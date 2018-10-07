EU gearing up to implement Press Censorship

Like all anti-democratic authoritarian regimes, the EU can't stand criticism. A robust democracy such as our own makes space for savage satire, popular contempt, the slings and barbs of insult, the razor-pens of cruel cartoonists and the dagger-words of writers. The discomfort of our politicians and others who place themselves in positions of power over us is the price they pay for the nation's long-term political stability, the engagement of voters with politics and a healthy democracy. Hence, as I've examined below, Britain's lack of criminal penalties for defamation or abuse of politicians and State officials.
However the EU, in the words of one of our finest comedy writers, don't like it up 'em. And they're gearing-up to censor it.
First Věra Jourová, the unelected EU official in charge of Justice, indicated that the EU had plans for press regulation to deal with an impertinent press and media. Then, Herr Tusk complained about a 'lack of respect' by the British press for unelected EU officials (in this country, chum, respect must be earned). And finally, yesterday, Herr Juncker himself chipped in with “The British press is such that I will not miss it. It
is, in part so, that they do not respect the human rights of political
actors at all. Press freedom also has its limits … One should not bring
people in privacy in distress.”.
And there you have it. Press freedom has its limits - and those limits include taking the piss out of unelected EU officials. The EU has the power. And will use it to limit what the press says about them. I expect it's this sort of thing from the Sun that angers them;
Or perhaps these sort of headlines, disrespecting Herr Juncker's 'sciatica' -
But those unelected EU officials should take care. Every regime in history that censored what its people wrote and said about it fell. Just thank God that from March next year their nasty repressive little laws and corrupt courts hold no sway in Britain.
Jean Quatremer has much more on Drunker's 'sciatica' in the Speccie
And they wonder why we - and now even people like the Foreign Sec - compare the EU to the USSR. The similarities are there, and growing.
Mind you, Germany already has a law to prevent journalists from insulting foreign politicians, with one prosecuted for saying rude things about that fine, upstanding defender of democracy President Erdogan. So what do you expect when the EU is run by Selmayr.
The unelected EC and its cohorts in the unelected bureaucracy currently led by Martin Selmayr, are making noises which come through to us only because there is a language barrier which makes the attacks that you describe as threatening to our "free" press.
The real threat though is coming from our own unelected bureaucracy who don't say a word, they just use the politicians to soak up the journalistic "abuse" that you describe.
You hit the nail squarely and firmly on the head the other morning Raedwald, when you pointed out that the politicians gave that bureaucracy license and free rein at the outset of WW2, and that was never relinquished...
...Rather it has been relentlessly ramping up ever since.
What this bureaucracy represents is an intolerable inflationary blob which holds everyone to ransom at gunpoint. The people that they claim to be helping are the bottom 15% of the economy. After 70 years, we still have a bottom 15% and it is even poorer by comparison to what it was before they started to "sort it out".
The proof is staring us in the face. The rapid economic recovery of Germany after the war was due entirely to the lack of a functioning buraucracy... and once that took over German recovery began to slow so much that the Germans (who have a genetic defect) began to steal the assets of the rest of Europe again.
But you know all this anyway.
