal combustion engined one. So why screw the entire British economy, as they want May to do, to prolong their JIT uselessness by a few more years? The sooner the UK bites the bullet and attracts investment into 100% UK assembled electric vehicles the better.
It's not just carmakers. We've reached peak global. The corporates are simply unable to increase their profitability from their operations by a single cent more - only a continuous process of mergers and takeovers generates new money, and we're at the end of that road. We're way past Standard Oil, and now only a radical rethink of Conservative capitalism can rescue the British economy. Sadly, Mrs May, with her limited understanding and abilities, is not the Prime Minister to head this process. Tenacity and resilience are only positive virtues when exercised in following the right path.
Steve Baker in the Telegraph today (£) and Janet Daley yesterday are both singing the same hymn. A party for a young, energetic, entrepreneurial, internationalist and enterprising Britain doesn't shackle itself to the dead-weights of the terminally-ill global corporates and the CBI. Our future Conservative membership is waiting for a party that articulates their hopes and aspirations, their knowledge and world-view, yet Mrs May wants to lead the party into failure and error, wants, like Corbyn, to lead a party stuck in the 1970s and unable to progress.
For the sake of Brexit, and for the sake of Britain, she must now resign and hand over to a Leader who can do the job.
9 comments:
The Peugeot iOn is more expensive than the 108 *AND* a life time of fuel
All Electric Cars have a place as rich boys toys, hybrids as luxury / SUV, but we are a long long way from them replacing low end petrol.
But yeah, the old ways are dead.
EUrope has entirely missed the technology revolution,
So much so that whilst since 1996 the US and UK economies have grown by 129% and 86%, Germany has grown by only 35%
Because it's completely missed tech.
Just In Time deliveries to UK factories from the EU will be delayed only to the extent that the UK Government decides to impede them after arrival at 'Dover'. I can think of no reason why the UK Government would want to do that. The scare is bollocks.
The future may indeed be electric, but the technology to produce the cars isn’t the issue - it’s the mind boggling huge investment required to upgrade the grid to charge the things.
The cobalt cliff is another issue that needs to be attended to.
Djy
not to mention lack of charging locations.
No attached double garage, no all electric cars.
Maybe 1 in 100 houses have a double garage, even industrial estate office parking is rarely sufficient.
Building a few new power plants is easy in comparison.
10million batteries would provide a fantastic amount of demand side management
But there's no where to park them and plug them in.
Perhaps a plan for public transport? Reverse Beeching?
attracts investment into 100% UK assembled electric vehicles the better.
Unfortunately Britain is already playing catch up on this one. Germany for one has quietly been acquiring (ie bribing), just for example, the Chinese Battery makers. Huge new plant opening in the former DDR lands.
Raedwald writes: "What [car manufacturers] forgot to mention is that in ten years or so their cars will be banned for sale in Europe, their plants just so much scrap metal and wasteland, and their vast Euro workforces all redundant."
I beg to differ on much of that. There are no practical means of powering all self-contained road vehicles from electricity stored in batteries. Liquid hydrocarbon based fuels are just too practical for that job to be replaced, either at all or in the "ten years or so" timescale.
What I do see, because of reduced pollution (and other performance benefits like fuel economy and peak acceleration) is that different forms of hybrid electric/hydrocarbon propulsion will very likely come to the fore. What I am thinking of is the wheels being driven only ever by electric motors, and there being modest-sized batteries that are charged continuously from a hydrocarbon driven engine. Such an engine need only deliver the average power requirement of the vehicle, rather than peak power - and hence can be made more cheaply, run more efficiently and pollute less.
On the pollution in particular, there is specific need for most pollution reduction in dense urban areas - this given that the 'poison' is in the dose - and the high and dangerous dose comes only through high vehicular concentration. This benefit can be gained by not recharging the batteries (and hence not running, or running much less, the hydrocarbon engine) while driving in such urban areas.
Without the additional cost of so many rechargeable batteries (through not needing them for long range), such hybrid cars could (eventually and with further design work) become sufficiently cheap to be price-competitive with hydrocarbon-only powered vehicles.
Given the need for both electric power components and hydrocarbon power components, I think it will be a long time before we have significantly less need for car manufacturers and their current workforces and skillsets. In any case, workforce levels and skillsets are always changing (the one reducing, the other deepening). Such change is inherent in economic development and always has been. [No buggy whips! No horse manure pollution on the streets!!]
Best regards
Radders is entirely correct - we engineers have been working on driverless/electric for over 30 years: all the usual technological Eeyores are out in force - we laugh at them - engineering experts who in actuality are not professional engineers - engineering is incremental and we are nearly there.
All-electric is something for the very distant future. Whilst there's still fossil fuels (including the vast resources of natural gas yet to be tapped) there will ALWAYS be a means (political and financial) to burn it - the ICE - and increasing fossil fuels longevity is a matter for HYBRID technology where the battery power is used solely for getting the vehicle moving from standstill.
So the all-electric vehicle is just green propaganda for now.
Post a Comment