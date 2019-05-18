In terms of political big beasts, they don't come much bigger than Boris and Nigel. As the realisation dawns on the Conservative parliamentary party that they're about to get a severe thrashing, their minds are turning to self-preservation, and they're looking at Boris in a new light - as the only Big Beast the Party has got who can go toe-to-toe with Nigel Farage.
A general election before 2022 now looks inevitable. The country really doesn't want to vote for Corbyn, but the parties must give them alternatives for whom to cast their ballots. Remainer MPs in strongly Leave constituencies are finished - this parliament is (hopefully) the last we'll see of Anna Soubry and Yvette Cooper, and good riddance. However, voters will not be impressed if the Brexit Party puts up candidates in constituencies defended by solid Conservative Leavers - Raab, Paterson, John Redwood et al. And to do so could well split the votes of the centre-right, allowing Corbyn in by default.
Of course having both a Leaver Conservative Party and TBP on the Treasury benches would be a dream outcome - bringing government with principle and direction, a united voice talking to Brussels and an outward, Internationalist, bold and confident Britain to make a new place in the world. But we'll have to see.
For now, we're still campaigning for the EP elections in five days, and my party leader, Mrs May, has just launched her campaign with a glittering event held in the CCHQ launch venue pictured below, attended by a reporter from the Daily Remain and a gerbil. Hey ho.
6 comments:
"Of course having both a Leaver Conservative Party and TBP on the Treasury benches would be a dream outcome"
You are of course joking aren't you Radders. You still do not appear to see that the tories are toxic, and Lieboor are no better. Farage would be a fool to go into coalition with either of them, seeing how they've betrayed every Leave voter and democracy itself for the last 3 years. If I were Farage, I'd be telling Boris or whoever will be the next leader to "shove it"
When, oh, when, are you going to realise that the tories have left it too late, they have sat around and watched May destroy everything whilst sitting on their hands and trying to find their non-existent balls.
As Martin Daubney said on Thursday night at The Brexit party rally in Wolverhampton, "There was no bigger cheer than a working man's club this week for Ann Widdecombe in a coal mining village. Something incredible happened, A pit community village stood on its feet and cheered a lifelong Conservative"
Those words should send a shiver down the spine of every labour and Tory members.
That would have been, indeed was, my choice for a dream team in regard to the negotiations...
Farage would be ennobled and made Johnson's deputy. Any tory that won't serve in a cabinet with those two can do a "gavin" and "shut up and go away".
The thing is as Rapsacallion says...
It's all too effin late, and what is more Johnson showed his unworthiness when he voted for a new customs union with May's treaty, he is not trustworthy.
So nothing new there then.
Your comment re the ex-pit village implies yet another repetition of the myth.
Peter Kellner writes:
A YouGov analysis of more than 25,000 voters suggests the following division of leave voters in the referendum, linked to the 2017 election result.
• Middle-class leave voters: Conservative 5.6 million; Labour 1.6 million.
• Working-class leave voters: Conservative 4.4 million; Labour 2.2 million. (A few of the remaining 3.6 million leave voters supported smaller parties; most did not vote in 2017.)
So the largest block of leave voters were middle-class Conservatives, followed by working-class Conservatives. Just one in eight leave voters was a working-class Labour supporter. To be sure, had even half of these 2.2 million voters backed remain, the result of the referendum would be different. But to suggest that the referendum’s 17.4 million leave voters were dominated by working-class Labour supporters is simply wrong.
You have about the same number of working-class supporters total, as Remain ones who bothered to sign the Revoke petition.
I’m afraid you are correct. The Conservative Party will never rule again. There is no coming back once we have cast our votes this week. Farage is the focus of the Leave vote. The Remainer vote is split across the other parties & TBP has such a big lead it will benefit from the PR rules. When it comes to the inevitable GE all I can sense is that the Conservative vote will be wiped out more than Labour’s. There will be no pact between Farage & the Conservatives. This will lead to s minority Labour lead government and the break up of the U.K. & we will end up as a a vassal colony to the EU. Then you will see real anger in the populace.
The account of Anne Widdecombe being cheered in a (former) pit village doesn't surprise me. I am old enough to remember news reports of East End dockers cheering Enoch Powell.
I want the Conservative Party to be destroyed. The corrupt organisation that has sustained Theresa May for nearly three years must go.
So must the cozy Westminster bubble that allows our 'betters' to ignore our instructions to them. I hope that is what Nigel Farage means when he speaks of changing Westminster for Good.
In what way is Anne Widdecombe remotely like Enoch Powell?
I would have cheered her too, but not for the reason that you assert.
