'No Brexit' becomes a choice

At the G20 Mrs May lined up with the various unelected Presidents of the EU behind their comfortable agreement, no doubt much to the satisfaction of the globalist establishment, as they continued their offensive against the People and Parliament of Britain. Yesterday was supposed to have been about international trade, and I was looking forward to someone explaining why remaining chained to the world's most protectionist trade block, which has sclerotic growth, a doomed currency union, and is being outperformed by thrusting, vibrant and free economies across the oceans, would be a good thing for the United Kingdom. It didn't happen, of course.
What did happen was a co-ordinated response between May's team and her EU allies.
First came Liam Fox on Sky, who urged voters to write to ther MPs saying they did not want to see either 'no deal' or 'no Brexit'. Whoaaa there! Where did that come from? Clearly it was not a mistake, for a little later Donald Tusk, an unelected official serving as one of the EU's several Presidents, said MPs will be faced with leaving the European Union without a deal or
cancelling Brexit altogether if they reject Theresa May's deal. There it is again. Brexit will be cancelled unless we do as we're told.
So in the past week the Axis forces of May's government and her EU allies have agreed a new attack option. If they don't get their way, they'll cancel the largest and most significant vote ever held in the United Kingdom.
Breaking
========
I've just caught the tail of a news report that Gove has today echoed the above - saying if MPs don't accept May's deal, Brexit could be 'called off'. Clearly this now has legs.
1 comment:
It is noticeable that as Gove has twisted and turned and changed his mind so many times in recent months, that he has made a lot of enemies, and is rapidly becoming subject to 'tumbleweed syndrome'.
Yet another junior minster resigned a few hours ago too! (A Mr Gallileo, an astrologer)...
How many more will escape will be down to their timing up to Black Tuesday!
Post a Comment