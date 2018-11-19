Throw out May's poisonous renegade deal

3. The European Court of Justice is decreed to be our highest court, governing the entire Agreement – Art. 4. stipulates that both citizens and resident companies can use it. Art 4.2 orders our courts to recognise this. “If the European Commission considers that the United Kingdom has failed to fulfil an obligation under the Treaties or under Part Four of this Agreement before the end of the transition period, the European Commission may, within 4 years after the end of the transition period, bring the matter before the Court of Justice of the European Union”. (Art. 87)
4. The jurisdiction of the ECJ will last until eight years after the end of the transition period. (Article 158).Even more tellingly, then read the government's rebuttals, rushed out to the Speccie over the weekend. They are feeble. So feeble, and rebutting so little, that rather than lessening the impact of the Speccie's fatal analysis, they actually underline its accuracy. Downing Street's own defence of the renegade deal is itself damning.
5. The UK will still be bound by any future changes to EU law in which it will have no say, not to mention having to comply with current law. (Article 6(2))
It is also being reported in the Sun that Martin Selmayr has delighted in the humiliation the poisonous deal would impose on the United Kingdom - the loss of Northern Ireland was the price the UK would pay for leaving, they report him saying.
For those who say this is not a war, pray tell me the difference?
And our Prime Minister is a Petain, an appeaser, waving the white flag and offering the enemy our abject surrender.
No, there is no way our nation and peoples can ever live with this treacherous treaty. Rejecting it, throwing it back at Selmayr and his corrupt cabal, will hurt our GDP but we must reject the idea that Brexit is just an economic process. It is not. It is about our nation, our freedom, our constitution (unwritten) our laws and our way of life. And I'm not about to surrender ANY of those.
When I read it, it seemed to me that May asked Merkel and Macron to dream up their wildest fantasies, then had OR write them down.
If we sign the deal we cease to be a country. We become the first State of the new EU, exactly like California or Texas in the USA, except they have a right to set their own State taxes and have a representation in the Federal Government. We can't even do those basic things.
If the BBC were indeed a State Broadcaster it would be pointing this out to the citizens, but with the BBC the opposite is true.
How a Prime Minister thinks her job is to do this is unbelievable. It is no exaggeration to say that this is treason
I wish I had faith that CONservative MPs will reject this abject surrender and rid us of this Quisling.
Sadly, I don't. Their priorities are Self, Party, Country. And a large proportion of them WANT us to remain in the EU - humiliated, powerless and trapped in perpetuity.
How any Prime Minister could set out to betray their nation like this is beyond me.
"And our Prime Minister is a Petain, an appeaser, waving the white flag and offering the enemy our abject surrender."
Just the latest in the long list of Tory appeasers; Chamberlain, Heath, Major, Cameron, May.
For what it's worth I have written twice to my MP and signed the petition to leave immediately without further ado.
My gut feeling is that this abomination will not get through parliament, but what happens then is unknown.
My guess would be an article 50 extension will be forced on the UK (spun as graciously conceded to the UK) as they are desperate to avoid a no-deal, which May will obviously accept.
Abd then six months down the line the whole lot will come back again like fucking groundhog day, until May is defenestrated, either metaphorically, or ideally, literally; rinse and repeat until the Tories manage to find themselves a leader with balls (metaphorically and probably literally).
What little information there is has been obscured in a fog of media speculation about contending personalities. The confusion benefits the EU and, I conjecture, has been deliberately engendered by its agents. The obfuscation is so complete that it can only exist through deliberate policy.
In contrast, the engaging podcast "The Worst horrors inside Hotel California", by Professor Prins at the Briefings for Brexit website, provides much information and expert analysis. The news is very bad indeed, alas.
If what Jeff Taylor reports, from a Times report, is true then the police must be instructed to investigate and prosecute those involved:
It's possible that a clean Brexit might adversely affect our GDP briefly, but the chances are that our GDP will then increase rather more later as WTO rules are extended to more countries.
And this, I expect, is why the EU is so keen on 'a level playing field' and is trying to fit us with shackles and handcuffs to prevent us showing the rEU up as a protectionist con for big business and Commission clerks.
*If* That Woman manages to agree the current deal *and* get it through Parliament I predict that it won't last. It will be such a raw 'deal' that new political parties will arise to defeat it.
How much is it possible to loathe the useless tories without resorting to smashing things up?
They are the worst sort of bastards. I do not believe a word that any of them say. I'll bet that they wave this pile of shite through with the help of half the scum party and all the limpdums and SNP.
