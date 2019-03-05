Maths 101 for EU zealots

Manfred Weber, one of the EU's rising bureaucrats, with reference to EP elections in the UK if Brexit is delayed beyond June, is quoted as saying "That means for me for the future of the continent, for the future of the European Union, Great Britain cannot have any more say. That means for me, in the next European elections, Great Britain cannot participate."
His English puts my German to shame, and is marked as authentic German English by his use of 'that' when he means 'this'. All good German English speakers make the same mistake. But that's not the point. This is;
Manfred might like to put his English textbooks away and brush the dust off his maths primer. The EU only has 61% of the people of the continent of Europe, of which the UK is a populous part with 9% of its inhabitants. We therefore very much have a say in the future of the continent. Just not in the play elections for a play 'Parliament' in which all is decided in advance and MEPs mired in greed care more about signing in for ten minutes for their per diem than in democracy.Population of Europe ... 726m
Population of EU27 ......446m (61%)
Population of UK ......66m (9%)
The EU/Europe thing is a constant in all media when there is any sort of "debate" (it is never a debate).
Usually the very first comment form a Remain supporter is along the lines of "I like Europe" or something equally banal and off topic. The point is that this is NEVER, EVER picked up by the journalist/host/reporter.
As an aside: after two and a half years I have yet to hear any Remainer provide a good and valid reason reason for staying in the EU...
Referring to the EU as Europe is all part of the brainwashing propaganda campaign the federalists have been carrying out for years.
Does NAFTA refer to itself as "America?" No, of course not. Because it doesn't have the same ambition to turn the continent into a federalised bureaucracy.
We should stop referring to the Talking Shop as the European Parliament. It is no such thing. If anything it's the Parliament of the European Union but even that gives it too much credibility as its role is to endorse the drive for federalism and any lunacy the Commission comes up with. It will be interesting to see what happens when/if there's an influx of "populists" following this year's elections.
The EU parliament is and I believe was always intended to be, the equivalent of a Potemkin village.
