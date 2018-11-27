May unlikely to survive Commons defeat

The Prime Minister's appearance in parliament yesterday confirmed as nothing else could that the Robbins Treaty will not get through a Commons vote on 11th December. From every side of the house, in refined parliamentary voices, our MPs said "Pish! We don't believe you" as Mrs May struggled to repeat in slightly different ways the same six lies on which she's depended since giving up on "No deal is better than a bad deal". This itself has gone the same way as "Strong and Stable" and others of Theresa's trite little maxims. She is set to tour the country for the next two weeks repeating those same six lies ad nauseum to anyone holding a microphone, and her supporters and Brandon Lewis' office have been sent off to conquer social media. I suspect they've all been instructed to publish six tweets in support of their doomed leader, but judging by their output, their hearts are not in it.
Conservative MPs have a finely tuned sense of survival, and by last night they had begun to realise that the game was up. Mrs May is unlikely to survive her coming Commons defeat on 11th December, and her supporters know it. Brandon Lewis, who will fall with Mrs May, has nothing to lose, but others including I suspect James Cleverly, just last week the most prominent of Mrs May's social media warriors, has suddenly gone very quiet. Other MPs have practised for eating-up their Christmas sprouts; some who can't quite bring themselves to repeat Mrs May's six lies have just done their homework by re-tweeting those that can. "What he said". Then running away with proof for the Whips.
Before that 'meaningful vote' on 11th December we have five days of Commons debate on the Robbins Treaty. The Lords have no vote, but the Commons will consider their views on the 12th. Then those protracted and complex amendments from earlier in the year kick in. As the Commons Library advises
a Minister of the Crown would be obliged to make a statement under s. 13(4) European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 no later than 21 calendar days thereafter. The Government then has seven sitting days within which to move motions in both Houses on the statement.The House is due to rise for Christmas on the 20th, returning on 7th January. The Chief Whip already has his timetable sketched out;
After Christmas things are equally tight. As the guide advises;
If, on 21 January 2019, no political agreement has been reached regarding the Withdrawal Agreement and/or the framework on the future relationship, a Minister of the Crown must make a written statement within five calendar days, as per s. 13(11) European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.Now two matters which are being trailled in the press. The first is the extent of the government's defeat, punted by those who believe that it is possible to be a little bit pregnant. If the majority against May is not over 100, they say, it's an invitation for her to ask the House to vote a second time, after she's made a purely cosmetic visit to Brussels to record some encouraging noises, but no actual changes to the WA, from the Commission.
This means a written statement as to the Government’s intentions must be made by Saturday 26 January at the very latest.
The motion must then be moved within a further five sitting days, meaning Parliament would be asked to debate the Government’s intended course of action no later than Monday 4 February.
The second is what is being billed as the TARP option; between the first and second votes, Hammond and Carney will co-ordinate a crash in Sterling and UK stocks, thus scaring MPs into agreeing the Robbins Treaty in the same way that US Congressmen were frightened into passing TARP on the second go.
I think both are unlikely. I think by the 12th, the Conservative Party will be looking for a new Leader - the May government will effectively have fallen. The question is whom will Her Majesty invite to form the next government - for Ministers are needed to get those key Brexit actions through.
Thoughts?
12 comments:
The planned "manufactured crash" by Remainers Hammond and Carney has been widely disseminated by social media. It's already factored into the narrative.
The sight of our own "Conservative" Government DELIBERATELY crashing the economy in order to force through a Treaty that transfers MORE power to the EU when we have voted to LEAVE should be enough to see the Party consigned to the dustbin of history.
Quite so Dee dee99, it is of a piece with their disgusting scurrilous decietful and treacherous conduct to date and so everybody believes it, so even if it were to happen accidentally in the unlikely event of it being a genuine fallout from the likely turbulence, everybody will think it is manufactured and tyhey'll just hate the tories even more.
May's lying and incompetence has finished the tories in their current form as a rather incompetent managerialist alternative to Labour. Time to reinvent themselves as a libertarian free market party party? I wouldn't hold my breath but there is an opening in the market for a party which is on the side of the working family as opposed to the city and the CBI.
It should be labour but they've sold their soul to the momentum cultural marxist scum and racist identitarians.
I guess we'll see
Two very good comments above.
I was going to suggest that following an engineered trashing of the £, it might well be a convenient moment to ask for the urgent assistance of the ECB and pass an emergency act. Perhaps in an affectionate nod to the "Federal Reserve Act" which was foisted on the Americans on 23rd December 1913, we could have an ECB Act passed by way of emergency, in which we adopt the € and are absorbed into the United States of Europe under a single currency.
This being why Oily Robbins has been so quiet while May touts her personal and party entrails around the country and before the Commons, which can finally be closed and turned into a museum.
Following this, there won't be any further need for a CONservative party, the EU will have ALL of our money and the city, the banks already have the ECB and the Federal Reserve...
In short, they will have cleaned up and done it right under our noses.
But then I always was a fantasist....
Opposition will be bought off with bribes, Knighthoods and sinecure jobs.
Faux dissent until we are irreversibly chained to the 4th Reich.
May’s duplicity would make Neville Chamberlain blush.
Like Anon above, I too think that May will get it through the house; the Tory Brexiteers with their plastic patriotism have already shown they have no real stomach for a fight -all 'mouth and no trousers' as Granny Dwarf would have said and the DUP will be brought (or 'bought') to heel.
And should it really look like the government will be defeated then May will find some way around either having or 'obeying' the 'Meaningful vote'.
Anon 08:32
Chamberlain also came back waving an ‘agreeement’ in the air and look how that turned out. History doesn’t repeat but it does rhyme. Even if she gets her ‘deal’ through Parliament, it won’t be the end of the matter. Brexit is a process not an event. Four months is a very long time in politics.
Trump is sticking his oar in, saying no trade deal with U.K. if this goes through. Not that I expect our Parliamentarians will take any notice, but if other countries also said no trade deal if this abomination goes through, the shifting sands under May’s feet may just tip things in our favour on 11th.
Rossa - Chamberlain was many things but he wasn't a traitor.
May is.
And all this could be short-circuited, if concerned Brits wake up and move all their savings and investments out of yUK and Europe to avoid the threat of a manufactured crash then bail-ins of their savings.
A run on the banks would concentrate the minds of politicians (of all stripes) wonderfully. Politicians playing with fire deserve to get burned.
May travelling the country with her "message". Didn't she try that one at her snap election? I seem to remember it went down like a cup of cold sick and she was less popular after than before.
However I have no confidence that the bastards in the HoC will stop this pile od steaming crap. The have been complicit in giving away our country to Brussells for 45 years. I do not see that changing now.
The only way I see them rejecting it is if they can engineer it into a full remain.
I too suspect that May's media offensive will firmly associate her with The Deal that will fail the Commons vote. The media offensive will turn out to be her farewell tour. She may still not want to let go of power but she will be ousted by one means or another.
I wouldn't be surprised if a 'caretaker' leader was be selected to get us past Independence Day. Perhaps David Davis - who will prepare for an orderly Clean Brexit first and then prepare for a Canada + (or similar)... and we will still have £39 billion to sweeten the negotiations.
“You have sat too long for any good you have been doing lately... Depart, I say; and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go!”
Oliver Cromwell.
