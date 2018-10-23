I was amongst those who were willing to give Mrs May a fair chance. I didn't join the chorus of warning and disapproval when she took office. Even during her crass, awkward and unconvincing election campaign, when she threw away the Conservative's remaining strength, I gave her the benefit of the doubt. It was Nick Timothy's fault, we were told, and to my shame I was prepared to believe it. Let's give her a chance.
But of course anyone who has reached even a middling senior position knows the one job you can never take a chance on is the boss. There's no backstop, no one to watch them, no one to head-off the errors. But that's exactly what we did; we accepted as Prime Minister a woman wholly and utterly unsuited to the demands of the role at this most critical juncture of the nation's life. Now as she's entirely screwed Brexit, Tim Stanley in the Telegraph (£) catalogues with the crushing recrimination of hindsight our errors;
... what we’ll end up with is a Brexit shaped by both this woman’s remarkable strength of will and her catastrophic lack of political vision.
.. She sees life as a series of challenges to be overcome in order and by careful steps. Mrs May followed the EU’s route to Brexit, which seemed reasonable enough: first we talk money, then citizenship, then Northern Ireland, then trade. But the EU set a trap – the Irish border – and Mrs May walked straight into it
... Britain did sit down with the EU, did run with a complicated European game plan and it did get screwed. The fault for this lies directly with the Prime Minister.
... When Mrs May says that she’s delivering what the people want – as she reiterated in the House – then by any standard of our democratic tradition she is lying.
... The greatest tragedy of Mrs May’s leadership is that she has squeezed the vision out of Brexit.
... It’s a damning indictment of her colleagues for not having the courage to dump her – and of Mrs May, too, for not grasping her own limitations.
Will our grandchildren ever understand or forgive us for entrusting the nation's future to a woman so inept, so lacking in judgement, so devoid of emotional intelligence, so cerebrally unequipped and so entirely unsuited to the demands made of this great office of State? Will they forgive us for giving this destroyer of hope a chance? God forgive me, I was one of those that did.
The only people culpable for appointing Treason May as Prime Minister are Conservative MPs. No-one else had a vote.
Even when the vain-glorious woman called a completely unnecessary General Election (so she could steam-roller HER version of BREMAIN through the House), only the people of Maidenhead had a real say in the matter.
I voted Conservative in 2017, for the first time since Maastricht, to send a signal that I wanted Brexit delivered. It made no difference in my rock-solid Conservative seat. There was no UKIP candidate; I could have sat on my hands - but I voted for my Conservative MP ..... who is not Theresa May.
So, it's Conservative MPs who foisted her on us and Conservative MPs who have failed to remove her when she lost a perfectly decent majority and it has become blindingly obvious that she is simply not up to the job.
THEY are culpable. The rest of us, apart from 80,0000 people in Maidenhead, have had no say in the matter.
I hope many of them lose their seats as a result.
Tim Stanley's article is indeed excellent.
However, in politics as in life, things are rarely as disastrous as they seem or rarely as fantastic.
The outcome of the Brexit was always going to be the beginning of an agonising process (although perhaps not necessarily as agonising as this stupid stubborn lying woman has made it) and now things are probably not as crap as they seem.
We will at some point get out, and the whole damn' edifice will crash down anyway at some point in the medium future.
May's name will go in the book alongside Heath, Blair, Major in the appallingly bad, traitorous PMs hall of shame.
Olly Robbins will be sacked for financial malconduct from his expensive city firm.
And life will go on.
The Fish Faced Cow knew all along what she was about and was a traitor and a wrecker from Day one. No excuses for her Radders.
She was exactly as useless, arrogant, dictatorial and sly/deceitful at the Home Office. Which is where I first spotted that she was useless and destructive BluLabour shite.
I give you that she is deeply stupid. Her fuckwit tactics show that. Lying her fat arse off for two years, misjudging the election and then trying to pull the brazen "about-face/quick march to doom" Chequers farce shows depth of delusion and stupidity even few Prime Ministers can equal.
The last five of them have ALL been traitors and she is the worst of them with Bliar and Major as 2 and 3 (no)respectively.
Let Hell take her .
I agree - I was willing to give That Woman a chance (even though I thought other more 'Brexity' candidates would have been a better choice). But throughout this whole phony Brexit the choice of the PM, the direction of the 'negotiations', and the fact that That Woman has painted herself into a corner, are all down to the numbers of MPs that support the differing views, with no clear majority.
She did well (truly!) to get the legislation through so far... but she still needs to go if only to punish her Civil Service advisors and provide a turning point for the 'negotiations'.
I'd suggest setting out a new direction. A clean Brexit, no NI hard border, no divorce payment. rEU to propose trade deals and resolve exit payments *after we have left*.
May's first, and biggest, mistake was to talk money-first.
Once that issue was 'resolved' the EU sat back and started turning the thumb screws and there was nothing left for us to apply leverage with.
It's not too late to return to the issue of money though - although the media and .gov alike avoid the subject like the plague - and re-iterate the 'no deal, no money' status that May promoted quite avidly at the start.
We even have plans to extend payments should negotiations be 'delayed' for any reason! Even that issue could offer some leverage....
All the EU want from us is the funds to keep the can-kicking going - ostensibly to cover Italy's coming default, never mind Greece, Spain, Portugal et al.
Money talks - and says more than May ever could.
We aren't in talks with the EU - we've CAPITULATED to the EU ever since the issue of money was dropped and it's time someone stood up and reminded the EU that 'it's all about the money' and made it center stage again.
I agree she should never have allowed the money discussions to predate the rest of the negotiations, pathetic. But of course the money is not hers so spending it is not really painful. The consequences of failure in today's world are minimal. "Remember Admiral Byng", I would have the sign behind my desk as a timely reminder to those who squander the country's assets.
I never doubted her credentials Raedwald...
I have commented here and elsewhere that I told that git Gavin Barwell, who was until the last election, the Tory MP with the slimmest majority in the country, what a slag she was, when he came begging for my vote.
He stood on my doorstep and I gave him what for... Something I have never done before. I told him that I wouldn't vote for that cow, regardless of who the opposition was.
He told me that if I wanted a proper Brexit, I should vote for the blues, rather than the reds, and I said I was voting for "little Peter"... Who? he said... Peter Stavely the local UKIP candidate, because only UKIP wanted Brexit. He told me that he knew Mrs. May very well, indeed he has since become her chief advisor. He told me that she was honest, I told him that I didn't think so, and that the election was all about shutting out the Tory brexiteers and that I hoped that she lost.
Now, like you Raedwald, I am planning to leave this shithole (to (not) coin a phrase) for good.
Time to fight the good fight in Catalunya.
