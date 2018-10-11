May a 'walking corpse' say Conservatives

When a Conservative MP writes "Conservative MPs may vote for a walking corpse, but the electorate will not" and hardly anyone notices, one knows it's a time of great schism in the Party. Yes, against all common sense, against all probabilities of self-survival, against the entire national interest and of benefit only to the global corporates and EU27 economies, both of which seem to inspire Mrs May more than her own party, she seems determined to pursue a Customs Union. I've never read so many voices counselling against this folly, so many fellow members of my Party for whom this would be a final step too far. Yet it seems the shoddy Robbins plan, dead everywhere in the UK and Europe except for Downing Street, is still twitching, absent a stake through its heart. Mrs May's stubborn stupidity will cost our Party and the country dear; as Allister Heath writes in the Telegraph (£)
Jeremy Hosking, a City financier and major Tory donor, has carried out private polling in a number of seats that shows “clear support” for a new party that would help achieve “what the electorate thought it would be getting”. Others are thinking carefully about similar options if May decides to keep us permanently in the customs union. A Vote Leave-style party could grab 30-35 per cent of the vote in swathes of the country, destroy the Tories and win seats even in a first past the post system.In these desperate times, my only hope is for the Eurozone economy to collapse before Corbyn comes to power.
I don’t wish for this outcome: Corbyn would seize power, with cataclysmic consequences. It would be infinitely better if the Tories could do what they do best, come to terms with Brexit, find a new language to sell capitalism and reinvent themselves, absorbing and civilising the new populism. The question is: do they have the guts to listen to the voters? Or do they have a political death wish?
16 comments:
Have you noticed that May's Government has been issuing "eye-catching initiatives" by the handful from Autumn Conference onwards - like a warplane scattering "chaff" to misdirect enemy missiles?
The Globalists/Establishment is determined to preserve the EU and seems prepared to sacrifice the Conservative Party in order to do it.
There is no clearer proof that the country is not a democracy when the clear result of a Referendum is overturned by a self-serving elite. How very "EU" of them.
Better the tories split and are destroyed and corbyn gets a short run than it continues as it is.
If the useless tories split then probably so will labour. They are equally useless. We need something new in this country that actually does something for the natives.
Take a look at the Leave Means Leave footage of their "Save Brexit" public meetings, it is clear that the CONservative party approach from the leave wing is pretty feeble. Ditto the Labour effort.
They might well have their hearts' in the right place, but they ain't going to get us what we want.
As I understand things, the Robbins/Frankenstein creation still lives, but only just, it has something around 10% or less support across the whole leave/remain gamut. However the Tory leavers are so inept, it is clear that they are (just like at the time of Maastricht) more interested in their shitty party than the welfare of the British nation.
But just watch that footage, and take note of two speakers and what they have to say.
The first, and obvious one is Nigel Farage, a genuine conservative, currently without a party to threaten anyone with. With a bit of luck and a fair wind, he will be in a position in March to "retain the ashes" of the UKIP and turn his standing ovations into a meaningful vote.
But keep watching and note that he is followed by a mountain of a man called Brendan Chilton. He is steeped in traditional Labour values, a working class conservative. He has a similar style of delivery to Nigel, he is tearing into the cartel, as he calls it, at the top of the Labour party. He points out that 70% of Labour constituencies voted to leave, that the representatives of those constituencies need to be reminded of this.
Both received standing ovations for their efforts, and both have something to say that really ought to be worrying the 10%.
A UKIP, led by these two is what is needed.
We don't need a Tommy Robinson/Pearson/Batten branded UKIP, I note that the new UKIP chairman is counselling against what are clearly Batten's inclinations.
In short, we need a popular party to vote for in order to get what we voted for in 2016, and what many/most of us have been trying to vote for since 1983, when the pro-democracy movement first realised that there was a cuckoo in the nest. Just think about this... since that year there has been a consistent majority that are against British involvement in that corporatist/fascist freak, the EC/EU!
There is populism and populism, when populist ideas become mainstream, rather than merely serve to create a victim group, we have something that is plausible and palpable on our hands.
Treason May's plans are pure shite. Laughable shite. A Minister for Stopping Suicide? Why? So nobody can escape the misery her treason will bring?
She truly needs to be publicly tried and executed for treason.
But for all that if she and they--Tory MPs--sell us out then let Corbyn ruin the lot. If we live through it and escape Marxist tyranny Jizz will end socialism in the UK once and for all.
Theresa May - the Zombie PM. Totters around stiffly muttering "Brino, Brino!".
Unless Mrs May is removed Chequers is not dead, and you better get used to it. I have even been warning since 26 Aug that Labour MPs would vote for Chequers to get the Remain they want and scupper the Tories at the same time. I thought Corbyn might be bright enough to see that, and maybe he still will.
The issue now is what do we do given that what I've been saying is true. So, will the Tory MPs put their letters in? So far they haven't, and what has changed? Only that what was obvious before is now in the MSM. Tory MPs are only here-for-the-beer, and they are in hiding hoping it will all go away.
The only hope is external pressure on the Tory party. That might come from pressure groups like Leave Means Leave, but votes are what the Tory hierarchy fear. There is already a moderate centre populist party - UKIP. Some of its policies may be seen as traditional Labour, some are nearer true Conservative, but it is usually ahead of the curve.
