If was some forty years before Suez, and not in the heat of the Egyptian desert but in the cold dark of the North Sea that Admiral Beatty commented, as two of his prized battlecruisers blew up at Jutland, "There's something wrong with our bloody ships today". The nation, schooled in an invincible navy, in a formidable fleet, found the losses hard to swallow. Likewise, in a Britain schooled in the notion of a Rolls-Royce civil service, in which the best and brightest in the land devote lives to the nation, and as highly competent mandarins steer the great ship of state with skill and dedication, we are faced with the abject failure of Whitehall.
There's something wrong with the bastards today. Despite May's manifest stubborn stupidity, despite her lunacy in treating Brexit, as Nick Timothy described, as a damage limitation exercise, they should never have permitted her ignorance and idiocy to plunge the United Kingdom into the greatest failure of Statecraft since Suez, as Allister Heath phrases it.
'Boomer' Cox is a caricature, a character from a Gilbert and Sullivan opera or one of the supporting cast of Mortimer's Rumpole. Skilled neither in this specialist area of the law or in statesmanship, his mission has quite predictably failed. The Commons team of eight legal experts have nothing to scrutinise.
The EU will not move a millimetre because it is their sole aim to damage, hurt and humiliate Britain, a repeat Versailles. In this they are assisted by May's scabrous government and a Parliament that still refuses to accept that a majority of voters, 17.4m electors, sealed a mandate to Leave.
Well, sooner or later they must face the ballot box. Any notion they may have that the public anger at her capitulation, at the failure of my party to prevent it, will be forgotten is naive. We have not forgiven Blair for 2003, nor will we. Our memories are long and we carry a grudge deeply. They will not, they cannot succeed in preventing our exit from a failed EU - we only question how much suffering and humiliation will they inflict on Britain before they realise this. The more they prolong it, the greater the force with which they will be thrown from office.
12 comments:
Of course the problem is Raedwald that the "Rolls Royce civil service" will not be facing the electorate, and that has, like Rolls Royce sold itself to Germany.
As the Bonzo's once sang (although I doubt if they were first)...
"It doesn't matter who you vote for, the government always gets in."
Quite so. Our government and civil service are playing by the rules because it is more comfortable for them. The EU is all about rules and bureaucracy - but they are pragmatic enough to break their own rules when it suits them, so we are at a disadvantage.
Leave now with WTO deal and negotiate a relationship later with the rEU from a position of strength. And if they still play silly beggars, ignore them and build trade with the rest of the world.
Of course, you're right, Raeders, the so-called 'negotiations', or some sort of cosy chat over the Darjeeling and Rich Tea was only ever going to be carried out by totally incapable flunkies somewhere in Whitehall.
I don't believe that the due Brexit day will have any effect on the way real business is carried out. Companies will have already factored in the chaos that will ensue in politician's eyes, the gleam of profits made elsewhere is already banked!
Brexit day will be a big fat whimper, just like Big Bang was supposed to engender kids with two heads, and the earth would suddenly become flat!
The problem with the Mandarinate in Whitehall is that the vast majority are Quislings - fully signed up to the Grande Project.
Never forget that Heath was advised by just such people that he, and subsequent Governments, would have to lie and deceive the British people about the true intentions of morphing the "Common Market" into a Federal Union all the time the process was continuing. It would take them 40 years to understand what was going on and by then it would be too late to leave.
In their eyes, they haven't "failed." All they are trying to prove now, 47 years later, is that it IS too late to leave.
I hope Farage has The Brexit Party fully staffed and ready to roll. We're going to need it.
Eminently predictable. After the Russians ruined Cambridge, it made sense to move to Oxford because of all the attention to recover Cambridge. Next on the list will be the likes of LSE, SOAS etc.
Thanks, right-write for the Bonzos reference.
However, I'd say that the Europhobic's mentality is better alluded to by "My Pink Half Of The Drainpipe"
Written by pro brexiteers of course, but is this bollocks or just wishful thinking?
Https://brexitcentral.com/deal-no-deal-heres-brexit-cannot-stopped/
I can understand the EU position of absolute intransigence. It cannot be anything else.
The only "compromise" acceptable to them is absolute surrender (which they thought they would get in 2016). Yet the obsession with the so-called "backstop" seems to be what is preventing Treason getting her deal through. It's almost as if they want no deal.
Somehow, and I don’t know how, this country needs to grow some gonads - and quick.
For all his massive faults. Trump demonstrated his belief in the ‘walk away’ tactic. Dangerous, perilous even. But he has the balls to do it.
With further exposure of amateurs like Cox, our hand loses another strong card. We show weakness. Today we hear that the French Minister for Europe is meeting Barclay and Starmer. Starmer! Who the fuck invited him!
Meanwhile, at the London Irish Embassy we have the Tornsphincter berating Brady for suggesting that our police and military did NOT commit criminal acts by obeying orders. The ‘Troubles’ (and I loathe that term), happened in NI, not The Irish Republic - so butt out Coveney. No distraction politics please, sort your own house first.
Grrrrr........
Mark, the EU is one of the Parties acting as guarantor to the Good Friday Agreement.
Whereas the Tories may be happy to tear up any agreement before the ink is even dry - as they did with the referendum "Pledge" to the Scots - the EU have to be more circumspect. The EU negotiators have nowhere to go over this.
May could present a workable plan along the lines of the Richard North one, which would get cross-party support, but that would cause schism in her party, which she evidently considers more serious than wrecking the economy.
Thanks Martian (retired - not that one), but the deluded ones are those that think that not wanting everyone to look, sound and be the same is THE phobia, as opposed to a desire to decorate ones own half of the drainpipe in their own manner.
But more relevantly, sack the painter.
I relish the difference between peoples it is what makes life interesting. I dunno where you live, but in Britain, you can find food being served by people from every culture across the planet... Try that in Italy, where food from the north is never served in Puglia, too foreign.
Martin,
The way the EU is going I doubt if it will be able to guarantee Juncker's drinks cabinet in a few years.
