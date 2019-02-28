Theresa May's legacy will be the destruction of the Conservative Party

Prime Ministers are famously focused on their legacy. The illusions of control they enjoy in office inevitably blind them to the reality that all political careers end in failure, and that their legacy is one factor not under their command. Bloody Blair is remembered now only for duping the nation into his dodgy war in Iraq, the dilettante Cameron for losing the referendum, clumsy Gordon for his fiscal incompetence, the sordid Major (and Slugger Prescott both) for improper coitus. Though Prescott has a punch to offset his lustful coupling and Major the Cones Hotline.
I've no idea what Theresa May imagined her political legacy would be, but it's now looking almost certain that she'll be remembered as the PM that destroyed the Conservative Party.
More than 70% of ordinary party members such as myself are Leave supporters. And actually much more than supporters - most of us are Leave activists. If May, as now looks increasingly likely, fails to deliver a Real Brexit, too many of us will be unable to support the party at the next election. There is no other party for us; Batten's Muslim-baiters are unconscionable and Farage, though a sterling chap, values Brexit above Democracy - and I can't help.
The next General Election after May's Brexit failure will finish the Conservative Party. She will have gone, clutching at the flotsam of an undistinguished career, and remembered only for her betrayal of her nation's democratic traditions and of her party.
With that failure will come Corby's Marxists. Trident will be decommissioned, our UN seat surrendered to the EU and England's hills covered in windmills. Defence spending will he halved and what remains of the economy devastated. It's about time the youngsters had a taste of what we've fought to hold at bay - perhaps each generation needs to see Socialism in action to believe its malignity.
Edit - Update
==========
At last - something about which almost everyone can agree. Those who think the government are crap over Brexit is up about 80%, whilst those who think the government aren't crap are down to about 15%, with about 5% 'don't knows'.
28 comments:
"Batten's Muslim-baiters are unconscionable"
I'd rather they weren't the best option, but if his is the only party that respects my vote, he's going to get it.
Why do you say that Farage prefers Brexit to Democracy?
James Strong
James - the way he's constituted BrexitCorp, a quasi-party owned by its large shareholders that excludes volunteers and activists (there's still no confirmation that it has actual 'members') from any say in management or policy; no NEC, but a 'board of directors' appointed by the 'Leader'.
Fine as a repository for a protest vote I suppose so long as there's no danger of them actually gaining power.
"Batten's Muslim-baiters" Really Radders? Perhaps Islam Realists then, because the demographics are going to count, that is unless you cannot see that given time we'll end up with a Caliphate in Britain unless we do something about it, but to you its "unconscionable" Maybe you'll get to enjoy the vibrant culture of 7th century barbarity?
UKIP want to leave the EU, currently the only party that does, and if you actually really want to leave it then you should be voting for it. But no, you'd rather not vote for the naughty boys from the wrong side of the tracks because you tories have "standards" apparently. Good grief!
I suppose we will have to give up our seat at the UN and hand it over to the EU.
The German Finance Minister asked France to do that in November last year and received an immediate rebuff.
So while talking the globalist talk, even Macron couldn't give up the prestige of helping shape the future.
Some are sure to pout about it, however by that time we'll be well crushed and compliant to the wishes of the elite.
The pro-EU Establishment obvious thinks it can get away with trashing our democracy and betraying the 17.4 million who voted for independence; and then bribe, threaten and bully us into trooping into the polling booths to vote CONservatives for fear of the alternative.
I hope the British people are better than that. They have witnessed the most disgraceful "dictatorship of the Elite" with the Prime Minister, Civil Service and Mother of Parliaments doing everything in their power to deny the British people what they voted for: the right for their own Parliament to govern the country and be accountable to the governed.
My vote will go to, in this order:
The Brexit Party - or whatever replaces it
UKIP - despite the Muslim-baiting
A genuine, Brexit-supporting Independent
The CON Party is dead to me.
May has already said (for what any of her utterances are worth) that she will not lead the party into the next GE. My money is on Javid being the next leader and the Great British sheeples voting for him in droves, the way Americans did for Obama....'heal the nation' and all that guff. After Brexshite goes down in whatever form the Tories will do what they always do , put party before nation, and 'let bygones' and 'come together for the good of the nation' and Javid will be their choice.
"Farage, though a sterling chap, values Brexit above Democracy "
Surely honouring "brexit" is the definition of support for democracy?
Nigel's distrust of party democracy is borne entirely out of his experience with UKIP, he was never allowed to actually lead, however, it was his belief in democracy that caused that situation to arise.
When he was setting UKIP up in the first place, he had quite a battle with the likes of Batten and Sked who did not believe in contesting elections, they just wanted it to be a pressure group, indeed there was a massive battle over whether to contest the EP elections at all. Farage argued that the only way to get the "remainers" to take notice was to threaten their fat arses that were so comfortable on those green leather benches.