Bastards!!!!
May cannot be separated from the draft agreement. She believes in it; she is defending it to the death; she is one of the EU's people. She knows too she is inextricably bound with it because if it goes she goes.
So she must be removed now, no delay. The weak and spineless MPs who have not put in a letter to Sir Graham Brady, such as those like Dominic Raab who say they oppose the document but say they still support the PM are a disgrace and are a serious part of the problem. John Redwood too as far as I can gauge who will not say if he has sent a letter. Party comes before the country with people like that. And anyone who supports the document is a traitor.
There's a Godwin's Law style video comparing Guy Verhostadt to a certain Austrian gent - it uses a speech in the EU parliament:
"And that is the real problem colleagues , why there is such a problem colleagues because member states are reluctant to transfer new sovereignty and powers to the European Union and we all know that the only way out of this crisis is new transfer of powers to the European Union"
delivered in a shouty handwaving fashion with I daresay a few drops of saliva - some might call it impassioned....
It rather looks as if Mr. (Herr?) Verhofstadt would like to dispatch EU security forces to Western Region 1(b) and his colleagues on site are doing what they can to suppress the revolt.
Astonishingly The Sunday Times reports over the weekend that No10 has schemed overtly trying to crash the UK's financial markets to inflict pain on leave - and has tasked The Army putting troops on the streets in the event that "No Deal" has a kick-off element....
what a mess....
What possible use could Germany have for one million low-IQ men of fighting age?
Required reading also - Scruton on the Nation State
https://lawyersforbritain.org/legal-advice-to-the-cabinet-on-the-northern-irish-backstop
And QC Martin Howe on how May's agreement is in reality our terms of submission, which could lock us into the EU for ever. With even less say.
Pass these on far and wide...
This whole thing makes me feel sick. Mrs May is being propped up because she is a woman, because she is so steely & determined in face of the EU - BUT she is using those talents against us, her country, her party, instead of for us.
She is finished no matter what now and if the Tories don't get us out of this mess by dumping her and electing a Brexiteer to get us out, they are finished too. The lies and deception are unbelievable - she has the brass neck to preach to the nation that this disastrous deal is what we voted for, that black is white, in spite of it being plain to see she is selling us to the enemy - I say selling, in reality it is giving because we get nothing in return. I cannot stomach watching or listening to her anymore, I cannot believe the treachery of this vicar's daughter who apparently loves her country but is willing to toss it away and cling onto her office even though apart from stamina has no talent to bring to the job.
Re the suggestion by "Discovered Joys" of new political parties, I'd like to think he was right - but history is not encouraging. The mass of English voters have always seemed to me frankly supine and/or indifferent to their fate. Every so often they dump either Labour or the Tories in favour of the other lot, but more in the sense of a change for its won sake - as if it were some sort of game - than out of deep-rooted conviction. At the moment, May's Withdrawal Document is so utterly shockingly bad, as RW has summarised, that one would think any right-minded populace might have m,arched on Downing Street equipped with pitchforks and tumbrils. In reality, informed observers speculate about whether it might actually get through and bind us hand & foot to Brussels in an act of terminal, humiliating surrender.
Attempts at forming new political parties have failed: the SDP had high profile folk, and it crashed; UKIP gained 12.6% of the vote in 2015, for one seat - stymied by our electoral system, arranged so as to make it all but impossible for newcomers to get anywhere...
I don't know what the answer is. I don't know how to stir the somnolent TV-addled Brits into the sort of fury that May eminently deserves.
Many thanks for the links
Anon 10.36 I'm pretty sure you're using 'shorthand' - there's no difference in IQ between migrants in Germany and Germans the same age - if anything the migrants will have as a population cohort a marginally higher IQ than the natives as they're the ones who've succeeded in overcoming many daunting obstacles to get there.
I'm assuming you mean unskilled, uneducated and possibly credulous, facing challenges in adapting to German cultural norms, sort of thing.
And yes, they're also physically fit and of fighting age. So I take your point.
For one moment, Mr John Miller, your reference to OR had me concerned until I realised you mean Oily "Goebells" Robbins. This OR believes, like millions of others, we are being punished and tormented by the deep state and the likes of the ghastly remainer May in cahoots with the 4th Reich servile EUSSR. Punished for daring to vote leave.
That Verhoftstadt video is still up on Twitter
Google are though scampering around determinedly deleting from YouTube - I am on the naughty step.
