More than ever, voters need a Power of Recall

The first eleven movements in a long-building political reshuffle of bums on green benches are in - but don't imagine that will be the end of it. Like a little clump of cells flobbling under the microscope, our political class will continue to realign themselves into what they imagine are the groupings to which voters will adhere. As Allister Heath puts it in the Telegraph
Logically, we would end up with four groupings: a pro-capitalist, libertarian Eurosceptic party, an economically Left-wing but socially conservative Eurosceptic party, a pro-EU social democratic party and a neo-communist party.Apart of course from the SNP and the Irish, who have issues of their own right now.
The prime problem for voters, who generally but not always vote for parties and manifestos in general elections, is that they're left with a cuckoo in the nest. However noble and virtuous a shape-changing MP may believe themselves to be, you can be sure that many of their voters think it would be more virtuous if they didn't squat in the constituency on false pretences - and for the current eleven turners, that means squat until 2022.
Labour have already voiced support for a constituency Power of Recall and it's time for the Conservatives to add their support. The motion should be very simple, and universal:-
"The electors of Broxtowe no longer have confidence that Anne Mary Soubry can adequately represent their interests in Parliament"As for the threshold - I have no fixed figure in mind. There must be a precursor trigger, and the hurdle to dismiss an MP should be sufficiently high as to deter vexatious attempts, but not so high that the number who voted for them in the GE cannot later vote them out.
Let's see a government Bill for this - now.
We are now well into one of England/Scotland/Wales/Ireland's periodic political re-alignments of every hundred years or so and it is amusing to read accounts of all this in foreign newspapers - we've all gone insane etc and crowing at our well merited demise. Well once we have rid ourselves of the rotting corpse of the EU: boy-oh-boy are they going to be in for a shock.
This being England of course in the end it is all about snobbery - and ever so slightly ridiculous.
