We need to leave May in office until .....

When the Conservatives fight the next election, we need to do so under a new Leader. That much is absolutely clear; Mrs May is finished.
We also need to ensure we either leave the EU next March either with no deal, or a deal very different to the May-Robbins capitulation. So the first job is to ensure May's travesty is defeated in Parliament.
The Win situation would be the Neutron Bomb option - defeating the Robbins Treaty but keeping May in office to sort out the chaos and disruption that could have been avoided had she prepared contingency plans in time or sought a deal that the people of Britain could accept. Since May has been responsible for the screw-up, it's only right she should be in office when it all goes down.
But as events of the last week have proven, outcomes are impossible to predict. Even in Brussels where they were discreetly chilling the champagne yesterday to celebrate Britain's humiliation, they're not now so sure.
There are few Conservative party members and fewer Conservative MPs that have confidence in Mrs May, but don't discount the Doenitz Vanity*. Even as the Third Reich was collapsing in ruin and defeat, just days before her unconditional surrender, ambitious functionaries were still seeking appointment to government and ministerial posts. Better to have been a minister for 48 hours, they reckoned, then never to have been a minister at all.
You can be sure that there are enough Conservative MPs who think the same way to ensure she can fill her Cabinet table.
*With the Daily Mail taking the role of the Völkischer Beobachter if this morning's edition is a guide ...
Treason May is behaving like a Dictator. We voted to LEAVE and TAKE BACK CONTROL; her stitch-up doesn't do that. What on earth gives her the right to impose vassalage on this country because it's what SHE wants?
She's been given plenty of opportunity and encouragement to change tack, but she won't. She's secretive, duplicitous, mendacious and entirely untrustworthy.
If this stitch-up goes through, it won't matter who the next Conservative Leader is, the Party will be severely punished for its betrayal.
She must be forced out now.