The problem with not supporting (actually, sneering at) your own nation is not that you get no nationalism, it is that you get someone else's nationalism. Worse, we get traitors like May, Rudd, Hammond, Clarke, Soubry, and co.
Corbyn would seize power.
In what fantasy world? Corbyn is the Hilary Clinton of politics - vastly over-confident and the darling of the media - mainly his own.
Any GE in the foreseeable future will result in a hung Parliament where, potentially, Corbyn would get a coalition majority but I very much doubt that and the opportunities for Leave parties - existing and proposed - would certainly muddy the result.
But a hung Parliament is arguably the 'best result' for the EU where the can-kicking can continue indefinitely and the EU continues to suck at the UK taxpayers teat - as they do right now.
The simplest and quickest way to a resolution is to STOP PAYING - NOW - this instant. Money is power and the EU are powerless without it. Little is said of the £39bn restitution and even less about the fact we're still on the hook for continued payments. Until someone starts threatening the flow we will never get anywhere.
Theresa May - the Zombie PM. Totters around stiffly muttering "Brino, Brino!". Discovered Joys
Brilliant!
"Unless Mrs May is removed Chequers is not dead, and you better get used to it. I have even been warning since 26 Aug that Labour MPs would vote for Chequers to get the Remain they want and scupper the Tories at the same time. I thought Corbyn might be bright enough to see that, and maybe he still will."
ZaNu has betrayed Brexit no doubt.
But remember--it is not in Jizza's interest to allow Blairite scum to sustain May in office.
Jizz's "brand" is degrading by the day. If the Fish Faced Cow continues to 2022 ZaNu's only credit points will be how bad BluLabour have fucked things up. That is already so and is a gift Jizz can't count on forever. People have already had time to think about his bullshit and find it wanting. In short he needs--desperately--a QUICK GE before it is too late for the People's Anti-semite and his gang. His best chance to get in is to try and bring her down NOW. So he will whip his gang to vote against. Some Bliarite trash will vote against his wishes. But lots of them so voting will split ZaNu. Labour MPs have no more moral fibre than Tories. They squark about Jizz's hatred of Jews but the only ones to jump ship are Frank Field etc and Woodcock a potential Blairite rival who they fitted up Kavanaugh-style with sex allegations. If Jizz whips them to vote Fish Face down, the vast majority will stay whipped in my opinion.
Which means it is still down to the Tory Party.
Mr Ecks, Good points, but because "Jizz's "brand" is degrading by the day" some of his Blairite non-supporters will be tempted to vote for the Remain they've always wanted (Chequers plus more concessions), and scupper the Tories, and thumb their noses at "Jizz" all at the same time. After all how many times can you be de-selected?
True Budgie. But if they are so full of kamikaze--or khazi more appropriately--spirit how come they talked about his jew-hatred and suck ups to jew haters--but not one resigned the whip. Only Woodcock did and that was cos of the obvious sex-stitch up of a potential leadership rival. They are neither brave nor moral. The number of 25 was talked about as "in talks " with the FFC. How many actually have the balls is another matter.
We shall see.
The Conservative and Labour parties look like two worn out boxers leaning on each other for support. If one falls down so will the other. At the last election May hung on because more voted against Cornyn than voted against May- very few voted for either of them.
So my prediction is that if the Tories split then Labour will too, in short order- and vice versa.
Hence a Corbyn govt., though possible, is not an inevitable result of a Tory split.
It would appear that two of the worst prime ministers in living memory came to power with out a GE. I think we should change our constitution to say that in the event of a new Premier there has to be a GE within 6 months.
I agree at the moment this would not help as if May went the last thing the Tories want is a GE. It might be what the country needs.
We obviously need a proper party to look after the sensible people who are conservative rather than Conservative.
One thing that does amuse me is that the DUP now have more influence than the LibDems.
Yes as things stand we are in deep trouble but we have survived worse. I look forward to the next GE I wonder how many MPs who are sitting in safe seats end up thrown out on their ears. If May can sort out the new constituencies in time Jezza will have to find a new seat, Labour will be restricted to a more reasonable share of the vote and I have no idea how that will be turn out but it should be interesting.
The Conservative and Unionist Party founded in 1834 by Benjamin Disraeli and dissolved under the premiership of John Major - when he handed the UK over to the EU in perpetuity.
With proud thanksgiving, a mother for her children,
England mourns for her dead across the sea.
Flesh of her flesh they were, spirit of her spirit,
Fallen in the cause of the free.
Solemn the drums thrill: Death august and royal
Sings sorrow up into immortal spheres.
There is music in the midst of desolation
And a glory that shines upon our tears.
They went with songs to the battle, they were young,
Straight of limb, true of eye, steady and aglow.
They were staunch to the end against odds uncounted,
They fell with their faces to the foe.
They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old:
Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.
At the going down of the sun and in the morning
We will remember them.
They mingle not with their laughing comrades again;
They sit no more at familiar tables of home;
They have no lot in our labour of the day-time;
They sleep beyond England's foam.
But where our desires are and our hopes profound,
Felt as a well-spring that is hidden from sight,
To the innermost heart of their own land they are known
As the stars are known to the Night;
As the stars that shall be bright when we are dust,
Moving in marches upon the heavenly plain,
As the stars that are starry in the time of our darkness,
To the end, to the end, they remain.
Steve
Post a Comment