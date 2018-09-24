Press censorship: Europe's most repressive nations

The Sun in its inimitable way embodies all that's good and right about press freedom in the UK - indeed, so used are the British to the exercise of this form of critique of the great and good, the entire population has taken it up on social media. Woe betide the inflated ego of any self-loving politician, the self-worth of dreary, humourless self-regarding Eurocrats and the pomposity of third-rate bling medal collectors, whose sciatica must surely blind them to the absurdity of their vulgar Ruritanian pretentions.
In fact, we probably regard the freedom with which the British press, British satirists and cartoonists and British sketch writers portray self-regarding nobs as being normal, Liberal and proper, but this is far from the case. The Sun's headline was just too much for the delicate sensibilities of the EU's unelected official in charge of Justice - Věra Jourová, whose name must have been cut-and-pasted a thousand times by those too lazy to hunt for unfamiliar HTML code. You might think having an EU official in charge of Justice is a bit like having an Admiral on the government payroll in Switzerland, but there you are. Vera, let's call her, is distinctly unhappy, particularly with the Sun, and as she told the Guardian, she has a post-Brexit plan for a "European approach to media based on quality and smart regulation" that will deal with this British lèse-majesté.
I read that as her desire for an EU firewall that shuts off from the gentle sensibilities of the unelected masses in Brussels any access to the Sun. In fact, shuts off from the EU any foreign papers, news channels, blogs or other media that fail to recognise just how brilliant all the unelected officials are. Well, good luck to her. The EU is already far gone down that road; two images for you. The first, those nations in which it's a criminal act to be rude about a foreign Head of State, the second, those in which Defamation generally is a criminal offence punishable by imprisonment (dark red) or other penalties on conviction (light red)
For the former, Germany, Denmark and Poland have the most draconian sentences of up to five, four and three years respectively. Poland will also jail citizens for three years for insulting their own Head of State - and the liberal little Netherlands will bang you up for five years for the same.
I'd suggest that nations that appear on both maps are Europe's most repressive countries. Step up to the Iron Mask, then, Germany, Poland, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden. If you're a politician from these nations, Britain's unbelievably lax press laws must chafe something dreadful.
Never mind, dears. From next year you can cut yourselves off in fairyland and enjoy awarding eachother colourful little medals. Until the whole edifice comes tumbling down.
5 comments:
And, just because I can (but I don't know for how long) the whole institute of the EU and, in particular the despotic, unelected leadership, can kiss my hairy and somewhat spotty arse.
You're welcome.
"a bit like having an Admiral on the government payroll in Switzerland"
Switzerland has a navy, it's a couple of boats patrolling their half of Lake Constance etc.
source.
The British press might be free to comment in the way it seems fit, but it seems to me that it invariably chooses to ignore the opinions of the people that buy its products and push the message that our treacherous civil service wishes to convey.
Sometimes it is so blatant that I am wondering whether it is some sort of experiment in extreme irony?
Perhaps, in the same way that the city of Liverpool has refused to read the Sun since it abused its people killed at Sheffield, the rest of us should stop buying these rags, let's save a tree for Brexit!
Woger Wobbins!
I thought after Erdogan got his knickers in such a twist about *that* song by a German comedian, Germany had decided to scrap the ' Lèse-majesté ' laws ?
PS. Just checked, the German law was formerly repealed on the 1st of January this year.
Post a Comment