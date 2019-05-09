Is Now the time we destroy the Political Class?

"Here are different kinds of political ice cream for sale, but when licked they all turn out to have roughly the same unpalatable taste: a bland, socially progressive, anti-traditionalist, globalist, corporatist flavour."
"... At the same time a technocratic political elite has arisen that is willing to contract out decision-making to supranational organisations like the European Union, the International Monetary Fund, and United Nations on just about everything from finance, the law, border security, and the environment."
"With the rise of the new political classes, a different political dynamic is emerging. Drawn from similar backgrounds (often middle-class, university educated, with little prior career experience outside politics itself), members of parliament increasingly sound alike, think alike and act alike. The evolution of a monochrome political establishment is producing a radical disconnect, which the Brexit denouement is throwing into stark relief. What we appear to be witnessing is the corrupt mutation of the notion of the representation of the people in parliament, into the substitution of the will of the people by the interests of the political class. We are entering the realms, no less, of state capture."I think they understated one key aspect, which is now becoming very clear. When the only politicians we see and hear, the only politicians interviewed by the MSM, the only politicians speaking in Parliament are from this homogeneous amorphous globalist corporatist patrician blob, we really can't imagine our democratic representatives as being different. Well, all that is rapidly changing - and again, it's Nigel Farage that's doing it.
Mike Greene, the Brexit Party's candidate for Peterborough, is interviewed in the Telegraph, and even in print he is as refreshing as an alpine spring. On the disgraced and dismissed former MP for the city, Greene, himself a local lad, says
"She was a complete joke - had never lived here to my knowledge. I attend lots of business and charity functions and in two years I never saw her. What a let down. She went to prison for lying, came straight out and voted against the 61pc who voted for Brexit. It is absolutely right that she has gone and my passion for standing is to help deliver the democratic vote."Well, that's the sort of straight talking we can expect from Nigel's candidates - it's the voice of authenticity. What would the representatives of the mainstream parties say if asked the same question? Probably something like
"Fiona has done valuable work for the constituency and served the people of Peterborough well as their MP. Unfortunately, she crossed the line and now is the time for another to take her place. We will continue both her service to the constituency and the strong duty she felt towards those things in which she believed"You can hear the dififference; one is a crystal clear mountain rill potable at source, the other a polluted lagoon of putrescent sludge unfit for human consumption.
Mrs May herself is the sine qua non of the political class' hollow rhetoric; there has rarely been an MP so accomplished at dissembling, so practised at omission, distortion and misrepresentation. When faced with authentic, honest candidates who have all had careers and successes elsewhere in life before representing the Brexit Party, politicians such as May are exposed for what they are - dishonest betrayers of all they pretend to represent. If this is the start of the destruction of the Political Class, bring it on.
|Mike Greene - an authentic political voice
7 comments:
Yes, please.
It is a refreshing idea that a candidate for a parliamentary election is not only business savvy, but is actually highly regarded outside of the narrow margins of one's local party clubhouse.
If he says that he wants to offer his services to the community...
He really means it, and local people know that he does.
It says much for the Brexit Party's line up of candidates for the European elections. With the Exception of Farage, Widdecombe and possibly Claire Fox, not one of them is a politician. They have all had 'real' jobs. Listen to them at the rallies which are drawing very large crowds. They are plain speaking ordinary people. Entrepreneurs, academics, Doctors, Lawyers, Dentists and a whole host of other types. It is refreshing, and the one thing they all have in common is that they are determined that democracy is to be maintained and not crushed underfoot.
TPTB are making a mistake if they underestimate TBP
My contention is that every large organisation, business, political party, public service, or charity ends up being 'captured' by those who work within it. The aims of the organisation become bent towards the benefit of the people within it.
Events sometimes cause a wholesale realignment back to the original aims of the organisation. The Tories/Conservatives have executed several big and deep u-turns in the past to stay relevant, but they have been held back from realignment by the tenacious grip of the EU (also overdue for substantial reform).
Arguably the Conservatives have been captured by their workers and are no longer authentic in the eyes of the electorate. Labour have had a recent 'back to the roots' moment but the authenticity is still lacking.
But the Brexit Party are too young to be jaded and self-interested. They have authenticity (for however long it lasts).
Let the tumbrils roll ..... figuratively speaking, of course.
"But the Brexit Party are too young to be jaded and self-interested."
Anne Widdicombe et al. Oh aye.
It's the way ye tell 'em!
Westminster is our problem. The system has been in place too long. Its occupants are too comfortable and nothing punctures their sense of self-importance. They (nearly) all have delusions of adequacy. Meanwhile, the outside world has changed fundamentally - and Westminster has not changed nearly enough. We need a major injection of Direct Democracy to combat the lying politicians who claim that they know (better than the citizens) what the citizens want.