It is the bitter experience of democratising the whole of UKIP that has led to his belief that the party itself should be more like a mixture of the two concepts. You set up a structure with a firm, unwavering intention.
In the case of UKIP that meant, the aim was to campaign for a referendum to leave the EU.
What the oh so democratic UKIP did was to develop policies and a cabinet and be a sort of pretend government, the actual point of UKIP was lost along the way, in exchange for constant infighting. It is absolutely amazing just how successful it ended up being.
His Brexit Party is modelled on the arguably more successful Referendum Party...
Of course when the party leader/owner unfortunately dies before the objective has been met, the party folds. It is clear though that that party would have been the more successful had Jammy not expired at the wrong moment.
Believing in the concept of citizen triggered binding direct democracy is where Nigel stands, it is where I stand too. i.e. There is a desire for a particular democratic test, and you set up a powerful corporate structure to campaign for it, you do not waver. When that objective has been achieved you go back to what you were doing beforehand.
The idea is not to have a need to squat on a sweaty leather seat at the taxpayer's expense by way of reward for telling electors that you will do what they want, whilst knowing yourself so well that all you want is a reward for hoodwinking voters into paying for your lifestyle.
I predict that once the betrayal has unfolded completely, Nigel will leave for America, and we will never hear from him again.
And do you know what...?
We don't deserve him, we will have lost probably the finest campaign leader since Churchill and his wartime leadership.
Alternatively lend your vote to UKIP or Farage until a proper Brexit is achieved, and then switch back to a revived Labour or Conservative party.
I doubt that, even now, UKIP or Farage would win enough seats to form a majority - but they might win enough seats to reshape the Parlimentary aversion to Brexit. Plus it would shatter the cosy 'buggins turn nature' of having only two main parties and revive their attention to the electorate.
right writes - thankyou for that; the best concise summary I've seen of the background, and makes many things clear.
I am second-to-none in my personal admiration for Nigel, and deeply conscious of the cost to him of this consuming commitment.
Do you know if Corbyn closed Eton it might be worth it. Too much privelidge is bad for the individual and the country.
More realistically I wonder if May will stand and lose her seat, she might understand that legacy. I agree if the Tories get 70 seats they will be doing well, they will keep their remain seats with remain MPs but lose the rest. They will also lose because activists will not get out the vote. Labour will suffer, but not as much as they are not in power, they will get in, wreck the joint and then we will see who climbs out of the wreckage....
Ketch--what is left of the FBPE remainiac rump have some very bad times coming.
Radders--you are right about the Tories but beyond stupid with your blulabour Islam-sucking. A small amount of remedial reading about the Religion of Peace should be enough but your arrogance and stupidity is too great to be defeated. UKIP would get us the Brexit we want if you voted in a GE ONE TIME. But no--your sanctimonious pseudo-leftist virtue signalling cockrot is more important to you--cause Franco--blah,blah etc.
If the Bitch gets her shite through the plan is the EU piss on us for 5 years and then we crawl back to them. The stupid BluLabour cunt doesn't understand ordinary psychology let alone British psychology. And all the time the globo-elite --of which the EU is a part--will be trying to flop ordinary folk lower than whaleshit using eco-freakery as with Macron. And Britain will be pissed on even more so.
So no --the WA won't stick. We could be rid of it very quickly via UKIP.
Oh and Jizza has pissed on his own gang of shite with his Brexit treason. But of course--in the non-biased world of Radders--Labour voters are too tribal and stupid to no longer vote for a traitor like Jizz. Islamo clit-cutters, stabbers and bombers must be respected but his own countrymen can be dismissed.
Well they won't be switching the vote to the fucking Tories that is for sure. And most of the UK doesn't give a shite for migrant takeover. Which is the reason--his new imported voting force--that Jizz and his Bliarite handlers think they can piss on the vey white working class that founded Labour. UKIP will profit from their votes.
I don't suppose Mr Ecks could actually be Roger Melly in disguise?
I think we should be told.
Ecky, dear oh dear.
You won. And you'll get Britain's first Muslim PM as a result by the looks of it, as Jack said.
Right Writes--Since we are trading insults-Is Nige going to take you with him to the USA--which should it lose Trump will be no better off than the UK--to use as a footstool?
All right lets talk sense. UKIP/Farage in-fighting is and always was foolish. Farage vs North vs --whatever-- too many ego men. For the sake of sense and not being fucked by globalist evil Farage/UKIP/ For Britain should reach some kind of deal not to split the vote. And if needs be endorse voting for the other where their own party is less viable. Farage will go better in the South than Batten and vice versa in the North. The important thing is that being against our general enemies is better than politicking and fighting each other. Who cares about the bad blood in UKIP's history. All politics is the same but lets not be fools enough to be unable to co-operate. Our enemies manage it enough.
