Restoring British Liberalism means freedom from both Brussels and Whitehall

Ban, tax, regulate and intervene some more: Britain’s new modus operandi is grim indeed. The stream of silliness never ends; petty, meddling officialdom, empowered by the most controlling, puritanical government in living memory.This is the consequence of having since 2010 first the dilettante Cameron in Downing Street, and then the Whitehall puppet May. Neither have an innate understanding of the meaning of Conservatism or of true Liberalism. Until we finally break Whitehall's 1940s grip on power, a wartime-only grant of British freedom which ever since they have refused to relinquish, we will never regain our true freedom.
Only fashionable freedoms, such as the ability to get divorced at will, are promoted; unfashionable ones, such as the right to eat whatever we wish or to keep more of our hard-earned cash, are trampled upon in extraordinary fashion. There is ever-more red tape, and the tax-to-GDP ratio has reached its highest level in decades. This is neither real conservatism nor real liberalism: it is mushy, unprincipled, command politics, a regression to the Whitehall-knows-best mentality of the disastrous Harold Macmillan era.
Meanwhile, Herr Tusk, one of the EU's unelected presidents, joins the Brussels grumbles about 'lack of respect' for the EU by the British press and commentators, after the Foreign Secretary's comparison of the EU to the Soviet Union. I for one have the greatest respect for the EU; in particular for
- Being able to subvert billions in national taxes to return as 'gifts' 'grants' or 'investments' to those who paid the taxes in the first place
- Allowing the fraudulent use, theft, peculation and false accounting of millions more in citizens' taxes in ways that shame crooked Russian oligarchs as GRU-type amateurs
- As a public body, hiding, refusing access to, distorting, misrepresenting and omitting financial information at all levels, from crooked expenses to institutional malfeasance, to prevent any meaningful scrutiny of fiduciary probity
- Enabling the capos to crookedly appoint as consigliere Martin Selmayr, a man whose principles are flexible enough not only to accept the appointment without shame but allow him to develop with Teutonic aggression the organisation's institutional corruption
- Stifling, choking and suffocating democracy in Europe whenever Europe's citizens dare to exercise their fundamental Human Rights at the ballot box; universal suffrage and the secret ballot are the weapons the bent capos of the EU fear most, and are most determined to destroy
- Destroying an entire bedrock European nation - Greece - to save the French and German banks. As Jonathon Bond writes in the Speccie, €230 bn of the €280bn 'aid' package for Greece has gone straight to EU banks without rescuing a single impoverished Greek.
Whitehall, of course, has been for forty years no more than the branch-office of the Berlaymont, deepening and furthering the crooked destruction of British liberal democracy by the EU. It is time to clear the thigh-deep shit from those Augean stables - but for that we need a Conservative Leader.
We won't get freedom restored by electing a Conservative Leader; the Parliamentary Party is now stuffed with LibCons who will never allow a real conservative to make it through to the final two for the members to vote on.
We need a radical; but the electoral system is completely stitched-up to ensure it never happens.
Whilst I agree with the message here Raedwald, we are talking about bare naked socialism in its various forms here.
The kids that run the civil service can't help it though... It is the way they was brung up.
First rule of the lefty, get the kids, and you get the nation.
To repeat myself: fire the Senior Civil Service en masse, without a penny compo and their pensions confiscated. If needed use Bliar's Civil Contingences Act to prevent any attempts by the sacked scum to run to lawyers/judges. They go out and stay out.
The chief enemies of a decent UK would be out on their cultural Marxist arses and shock waves of terror would flow thro' the wannabe global elite all around the planet.
"Being able to subvert billions in national taxes to return as 'gifts' 'grants' or 'investments' to those who paid the taxes in the first place"
Expecting people to be grateful for getting back a small proportion of the Danegeld they have already paid. Of course that 'gift' goes into the hands of local government and the construction industry. It's almost as if the corporates are quite happy with the way the EU works...
I wonder how Ketch will defend these accusations - whether he will 'graciously' accede to the inevitable truth that the EU is both corrupt and worthy of dismantling or continue to defend all the 'advantages' of the UK remaining part of such.....
As Jonathon Bond writes in the Speccie,
Have to disagree with you and Mr.Bond on that one. His view that there is no irresponsible borrowing without irresponsible lending is a corner stone snowflakey,whingey brexiteer-type national-socialist belief. If I take leave of my senses and borrow more money than I can afford to repay then that is solely my fault.Not the bank's, not Raedwald's not Uncle Tom Cobbly's. Mine and mine alone. Part of growing up. It isn't the job of banks to make decisions for adults or nation states. Pure snowflakery to cry about your own bad decisions. Banks have a duty of care towards their shareholders and investors not towards borrowers who should have known better.
"Oh b-b-but Wonga kept offering me more loans" should get the answer "they forced you at gunpoint to sign on the dotted line? No? Then it is entirely your own fault -sell the car, the house, your collection of signed erotic von Farage posters and come to some arrangement but don't come grizzling to me". Same goes for Greece or even the yUK. Instead of demanding the return of the Elgins, put them on ebay. Sell Corfu to the Germans. Kitchen table Thatcherism 101.
Uhm, even bankruptcy proceedings leave workmen with their tools - the courts know they can't repay their debtors unless they can earn money. What the EU has done is sold Greece's toolbag and the scooter she used to get to work on - leaving 44% youth unemployment that will be a permanent economic drag (no early work experience means long term unemployment) and so on.
The EU has done to Greece what Morgenthau wanted to do to Germany - luckily, we had Marshall instead. A benevolent EU would have directed investment, growth, industry and employment to boost the Greek economy - a carrot to offset the stick - but what we've got is the German scorched earth policy.
What the EU has done is sold Greece's toolbag and the scooter she used to get to work on
That's probably an accurate analogy. My personal opinion is that Greece should , as a first step, leave the Euro (they, along with all the other 'southern' states) should never have been allowed to join in the first place) and maybe even the EU (Yes really, I see a far better case for a Grexit than ever for Brexit). But that doesn't change the fact that the Greek misery is their own fault and blaming the Jew York bankers, the EU or the Germans is only making their situation worse.
@Dave_G I have never denied the corruption of the EU -nor of Wasteminister for that matter either. Infact just the opposite. It should probably fill me with pride that our politicians are not only corrupt but do it, on the whole, with a degree of mastery and subtlety (mostly) that the EU can only dream of.
@Mr Ecks (5 Oct at 08:43)
To repeat myself: fire the Senior Civil Service en masse, without a penny compo and their pensions confiscated. If needed use Bliar's Civil Contingences Act to prevent any attempts by the sacked scum to run to lawyers/judges. They go out and stay out.
The chief enemies of a decent UK would be out on their cultural Marxist arses and shock waves of terror would flow thro' the wannabe global elite all around the planet.
Yes...yes. YES!
