Happy Jewish New Year - Rosh Hashanah!

Howard Jacobson in the Jewish Chronicle eviscerates Corbyn
. Worth a New Year dram or two and a toast to our Judaic citizens.
"We know what an antisemite look like. He wears jackboots, a Swastika
arm-band, and shouts Juden Raus; Jeremy Corbyn wears a British Home
Stores vest under his shirt and is softly spoken. Antisemites accuse
Jews of killing Jesus; Corbyn is an atheist and seems not to mind if we
did or didn't. Whether that's because Jesus was Jewish and killing him
meant one less Jew in the world, is not for me to say. And - and - he
doesn't deny the Holocaust..."
2 comments:
L'Chaim!
Corbyn doesn't deny the Holocaust, we thinks it's a pity anyone was left.
