There's no better reason than this for a Clean Brexit

"Something Biblical is approaching"That from Zerohedge. And from Matthew Lynn in the Telegraph, 'The next Eurozone crisis has already started'
2019 has started more calmly after a very volatile year-end in the markets. Focus has been on the trade deal between China and the US and the words of the central bankers, most notably those of Jay Powell. However, this is all just a distraction, a side-show. The market volatility was only the first sign of an approaching global economic crisis, as we warned in December 2017.
As the recent PMI figures across the globe show, a global downturn has started and the world is utterly unprepared for it. The global imbalances that have been growing for years cannot lead to anything else than a global crisis . However, there are different paths the crisis could take.
Here, we present three scenarios that the global economy is likely to follow, when the global downturn morphs into something much more sinister.
We’ll start with the most likely scenario: Global Depression.
The numbers coming out of all its main economies, from Germany to France, Italy and Spain, are relentlessly bad. What does that mean? Far from winding up quantitative easing, the European Central Bank will be forced to step in with emergency measures to rescue a failing economy – but it may well prove too little, too late.It's becoming increasingly clear that May's deal is like nothing more than clutching tightly to a man just about to jump off a bridge, whilst the EU is of course keen to pocket Britain's £39bn as rapidly as possible and ensure we go down in the Brussels Götterdämmerung.
It would be a short-sighted and foolish government indeed who would want to lock the nation into a restrictive, destructive and harmful treaty at such a time. Britain is better placed by far to weather the coming storm alone and unencumbered, with our resources in the bank and trading on WTO terms. Those global corporates of the CBI and ERT that May is working so hard to please will be critically injured and many may not survive - so why shackle the people of Britain to their failure?
One thing is certain.The world economy that emerges with shredded sails and fractured spars from the storm will not be the same as today. Now is therefore actually the least favourable time for the world's fifth largest economy to seek to lock itself into trade deals. Germany is effectively a monoculture, the entire nation and economy geared to late 20th century metal bashing. It is at great risk from the downturn.
The fight for a Clean Brexit is a fight to free us to take advantage of the post-crisis world - a world of AI, of managed worldwide migration flows, a world in which Internationalism justly defeats Globalism. With a Clean Brexit, and when the seas are calming after the storm, Britain stands poised to rise from the wind-piled spume around our Isle cleansed and renewed.
For the nation's good, May's treaty must fall and we must leave the EU on clean terms.
entire nation and economy geared to late 20th century metal bashing.
To a degree, yes, but it is an ever increasing lesser degree. We should also not forget that Germany GmbH had an 11 billion euro surplus this last year and a 'zero' budget. Yes those figures will be lightly cooked but still 'blue' inside.
Good Morning,
I would also draw your attention to the China risk, on Zerohedge, Black Swan.. which is even more scary if you add to their analysis that an economic collapse in China will become a political crisis. As we all know, when a totalitarian regime starts to lose control at home, they manufacture national a conflict with somebody else....
Steady as she goes then, the Tory government hasn't emerged from the last world financial crisis yet.
Must find a new word for "austerity" though.
I like the new blog background Raedwald.
Now take the bloody deal!
But any part of the eurozone is just a zone within a zone.
So what's the future of Teeside within the Sterling zone? Or Detroit within the dollar zone?
Whatever, Parliament is supreme, so, barring a GE, it will be whatever it decides, and no deal is not acceptable to it.
We will be permanently shackled to europe because of May’s treachery and our MP’s naked self interest.
Vote after vote in Parliament until we deliver the result that the EU wants.
Then a wait of years, maybe a decade before we are finally allowed to leave.
BRINO not BREXIT is what we will get.
Talk of the U.K.somehow being in a position to weather the coming storm is wishful thinking from a bunker in Austria
We will go down chained to a sinking corpse while May and her cronies paddle away.
Anon 9.31 I may be in Austria but my assets are in the UK; I'm betting that the UK will ride out the storm better than anywhere else in Europe. I could of course be wrong ..
"The euro will be dead and buried by Christmas 2012" - Nigel Farage.
@Jack Ketch: don’t you kid yourself. That German “surplus” is nothing more than vendor financing through the Euro’s Target 2 system. They are in deep shit - they are never going to be paid back the trillion Euros imbalance they have built up. Their mercantilism is going to be their ruin.
You are right about it not just being metal bashing though. They also make basic chemicals very expensively, protected behind the EU tariff wall.
Raedwald @ 09:38
We might well be in a position to ride out the storm , but not in our current servile position engineered
by May , her cronies and the europhiles currently infesting Westminster , the media and the civil service.
There a forces determined that we will NEVER leave in any meaningful way and new legal instruments seem to
be concocted every day. I am waiting for that vile puppet Gina Miller to pop up again soon.
MPs can be bought.
The DUP can be bought.
Phillibustering on a scale not seen before.
Woe to the vanquished.
The Crash has been coming a long long time as political scum sign ever larger cheques without resources and pursue ever stupider and more destructive policies.
The EU is a big part of the scummy mess but it is worldwide. All the big players are increasingly socialist shitheads. US Deep State/Fed , the Chicoms, ESpew--all enemies of freedom and free markets. All riding for a dinosaur like fall of their own making. Now is the time to be a small flexible mammal who can survive.
As for Teesside, are you aware that the largest employer there is the University ?
Don Cox
And all of this, is because these deadbeats, who make nothing, think nothing, add nothing, contribute nothing, take everything... want to control the people that do everything... be they workers, artists, inventors (not scientists), or original thinkers or money men of some kind...
Talk about killing the goose that lays the golden egg.