Still going on about this fictional "betrayal" fury, and "real" Brexit, Raedwald?
This is how it is for many Leave voters:
A Leave supporter cannot remember if he is actually against Britain’s EU membership or if he just says he is to wind up Remainers.
Electrical contractor Stephen Malley thinks he voted Brexit, although his first clear memory around the referendum is claiming he did to irritate some arsehole Remain voters in a pub.
He said: “Certainly I don’t give a toss about the EU, and never did. But I’m addicted to the outraged reactions I get when I say I voted Brexit.
“Thing is, I don’t want everyone losing their jobs. The weak pound’s done me no favours. Signing trade deals with Cambodia or wherever’s fuck all to me.
“But ‘taking back control’ sounds tough like the tagline to a Jason Statham film and ‘you lost, get over it’ is something I rarely get to say as a Coventry City fan.
“Maybe I just like antagonising people because, let’s face it, there’s an attention-seeking twat inside all of us. Anyway too late to change now.”
Malley has admitted that perhaps not every Remain voter is a rich, sneering Londoner who goes skiing with their au pair, adding: “But most of them are.”
Frisby--the fuckwits correspondent.
Keep stirring it remainiac. Each time the likes of you open your fetid gobs the determination to get out of the EU increases. And that load of rambling wank shows your intellectual quality as well.
There's nothing wrong with For "my way or the highway" approach, as long as everyone accepts that in the medium term, everyone will take the highway.
Arse 36--So what if chrome-dome Savid Javid replaces the Fish Faced Cow. Whoever replaces her it is a only until the next GE and then goodbye Tories anyway.
What is he going to do? Help the EU use May's BRINO to piss on the UK? That will do wonders for the Tory vote. Introduce some more RoP-sucking measures into UK law --like Sad Dicks bikini ban UK wide? More solid votes for the Tory Party--not.
Frisby stay OT please
Reported by Comment Central on 25/02/2019 re an NCC meeting on Saturday 23/02/2019 :
“…..the National Conservative Convention (a conference of local association chairs) agreed by 72 to 15 votes a motion to leave the EU on time, and not to rule out “no deal,” but to rule out a second referendum. The motion concluded that anything else “would betray the 2016 people’s vote and damage democracy and our party for a generation.”
http://commentcentral.co.uk/may-swings-against-brexit-again/
Mrs. May and the 200 Conservative Party MPs who voted for her to continue as party leader and hence PM will destroy the Conservative Party as it no longer represents a majority of the membership.
I will in future be voting for Brexit supporting candidates and in the meantime purchasing fewer EU goods to help where I can to reduce our £100bn/year trading deficit with the EU.
Raed's description of BrexitCorp doesn't sound so scary. We all lament the lack of business accumen of our politicians and here's an opportunity to create UK PLC with shareholders that value their efforts and contribution to making the country profitable and efficient.
As shareholders (voters) we can still influence the outcome (somewhat) and lacking a suitable alternative that seeks to support the majority mindest then bring it on. I might even countenance a bonus percentage of GDP to the 'party/members' as dividend for results.
But equally, to discount the Islam issue is to step back in time to the days of the Common Market and fail to realise where it will lead to.
That Batten has made ukip a Safe Space for Muslim-baiters - as he has - is ironic.
The similarity between believers in the One True Brexit, or in Pure Conservatism, and those they abhor is remarkable. They cry "traitor", just as the second do "blasphemer" or "apostate", and both seem to claim to be entitled to judge, to convict, and to sentence, generally to death, if many of the blog comments across the media are to be believed.
The humourless halfwits of both sorts deserve each other if you ask me.
At least ukip and Farbage between them will split the lunatic vote.
Dave - I always maintain that our focus should be on globalism, not Muslims. Migration is just one of the ploys globalists use to undermine coherent societies - treat the disease, not the symptom.
Besides, Muslims are used by the globalists just as much as we are - and as I frequently say, you can't blame immigrants for immigration. Blame the politicians who are working hand in glove with the globalists, blame the globalists, but to act like knuckle-dragging savages ourselves lets the real culprits off the hook.
Ecky, looks like you need someone like France's socialist Hollande, to get that burkha ban, doesn't it? Not much chance with Javid, I suspect.
.... and of course the globalist dags trolling on here and elsewhere, desperate to stir up trouble, foment racial hatred, add their bile and nastiness, who seek only to provoke dissent amongst the anti-globalists.
Arsenal fan 36 (is that your IQ or your collar size?) and Frisby are useful as they reveal themselves as just shit-clagged clumps of wool hanging from the arse of globalism.
Hold on, folks. Last weekends poll had Cons on 40% and Jezza's lot on 30%.
The fix is in for Brino and that will be enough for the rumpus to settle down. Those among us who are more politically alert than the average bear may have noticed but few others will. The real work starts on March 30th. It is just the end of the beginning.
Post a Comment