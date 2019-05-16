When the Liberal Party was wiped from British politics

Workers at the plant remembered the overtime paid during the Boer War, and no doubt a few looked forward to bulging pay packets in August 1914. But this would prove to be an entirely new form of war; more shells would be fired in one early Western Front battle alone than were used in the entire Boer War. By 1915 the Royal Laboratory had moved to seven day working, three shifts a day. Workers were exhausted - a 96 hour week was more normal than not. New sheds and stores were set up on Plumstead marshes, previously the burying ground for thousands of dead convicts in unmarked burial pits, and firing ranges, but it was not enough. The army in France ran out of shells for the guns.
The failure of government wiped out Asquith's Liberal government and cost the party 236 seats, including those of most of his cabinet. The Party never recovered.
A new Ministry of Munitions quickly set up filling factories across the country, in isolated places, timber huts and sheds thrown up in weeks. Shell-case and fuse making was contracted-out to industry, and girls earned £5 a week pouring molten explosive into the shell cases. It was enough. But the Liberal Party was destroyed for ever.
The anger felt in 1915 against the Liberals by a public unforgiving of their betrayal of our front-line troops - men from almost every family in the country - cannot have been dissimilar to the anger felt today at the Tories. No doubt Asquith imagined his party would take a temporary hit and all would be well afterwards. Clearly he was mistaken.
|A naval gun under manufacture in the RGF
The Tories are toast, and to be frank, Labour are on their last legs too, Like two cadavers, they prop each other up, when one falls, so will the other.
Between them they have broken democracy and they've run a coach and horses through our Constitution. The old order that lasted since the Civil War is going. We are going to have to have new parties AND a new codified Constitution (and all in one document), so what has happened since June 2016 can never happen again. The voice of the People MUST be the final word.
But rather like Voter Recall I expect that a codified Constitution will be watered down into something more comfortable for MPs - otherwise it will never get through into law, hindered by the 'workers' in Parliament.
Perhaps The Brexit Party, if numerous enough, might achieve something better, but only if they are careful about the number of existing MPs they allow to join.
A small number of CON MPs are acknowledging the existential crisis the Party is now in. But the pro-EU Party Grandees in control either don't care or are in denial: their priority is to overturn the result of the Referendum "by stealth" and keep the UK shackled to the EU as an Associate Member. Unfortunately for them, the electorate has been paying sufficient attention to understand that the EU's Surrender Treaty is not Brexit and will never lead to INDEPENDENCE from the EU, which is what they voted for.
And at the same time, Labour has sneered at and visibly abandoned its Brexit-voting working class constituencies. A lot of Labour MPs must be looking at their majorities - tribally safe from a Conservative challenge - and wondering if they will hold up against the Brexit Party onslaught. Many won't and I hope and pray Yvette Cooper's is one that falls.
The Whigs were never "wiped" from British politics.
They joined the Tories.
They're still here, viz. Rees-Mogg, Chope, Bone, etc.
Cheesy--according to the scum of the left Rees Mogg is plotting to be Der Fuhrer so he can hardly be very Liberal --in the old sense--as his arse kissing of your remainiac gang via May's WA treason shows.He stands revealed as just another political pig . Which should make him the pal of a stooge and enabler of tyranny like you.
May's nearly over.
Vote Brexit/UKIP next Thursday - the corrupt, deceitful, useless and ghastly humanoids infesting Parliament need a shock.
The Tories are never going to be "toast". They are the British Establishment's Very Own Party. The real Establishment, that is, not Farage's silly nonsense, about a bunch of Millbank political journalists and their contacts.
Look, after Labour's magnificent victory in 1997, with the Tories reduced to a hundred-odd seats, did we hear anyone say it then? No, and we never will in anyone's lifetime, thanks to the right wing state-within-the-state, the landowning-military-financial-media-judicial ex-Eton mob.
They own about 70% of England's soil. It is THEIR country, literally.
Glum Ted, that LAND can be a burden, big time. Asset rich, cash poor doesn't feed the kids or oneself. As for the "Establishment". It is more a global deep state with the likes of Bliar and many others desperate to become members. The EU a good route to use.
There is change coming and it will be better for just the fact it's change. Animal Farm delaying the or slowing the descent into very dark places. One already happening on the streets of France.
We right of thinking people will be long gone, thank the Lord.
Go on. Name me a single known "asset rich, cash poor" person.
Just one, go on eh?
Great post raedwald, love the Woolwich detail.
Ed, about half of the UK's farmers to answer your question. The one's whose fences are tied up with baler twine, not the sprawlling estates of the 'landed gentry'.
They are mostly tenants, or small freeholders forced to buy at market rates. Name a poor landlord, Span.
And the landowners are only *one* pillar of the British Establishment, along with the Church, judiciary, financial controllers, newspaper owners, the BBC - yes - military, intelligence, security, police, CPS, etc.
Brexit is a Real Establishment project. Whey else was Farbage offered thirty-three appearances on QT?
@Cheerful Edward's
You can have assets which have monetary value but no cash in the bank. Think of the landed gentry you seem to associate with rule.
Some landed nob with a country pile with Gainsboroughs on every wall. He can sell some of them but soon gets to the point where his daily need for cash exceeds his income (because, again, you have have assets which you can't generate much income from).
That's why so many of these people became Lloyd's names and why so many country piles are open to the public or have leaking rooves.
And how about Fred blogs (not his real name). Somebody I know who is "asset rich". A BTL mug with three houses for whom it's all gone south. There are plenty like him (not a huge amount of sympathy in his case though).
Please Ketch, where are you? At least you could troll with a bit of wit and panache!
Oh Edward those puerile stereotypes were out of date half a century ago. You're stuck in 1960s satire, in which Conservative hereditary peers dominated the Lords and scions of the aristocracy dominated everything else. Utter, utter, specious twaddle; it's so out of touch I wonder where you've been for the past twenty years.
Betz and Smith have it right;
"Here are different kinds of political ice cream for sale, but when licked they all turn out to have roughly the same unpalatable taste: a bland, socially progressive, anti-traditionalist, globalist, corporatist flavour."
"... At the same time a technocratic political elite has arisen that is willing to contract out decision-making to supranational organisations like the European Union, the International Monetary Fund, and United Nations on just about everything from finance, the law, border security, and the environment."
"With the rise of the new political classes, a different political dynamic is emerging. Drawn from similar backgrounds (often middle-class, university educated, with little prior career experience outside politics itself), members of parliament increasingly sound alike, think alike and act alike. The evolution of a monochrome political establishment is producing a radical disconnect, which the Brexit denouement is throwing into stark relief. What we appear to be witnessing is the corrupt mutation of the notion of the representation of the people in parliament, into the *substitution* of the will of the people by the interests of the political class. We are entering the realms, no less, of state capture."
"Asset rich, cash poor"?
Anyone whose 'wealth' is measured by their shareholdings.
