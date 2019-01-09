Designer primrose vests and obscene imprecations

There is a new suggestion going the rounds from the Remainers - that they should stage a Remainer 'General Strike' in the event of Brexit happening. The chaos, of course, would be appalling.
Schools and universities would be short-staffed as teachers would leave their posts to enjoy a strike day, some in London no doubt headed to Borough Market for a day of browsing and grazing. But Borough Market, like much of Hoxton and Spitalfields, would have come to a halt. The artisanal yoghurt-makers would be striking, as would the sour-dough bakers and vegan-rennet Islington cheese-makers. The Feng Shui carrot stall would be deserted, the hipster porridge and Quinoa bars empty and dark, and the cute bistrot start-up using roofer's nailbags as plates forlorn.
In Farringdon, Exeter Market would be empty. The app design studios, the organic health workshop in which Guardian hacks have their feet nibbled by fish to the sounds of whalesong, the myriad colour consultancies and the interior design practices they serve all dark. Only St John, the coarse eaterie feeding ruddy Leavers with offal, would remain open.
Across London traffic would flow freely as TfL's traffic consultants took a strike day. Black cabs would enjoy a near monopoly - Remainers preferring Uber - with drivers explaining the perils of Qualified Majority Voting to imprisoned fares. The trains would be blissfully empty, and best of all the streets clear and safe from the swarms of lycra vermin on their £3k death machines.
The BBC would broadcast Ealing comedies and 1950s war films non-stop as eight out of ten staff would not have turned up. James O'Brien (Ampleforth, LSE) would be lunching with David Dimbleby (Charterhouse, Oxford, Bullingdon Club) and Adam Boulton (Westminster, Christ Church, Oxford) at Le Gavroche whilst assistants covered their shows.
And outside Parliament, a score of Remainers in plastic vests specially designed in pastel and primrose shades by Stella McCartney would howl vile and obscene imprecations at SPADs and researchers they mistook for MPs.
What's not to like?
That sums up Greater London with an alarming degree of accuracy. An area of Britain totally isolated from the rest of Britain with privileges that the rest of the (real) country get rightly angry about.
If anyone reading this watched "Brexit - an uncivil war" you will have noticed the point in the remainer focus group meeting where the woman from the north stood up and got visibly angry with the southerners and the remain leader suddenly saw the light - "this hasn't just started; it started 20 years ago". We have always lived in a divided country its just that those divisions are laid bare now. Sadly, I don't think this situation is fixable because those with the vested interests will have no interest at all in ceding any wealth or power to the provinces. And that is a "cross-party" statement.
And 500 or so posturing anti-democrats would, presumably, stay away from Parliament to demonstrate their disgust. Shame it wouldn't be permanently.
