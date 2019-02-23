Are we there yet?

No, I can't claim to have a clue to what's happening with Brexit. This is perhaps a 'wisdom of crowds' job, with all your views, from the blissfully optimistic to the darkest gloom of the Cassandras, to help give us an idea of where the median lies.
A. Leave on 29th March with a deal
Something spectacular must happen to make this a reality; the House has made it clear it will not agree a deal with the backstop. Either 'boomer' Cox wrangles a legally binding codicil to change its mind or MPs take fright and act like mice
B. Leave on 29th March with no deal
Dream option for many Leavers, and increasingly the public, who are fed up with Brexit and importantly fed up with Brussels and becoming more hostile. But unlikely. The Deep State hate this option - it weakens them. Consequently the DS and their dags in public life will do all they can to prevent this happening.
C. Ditto options but end of June
Any Brexit delay beyond June will mean EP elections in May in the UK. The EU certainly don't want UK MEPs back in July, and as Farage's BrexitCorp with 100,000 volunteer candidates will probably sweep the board (For Euro elections it would get about 70% of normal Tory votes, I'd guess - but only for the EP election) neither Conservatives or Labour want the humiliation. This is my guess - we'll go at end June. Regretfully with some mashed together deal.
D. Article 50 extended beyond June
This will mean UK MEPs in the new plenum - which no-one wants. Since any extension to Article 50 is entirely in the hands of the EU to grant (other than a total withdrawal - which we can do unilaterally before 29th March, but which would kill the Conservative Party stone dead within 24 hours) it's probably unlikely.
8 comments:
A. Europe may still buckle, the fear in the national capitals is becoming palpable.
They are beginning to realise the UK is willing to pay a high price to leave and their citizens are not willing to pay such a price to punish us.
Low but possible, the problem is that they are out of time to take the actions a reasonable deal required.
B. Still the most likely outcome
C. Any extension requires a payment, and it's going to have to be convincing to get £350mn per day out of the HoC
D. As you say, it's just too complicated.
I'll opt for B. Mainly because of May's ineptitude and incompetence, but also because of the EU's intransigence. They simply will not, nay cannot, give us any kind of decent deal.
I still think May will get her deal through; maybe with some 23:59:58 concession from the EU leaders (although why they should is beyond me).
@jack
Will you be volunteering to join the border police in Ireland?
I wonder how long till the the first lot of them start being bombed?
I suspect that the deep state likes no deal more than it lets on, it just doesn't want to be seen to support the idea, just in case government ineptitude causes too much of an upheaval during April.
Think of all the new "grind down the plebs" government initiatives that they can spend said plebs money on?
A bottomless pit.
DisMay is not a negotiator or deal-maker, and she is a remainer as proved by the deplorable BRINO document. The EU cannot countenance any special deal. So it is a deadlock.
Impossible to logically choose any of the four options, I still believe there is some more can-kicking to be done so I will choose the option that destroys the Conmen party and elects a bunch of populists to create havoc within the EU-Option D.
A more likely scenario is a last minute 30-hour negotiation where DisMay surrenders and signs up to the EU again. Not kidding.
While this farce has acted out President Trump has defeated DAESH, reduced unemployment and foodstamp use, has the economy running at full capacity, nearly concluded a trade deal with China and cooled N.Koreas jets all while fighting a successful rearguard at home trying to delegitimise his presidency (hatched by some screwballs in yUK). DisMay is a do-nothing disgrace.
I find it absolutely extraordinarily that people jump to use the threat of violence as an excuse for stopping BREXIT.
The utter intransigence of the EU in refusing to discuss a trade deal before we leave is the cause of all the uncertainty & doubt that exists about our future relationship. But that relationship will be between friendly allied states not enemies. Can it possibly be on any other basis? Will the rude arrogant & aggressive attitudes of Verhofstad Barnier Junkers & the rest (including Varadkar & Coveney) continue for one second after 29 March? Otherwise the EU are essentially declaring war on a neighbouring friendly state.
I pray that BREXIT does happen on 29 March whether we “crash” “stumble” out or just “accidentally “ leave.
The consequences of everyone having to instantly act like grown ups to avoid a complete catastrophe on both sides will be profound. Are there any grown ups still around - let alone any statesmen?
Regretfully, I think she will get a deal (A) but we will leave at the end of June (C) since it is impossible to get legislation through both Houses by end March.
A combination of soft-Remainer, soft-Brexiters and anti-democrats in Parliament will block a No Deal departure, thereby demonstrating once again the the country consists of lions led by donkeys.
The CON Party will come to regret allowing Treason May to become, and remain, Prime Minister when her incompetence and unsuitability for the role is so obvious.
Post a Comment