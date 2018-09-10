Taxing and regulating the global corporates

I am wholly and utterly committed to low tax and efficient regulation. However, tax and regulation must above all be fair and equitable - that means low tax and light regulation for all. Our complex system has increasingly delivered a system that burdens SME, and firms with no significant exports, and favours global corporates. The cost of compliance with EU regulation is a case in point; a multinational can afford an entire department churning out environmental, risk management, human relations and equal opportunities policies, method statements, sustainability assessments and reports on complex systems of internal monitoring. A maker of hand-built sports cars operating out of three small industrial sheds in Suffolk, with one girl on reception and another in the back office, can't hope to churn out the same box files of redundant officiousness.
Likewise tax. A firm with a plant, a site, skilled workers, resources and substantial investment in the UK will always be at a disadvantage to the tax gypsies - the global corporates - who can pitch up in their generic Richard Rogers portacabins, leave shit all over land they don't own, and bugger off without paying any tax if the rozzers hassle them. The EU's senior unelected official was thrown out of office in Luxembourg (a small European nation about the size of Seattle) for encouraging corrupt tax avoidance that allows global corporates to harvest rich profits from one EU nation but pay minimal tax in another. And the scam isn't confined to the EU.
The advantages enjoyed by the global corporates mean they are crowding out national competition, enjoying supernormal profits and creating global oligopolies. The rest of us, meanwhile, pay taxes to build the transport and communication networks, the courts and legal systems, the schools and universities that they use for free - like gypsies - without responsibility or care.
It may be legal, but it's wrong. And most folk can't console themselves that their pension funds are investing in these pikey firms and enjoying the profits - and those that can, may care to calculate that the potholed roads, the city centres lost to armed gangs and a generation that can't afford to buy their own homes just aren't worth the return.
Simplicity is the key - one rule for all.
A standard, flat-rate tax paid across the board by everyone for everything (with possible exceptions as per genuine social requirements) would be easily enforced, unavoidable and fairer for everyone.
Getting rid of vast swathes of tax lawyers would be a bonus too.
There are many reasons why people voted to leave the EU. We might in a quiet moment, reflect on whether we were being waysist, populissssssssst, xenophobic, or any of the other epithet carelessly spat out by the average dumb wemainer.
For instance Boris has just sent a message to TCINT (the "something" in number ten), which demonstrates that he isn't concerned at all about the above, but does believe that the EU is bad for business, and that his immaculate use of our language will net him the premiership. He is a brilliant campaigner, and the tories might be about to "topple tressa", in order to "webuff wobbins", but in general... win for his party and himself, which ultimately is the goal.
Personally, I am not even sure that companies that operate wholly within the UK tax zone, with the exception of importation of raw materials, should be paying any corporation tax at all.
For me this is all about the choices offered by a democratically elected government (that we can chuck out), rather than those unelected crooked creeps in brussels.
To be brutally straight, membership of the EU has been responsible for an influx of costly poor immigrants from former communist countries, but compared to the massive quantities of young men arriving from african hellholes, for which OUR government is wholly responsible, it is a drop in the ocean.
In essence, if we want to alter the corporation tax regime, and charge more for those that are foreign owned and staffed and just use us a market place... If we want to, and if a campaign by say... "the 99%" manage to persuade us, we should be able to act. While we are at it, we can remind them where their Nikes and iPhones come from.
It's all about sovereignty and democracy, it is the best we can manage.
Juncker is about to be replaced by Selmayr, and that will be the full realisation of the german empire... Of that we should be really scared.
I would like see a 10% tax on all income, all sales. No ifs, buts, exceptions and exemptions. 10% of whatever money from whatever source belongs to the state. No varying tax rates and applied to all donations to charities too.
Why tax companies at all? The tax ultimately falls on people, the customers, the employees, the shareholders.
A lot of problems arise by considering a company as a corporate 'person' when clearly it isn't. We are often told that the senior officers of a company carry heavy responsibilities and that is why they are 'compensated' so much, yet, when things go wrong, it is 'the company' that is liable i.e. the customers, the employees, the shareholders. Punitative damages should be based on and taken from the directors' 'compensation', only restitution for damages should come from the company's accounts.
"I would like see a 10% tax on all income, all sales. No ifs, buts, exceptions and exemptions. 10% of whatever money from whatever source belongs to the state. "
Well done, you've just closed overnight every business with less than a 10% profit margin. Indeed any with a profit margin of below 15% suddenly become marginal businesses, and if they fall into lower profitability may never recover.
A friend of mine runs a small restaurant, it turns over 150-200k/yr, her profit will be less than 10% of that turnover. So is she going to continue to run her business on no personal income, or is she going to close up and put all her half dozen employees out of work?
Do you have no idea of the difference between sales and profits? That sales can be in the hundreds of thousands yet profit in the low tens of thousands?
You could make an argument that while the global corporates may not be paying tax directly to governments they are still 'paying' an impost of sorts - all those paper shifters, policy coordinators, and compliance managers happen to be paying tax to the government on their individual incomes. They are also removing themselves from the costs-to-the-government of being unemployed.
So while there is an imbalance between the global corporates and their smaller competitors the real 'winner' is the government, like the EU. Globally governments tax individuals, tax small companies, and make big companies their bag-carriers, all to spend governmental profits any damn way they choose.
