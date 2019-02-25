We must plan Germany's survival

It is important that we overcome our dislike of this unattractive and boorish shudder of clowns, for it is becoming clear that Germany is increasingly in trouble and it is more and more likely that we must assist in her survival in the months and years to come. Mogenthau was wrong then and any revivalists of his inane retribution are mistaken now. We might need another Marshall Plan, and this time we might have to do it without the USA.
Germany is horribly exposed to Italian debt and risk of default. Two of her largest banks, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, are not only on the ropes but slipping unconscious from the ring. With the Eurozone now slipping inexorably into recession, the fall of these giants will reverberate throughout Europe.
Germany's auto industry is a late 20th century rustpile. The diesel emissions frauds, crash in diesel sales, Brexit and US tariffs will be a hammer blow to Germany's car plants and the EU-Japanese trade treaty will halt and reverse any compensating Japanese direct investment, for the same reasons as Honda closed in the UK.
The globalists have hoodwinked the Germans into taking a million migrants - to become two million once they have established themselves and dependents join them - on the false and spurious grounds of 'demographics' - an ageing population no longer capable of standing on the production line. These same globalists must have known what is now in the public realm - that Germany will see some 37% of jobs going in the next 15 years as the effects of AI bite. The UK's figure from PwC is 30%. Training a million migrants in basic numeracy and literacy is one matter; retraining twenty million Germans in computer skills is another. My resentment of the loathsome Peter Sutherland is renewed each time I read his weasel words to the HoL select committee in 2014. The real reason for these migrants, as he makes clear, is to help destroy German national identity and cultural congruence
"If one looks at the key arguments and issues relating to the need for migration, the demographic is the most fundamental for many countries of destination. The demographic challenges in a number of European Member States, however difficult it may be to explain this to the citizens of those states, are absolutely unquestionable. They are vital in terms of a crucial dynamic for economic growth. A declining and ageing population is destructive of prosperity—forgetting entirely about the moral aspect of migration. That is particularly relevant to a number of countries in central Europe—Germany has a major issue—and some southern Member States. So demographics are a key element of the debate, and a key argument for the development of—I hesitate to use the word because people have attacked it—multicultural states. It is impossible to consider that the degree of homogeneity which is implied by the alternative argument can survive, because states have to become more open in terms of the people who inhabit them, as the United Kingdom has demonstrated."In terms of electric vehicle technology and battery production, Germany is lagging behind the rest of the world. It is unlikely that she will be able to recover her lost lead in auto-technology for the years ahead.
German manufacturing has sunk to a six-year low. Jan von Gerich of Nordea Bank called the German manufacturing economy 'scary'
The bad news is that there are no signs that the weakness in the more cyclical German manufacturing sector would be temporary, and the outlook is frankly scary. In light of these numbers, it is crystal clear that the challenges currently facing the German economy go well beyond the car sector.All the signs are that Europe's largest economy is sleepwalking into disaster. It may be that a change of Chancellor, a fresh administration and a range of new voices breaking the stranglehold of the old political elites on Germany's various parliaments, national and state, will head-off disaster, but we cannot bank on it. A stable and democratic Germany tied strongly to France is the guarantee of peace and security in Europe - and we must be prepared to step in to assist if Germany, once again, fails to find her own way.
Hmm all sounds rather familiar if I'm honest, i was hearing all that back in the early 90s during and after the Reunification (which admittedly was, on the face of it, Economic Suicide ). What the Doom Sayers missed then and what I think your piece misses (although I know you know) is the incestuous corrupt relationship between the German State and Big D-Industry-the Fx of which mean the German government will always do what needs to be done to keep Germany GmbH's share price solid (where, for example, are pretty much all the batteries for E cars going to built? A clue; not in GB but in the AfD homeland...strangely enough *cough*...'Brot und Zirkusse, Brot und Zirkusse). Until this last week that relationship was a '3er Pasch' ('a threesome') with the German Civil Judicial system but the Supreme Civil Court issued a finding which may do more to rock the good ship Germania than many realise and which was badly unreported.
I think we need to ask some deep and long ranging questions before we rush forward with the first aid. If Germany does get into deeper trouble and the rest of the EU can't or won't help (surprise) what is in it for the UK in the longer term?
Will a rescued Germany thank us later? They have not been anything other than self-regarding in the past. Nation states still work on a dog-eat-dog basis. Germany has been happy to shelter within a protectionist trade environment, propped up by the euro, yet still export to the rest of the world. But globalism is driven by big trade and is not a reliable guarantee for future performance.
So our first question is "What is in it for us?". Should we send them some of our bureaucrats, again?
"The euro will be dead and buried by Christmas 2012" - Nigel Farage.
Anon, it's true that of our 4k pageviews a day (excluding RSS) only 30% are non-UK, and of that 30% a third are from the US, but that still leaves plenty of readers from EU27 nations.
But you're right in saying "No-one from the mainland is reading fiction" for of course it's not an EU brand of lies and fantasy but fact and opinion.
I am a professional engineer: I have 4 degrees and membership of 2 professional institutions: I have worked in 15 countries and 4 continents and what Radders says about the auto-industry is 100% correct - the automobile industry based on the Internal Combustion Engine is heading for the rust-heap.
China and Asia are going for electric/driverless big time: companies like Rolls Royce Plc have got out of the car industry a long time ago because they could see the future better than most.
The auto companies which will survive will have to diversify or go to the wall.
I agree with Raedwald - leaving the EU out of the equation, we are all in this together.
I don't wish to see Germany in decline any more than I wished to see Greece being
humiliated - and therein lies the problem.
I don't ascribe the same sentiments to all Germans, but there were quite a few who
believed that Greece should be punished for making the mistake of taking up the EU club card.
As for the Sutherland thing: I remember an argument between Nigel Farage and Graham Watson (Lord now!)
concerning the EU's plan to bring in 75million people from outside the EU - citing Europe's demographic ageing.
There are two questions that I would ask:
If Europe's population is in decline, shouldn't that be a good thing environmentally?
I remember when I was young, large families were seen as something to be avoided.
The second thing that I would ask is - why do we need people from outside of the EU when our own young people
are not being adequately educated and trained?
Youth unemployment in the EU is testament to the EU's lack of care for its own people.
@WG:
Why?
It only makes sense if you have a globalist view of the world.
Break the nation state and you break the power of people to make their own decisions, you have effectively corralled them into the status of slavery.
It is the foundation of the new socialism...
What has been described by this nasty piece of work called Amitai Etzioni as "COMMUNITARIANISM".
And George Bush Snr., as "The new world order".
and claiming a Waltish 'von', Raed
Waltish? Hardly. As far as I can see from a quick google, he 'persuaded'(one assumes bribed-which Goering hints at I think) an ennobled aunt to adopt him. In which case he was (and still would be even today) perfectly entitled to carry a 'von'.I assume that is also why all serious sources refer to him as such.
